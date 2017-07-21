July 21st, 2017, 02:15 am aames9 Bright | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix Humans, Orcs, Elves... everybody is just trying to get along. Get ready for the world of Bright, a new Netflix Original Film, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Coming to Netflix December 22th.source Tagged: film - science fiction, film trailer / stills, netflix, will smith Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5151 comments Add comment
I do have to say, it's somewhat refreshing that the PoC lead isn't the one in full-body make-up.
*cough* The Dresden Files *cough*
(but I would gladly give up any reboot or show for more of the books plz)
I can't wait for this.
http://harrypotter.wikia.com/wiki/P
Or they're some kind of pest creature, judging by the fact that the one shown in the trailer was trying to get into a bird feeder
This looks like it cost more than a full season of sense8 just to get that 17% score on rotten tomatoes.