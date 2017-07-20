Lizzie and Ellie from Good Mythical Morning test Gwyneth Paltrow's healing stickers

I want her sunglasses. Someone ID them for me. Reply

idk those exact ones but I definitely saw a few different ones with that similar shape and style (the matte on top) when I went to Nordstrom Rack last week. Reply

Oooh thanks! I wanted to buy bralettes from Nordstrom rack as well Reply

i thought i irrationally hated goop before but this has sent it over the edge. i'm starting an anti-goop picket line Reply

I scrolled too fast & thought that was white Michelle Williams in the thumbnail. Reply

Lol I thought it was Lady Gaga! Reply

mte Reply

60 bucks for those stickers? Wow. Reply

only $6 a sticker for NASA technology is a bargain Reply

lmaoooo Reply

I like these women for introducing me 2 the concept of Goop as a verb Reply

The balls it takes to sell those junk stickers for $60 is honestly impressive. Reply

I'm loving the expansion of the GMM fam tbh! Reply

"Then NASA said "Noooooooo"



"I need a sticker to enjoy the beach?" "Absolutely, there's too much sand."



lol, I like these ladies. Reply

i'm just here to say i love gmm Reply

I haven't watched GMM since they moved out of Rhett's garage, but that's cool they're letting other people do more and these ladies seem fun. $60 for stickers is ridiculous. Reply

Stickers and sticky stuff actually makes me super uncomfortable and anxious, I hate it. It's a phobia of mine so I could never use that. The screengrab alone is awful enough. Reply

I thought I was the only one, I feel nauseous handling stuff with adhesive and I don't know why. I hate the entire concept of stuff like face stickers. Reply

Thank god we're not alone. I felt weird as a child because the idea of having stuff on my skin or anywhere near me makes me very nervous. I never got temporary tattoos or face paint or stickers because it made me want to scratch it off. Price tags, fruit stickers, post-it notes... It's even worse when they're wet. I never really go into detail because it's such a random phobia that people think I'm weird, lol. Reply

omg this is so interesting to me. what do you do when you need a bandaid? Reply

For some reason I can deal with band-aids and adhesive with gauze for medical purposes, but I get uncomfortable if it starts peeling off or if it gets wet. And when I was a kid, I irrationally hated those tiny, circular band-aids, so much that I'd start crying if I saw one. Messed up, lol. Other types of adhesives, like regular tape though... Ugh, I can't stand it. I try to avoid helping with taping stuff at parties because cutting the tape with my hands or mouth feels awful and pieces might end up sticking to me. The whole thing is irrational af. Reply

I wonder why it made her itch. Irritant in the adhesive? Reply

these girls seem fun Reply

the white woman's alex jones is honestly an amazing moniker



i went on goop recently and it was ALL conspiracy stuff about cults, the illuminati, "new" ancient civilisations, etc Reply

they made me want to buy a tens unit for menstrual cramps Reply

i bought one from a local drugstore (cvs maybe?) to try because i get terrible pain (throwing up, blacking out). it unfortunately didn't work for me. the best thing i've found so far is taking evening primrose oil capsules in addition to my pain killer and relaxing with a heating pad. tried and true. ever since starting the evening primrose oil, i only get the nausea and blackouts maybe three times a year or less. i won't guarantee it will work for you but a bottle of capsules will be less expensive than a tens unit so i'd recommend you give it a shot. i typically take it once a day when i'm on my cycle with my tylenol (allergic to ibuprofen and aspirin). good luck :( Reply

Also if you like these two they just did a podcast about celebrity conspiracy theories some of you guys might like!



I'm loving Ellie, she should meet my dog who is also named Ellie. Reply

Goop needs to stop before she kills someone with her ~discoveries. Reply

Having said that:

Shit like this--healing stickers, ffs, STICKERS--makes me so goddamned mad. There's enough pseudoscience woo out there already.Having said that: Reply

They don't work? Reply

I love GMM. I need to get caught up on the last season. Reply

There are some fantastic episodes in the past season. You're in for a treat.



Um Reply

Also since this is kind of a GMM post I would like to take this opportunity to say I'm basically in love with Saagar and his magical beard. Reply

yesss!



I love the ep where Rhett and Saagar's dogs reunite lmao





Morgan is also p cute Reply

omg the story of their dogs was so cute I teared up a little bit. Even though the dogs didn't want anything to do with each other lol. Reply

Is he a new intern/crew member. Is my ugly UMich bae Alex still there?



Edited at 2017-07-21 01:41 am (UTC)

Yeah he's new, they've seriously hired like 15-20 new employees in the past year. They're getting ready to turn GMM into a 22 minute daily show so they've really increased the staff. Only a few of them are on screen though.



YES Alex is still there AND he and Mike have their own show called Ten Feet Tall. It's kinda hit or miss but this episode was so funny it made me cry:



ejwnkglmw;s 22 minutes everyday! Let me catch up real quick. I wanna intern for them! Reply

Good to see the Mike and Alex OTP still going strong. Reply

They're actually roommates now too, they're adorable. Reply

I thought that was white Michelle Williams. Reply

Aww, they did a video with Linkin Park last season. Now I'm sad again.



Reply

