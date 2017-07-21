Harry Styles says he felt "very emotional" watching Dunkirk

is nauseous an emotion? because in that case, i feel very emotional every time i have to lay my eyes on his face. Reply

he's so fucking hideous Reply

why are you hurting me on this sad day Reply

Hes so repugnant and this movies success keeping him in the spot light after that mediocre ass debut makes my skin crawl. Reply

nnnn Reply

LMAO.



I'm stanning you so hard for this amazing first comment. Reply

I'm going to see it in a few hours with my sister. It's been a big day as a 1D fan lol. Louis' new song dropped and I actually really like it.



I feel bad for fionn and that he was paired with Harry for the entirety of this promo tour. He seemed so done by the end of it. Reply

i'll maybe see it Reply

I'm passing on this movie because of this stunt casting. I can't stand him; why would I pay 12 dollars to see him on screen? Reply

HDU Christopher Nolan had no idea who he was!!! Reply

he was good in it tho (he had the most lines lmao) Reply

Really? More lines over Cillian and Tom Hardy (who are actually skilled actors)? Now I know I won't be seeing this shit. Reply

I watched reviews that say the movie is basically focused on the event and not really any characters. So their isn't things like character development/relationships etc going on in it. They didn't say it was a bad thing, just don't go into it expecting the typical movie formula - because its strictly about the actual event and nothing else. Reply

lmao that guy's face in the still. me too mate me too Reply

i loved the movie. it's def not the best ww2 movie ever or anything, but it's really well-crafted. it's tense, dramatic. the acting's great, too. Reply

IM GONNA SEE IT AT 8:30!!!!!! YAS MY BABY SLAY GET AN OSCAR ETC (or at least a gg nom lmaoooo) Reply

Are people shipping Harry with Fionn yet? What are the Larries saying? Reply

I think that would require fionn to like harry more lol. Reply

lol mte



fionn seems to like him but that he's mad about how famous he is and taking all the spotlight lool he commented on that before Reply

Oooh, I haven't actually watched any of their interviews. I guess Fionn thought this was going to be his breakout moment and now it's being overshadowed by Harry. Reply

fionn started coming out of his shell towards the end of their promo together, he moved from tolerating harry to mildly liking him lol Reply

I hope not because this Fionn guy is so boring. Reply

Enough Reply

I don't like war movies so I doubt I'll see this. Reply

I watched the movie today and honestly, I hate war movies and this was no exception. The music was fantastic but basically the music was making us all think something beyond typical explosions was happening, it was so suspenseful and people were at the edge of their seats but in the end, for me at least, it was just another war movie, and my country has plenty of them that are better than this one. There wasn't much talking in the movie, I think Harry along with Kenneth Branagh and that old dude with a son, had the most lines. Harry was good. Honestly, I expected him to suck, but he didn't. Even though it was like an hour and a half, it felt like forever since there was no dialogue, we were just waiting for the attacks and people to die...My friends liked it though, and lots of other people did too, but it wasn't for me I guess...i found it boring even with the music trying to manipulate me into thinking otherwise lmao. Reply

I loved that there was barely dialogue- you saw the emotions and what they were thinking on their faces. And really as if these guys had the time to talk about stuff when they're stranded on beach that's being bombarded. I can do without the cliche war lines that include *I miss my mom's pie* *My fiances waitin for me* *I used to be a school teacher but now I'm a soldier* Reply

I was going to see it tonight but I don't feel like it Reply

I was loling at the children voting for him on twitter for best summer actor like bish it didn't even come out yet. Reply

This stupid roach is going to overshadow the entire film, isn't he? Ugh. Reply

he really isn't, don't worry, he fit in the movie well, i was surprised too, the movie doesn't have that many speaking, harry isn't on screen more than the other actors, it just happens that whenever he's on screen he speaks basically, while other actors are mostly silent or repeating lines like Cillian lmao there are many characters in the film Reply

I usually don't stan for white men or men in general. But I gotta say Cillian is such a under used actor. He's really good, so its baffling. Reply

the nolan stans will see that that doesn't happen Reply

Who cares the press tour is almost over, just enjoy your movie lol Reply

hes not famous enough to do that lol Reply

