Lizzie and Ellie from Good Mythical Morning test Gwyneth Paltrow's healing stickers
Lizzie and Ellie (who you should all be stanning for btw) from Good Mythical Morning put Goop's infamous "NASA technology" workout stickers to the test. These stickers are supposed to increase endurance, reduce lactic acid and repair muscle. Lizzie wore the stickers, Ellie was the control and wore craft store stickers. They each worked out for 3 days straight (the amount of time it's supposed to take the ~magic~ from the stickers to kick in).
The results?[Spoiler (click to open)]They don't work and Lizzie pulled a muscle.
Source
Have you ever spent $60 on 10 black magic stickers?
"I need a sticker to enjoy the beach?" "Absolutely, there's too much sand."
lol, I like these ladies.
i went on goop recently and it was ALL conspiracy stuff about cults, the illuminati, "new" ancient civilisations, etc
Goop needs to stop before she kills someone with her ~discoveries.
Having said that:
I love the ep where Rhett and Saagar's dogs reunite lmao
Morgan is also p cute
Edited at 2017-07-21 01:41 am (UTC)
YES Alex is still there AND he and Mike have their own show called Ten Feet Tall. It's kinda hit or miss but this episode was so funny it made me cry:
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.