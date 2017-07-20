July 20th, 2017, 06:36 pm viudanegra Louis Tomlinson - Back To You ft. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals (Audio) source Tagged: new music post, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
Louis doesn't have the best voice in 1D but with the right production he could provide some bops. And the drama in his fandom is so ridiculous and funny that I can't help but check in on them.
Fuck it! I like it.
Edited at 2017-07-20 11:46 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-20 11:49 pm (UTC)
Interesting work they did on his vocals there...lol
His voice though....when did it become okay
it was pretty bad
Pillowtalk >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> SOTT >>>>>> Back To You >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>This Town >>>>>>>>>>>>>garbage >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Strip That Down.
Edited at 2017-07-21 12:03 am (UTC)
Perfect ranking bb! This song isnt too far behind SOTT for me tbh, i really like it
Changed the speed to 1.25
I'm jamming to it. Hopefully it will be more on the level of Zayn's music and not Harry or Liam's.
I love this tbh! I actually wish it had just been louis!