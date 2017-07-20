I think it's catchy. Reply

It is. The pre-chorus and chorus haven't left my brain and I listened to it like half an hour ago. Reply

The previews have been in and out of my head since the first day they advertised it.

Louis doesn't have the best voice in 1D but with the right production he could provide some bops. And the drama in his fandom is so ridiculous and funny that I can't help but check in on them. Reply

Same. I checked tumblr on my way home from work and all the Larries losing their shit over Louis mentioning his favourite song will be about Eleanor, and how it's always been her, and that journalist threatening them to ask him about Larry to shut them up made my night tbh. Reply

They're so angry in Dan's mentions. They're going on about "if larry isn't real then why are people talking about it?" Idk, Becky. Maybe because you and your friends keep spamming larry on their accounts? And his friends and families? And some of you tried to submit trash stories about Briana in the sake of your ship? They're so delusional. Reply

It's fascinating how quickly they went from harassing him and his family and calling TMZ to get them to investigate Freddie's birth certificate to claiming "we're just minding our own business in private, why drag us into it? how unprofessional!". They're truly something else. Reply

Fuck it! I like it. Reply

Those Myah Marie vocals at the beginning is what Bebe actually sounds like huh. Reply

Better than I expected... but that's a pretty low bar, considering it's Louis Reply

ngl i dig it quite a bit, the production/mix could be better tho



Edited at 2017-07-20 11:46 pm (UTC) Reply

damn it's sad that louis has better music than liam Reply

Liam ruined everything with those embarrassing lyrics and dance moves. Reply

he most definitely played himself Reply

nah Reply

it's really damn good tbh. i think it's my fave solo 1d single Reply

I'd probably bob to it in the car. I do not like the woman's voice but its awfulness kinda works for the best in a weird way.



Edited at 2017-07-20 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Its not bad....but lets not act like he's not a rat.



Interesting work they did on his vocals there...lol Reply

Lmao ikr. Reply

screaming Reply

catchy as hell. i like it a lot. Reply

I think I like it? it's catchy and I'm surprised his voice seems stronger than Bebe's during some of this. Reply

It's pretty good but their voices get annoying after a while. Reply

Louis was the best songwriter within 1D so I'm not surprised

His voice though....when did it become okay Reply

It isn't okay. It's called tweaking in the studio. Reply

he's literally doing the bare minimum lmao simmer down sis Reply

have u heard his vocals before though??

it was pretty bad Reply

lol ifkr Reply

well shit I've been over 1D for a while/never got into any of their solo careers but daaaaammmmnnnn this song is a JAM Reply

i like it. its much better than what i was expecting from him Reply

It's ok. Not something I'd want to listen to again. Reply

It's not as bad as it had the potential to be. Zayn still reigns superior as far as lead singles go but Louis surprisingly isn't last lmao.



Pillowtalk >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> SOTT >>>>>> Back To You >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>This Town >>>>>>>>>>>>>garbage >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Strip That Down.



Edited at 2017-07-21 12:03 am (UTC) Reply

Perfect ranking bb! This song isnt too far behind SOTT for me tbh, i really like it Reply

And it turns into a bop. Reply

I like it. Reply

I really like it! Bebe Rexha's voice is kind of weird, I'm not sure if I hate it or not?? Reply

Sounds more like Bebe featuring Louis

I'm jamming to it. Hopefully it will be more on the level of Zayn's music and not Harry or Liam's. Reply

lol at all the autotune and vocal effects they used on his voice so it wouldn't sound as godawful as it usually does. still, the song sounds hella childish and simple, so its a no from me, dawg. Reply

Better then Liams horrible song. Reply

i'm just glad it's not EDM or chill house or tropical house ugh Reply

What would y'all do if Lewis ends up being the only 1D member that stays relevant? Reply

We don't have to worry about that. No point in dwelling on delusions. Reply

the vocals are truly horrific on both of them Reply

I like the beat but the vocals ruin it for me. I'm not saying this because I dislike Louis. He just can't sing well enough. That's never stopped other popstars before though lol Reply

