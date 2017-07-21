Harry Styles says he felt "very emotional" watching Dunkirk
Dunkirk stars Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead talk about shooting Christopher Nolan's historical epic Dunkirk. One Direction star Styles, who makes his film debut in the film, also reveals how he liked to unwind after a day's shooting.
did you watch the movie?
Lol.
I'm stanning you so hard for this amazing first comment.
I feel bad for fionn and that he was paired with Harry for the entirety of this promo tour. He seemed so done by the end of it.
fionn seems to like him but that he's mad about how famous he is and taking all the spotlight lool he commented on that before
thoughts about the film (spoilers)
Re: thoughts about the film (spoilers)
I usually don't stan for white men or men in general. But I gotta say Cillian is such a under used actor. He's really good, so its baffling.