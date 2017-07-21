yessssssssssss, i need this movie now. the elder scrolls: los angeles 🙏🏽 Reply

This is such a bizarre premise. Okay, Netflix.



I do have to say, it's somewhat refreshing that the PoC lead isn't the one in full-body make-up. Reply

Regarding your last comment, I was just thinking that. Reply

This looks sooooo bad Reply

Fairies are my FAV though 😩 Reply

I appreciate that Joel Edgerton's face is covered up Reply

lol I think he's a good actor, but he creeps me the fuck out. Reply

rude Reply

I will watch this shit! I love fantasy stuff but i hate old type settings. This is what i need!! Reply

I mean like, the requisite fuck David Ayer is required here, but also this better be received well if only so Hollywood will greenlight more Urban Fantasy projects because they're my shiiiiiiiiit for real



*cough* The Dresden Files *cough* Reply

I thought "The Dresden Files" had one season on SyFy years ago? Reply

It did. But that doesn't mean there's not room for a reboot!



(but I would gladly give up any reboot or show for more of the books plz) Reply

I can't wait for this. Reply

I love this concept I can't wait Reply

This is such an odd genre crossover. I'll watch. Reply

I wish Hollywood would stop make Joel Edgerton try to happen. If he was going to happen it would have been 10 years ago. Reply

What the fuck why did he kill the fairy SMFH. Reply

RIGHT? Fairies are so great!!!! Reply

but what if it was an annoying fairy like Julia Roberts Reply

I wanted to scold you, but she really was annoying Reply

in the Hellboy universe they are terrible creatures so i do believe in evil fairies, i do, i do Reply

http://harrypotter.wikia.com/wiki/P ixie



Or they're some kind of pest creature, judging by the fact that the one shown in the trailer was trying to get into a bird feeder Maybe they're like the Cornish Pixies of this universe;Or they're some kind of pest creature, judging by the fact that the one shown in the trailer was trying to get into a Reply

lmao netflix will literally throw money at everything



This looks like it cost more than a full season of sense8 just to get that 17% score on rotten tomatoes. Reply

apparently it had a whopping 90 million budget, but david ayer is (unfortunately) a white dude director with some clout so its easy for him to get projects funded. Reply

this hits like every Will Smith Action Flick trope on the nose but sometimes that's exactly what I'm in the mood for and I've been waiting for Hollywood to get into telling modern stories with high fantasy elements, so. Reply

Seems like it could be really interesting and could be a good concept for a tv show. But it looks like there is only 1 female in this movie????? Reply

david ayer and max landis hate women so its probably for the best that women arent included Reply

