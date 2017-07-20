Keith Morrison

Lizzie and Ellie from Good Mythical Morning test Gwyneth Paltrow's healing stickers



Lizzie and Ellie (who you should all be stanning for btw) from Good Mythical Morning put Goop's infamous "NASA technology" workout stickers to the test. These stickers are supposed to increase endurance, reduce lactic acid and repair muscle. Lizzie wore the stickers, Ellie was the control and wore craft store stickers. They each worked out for 3 days straight (the amount of time it's supposed to take the ~magic~ from the stickers to kick in).

The results?[Spoiler (click to open)]They don't work and Lizzie pulled a muscle.

Source

Have you ever spent $60 on 10 black magic stickers?
