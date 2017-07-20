OMG MY CHILDHOOD Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't know they were making a movie, I'm hyped tho ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was a show not a movie so I'm shocked about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING. I can't wait for this! Reply

Thread

Link

WTF? NOW?



This shit should have came 15 years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

You see what a cash cow 90s nostalgia is right now? Of course now's the perfect time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People have always obsessed over the 90's this is nothing new. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so much money to made off of us 80s babies bc our childhoods were awesome and our adult lives for the most are horrible Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seems a little late actually. People are beginning to move on to 00's nostalgia Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had no idea they were making a movie for this. Loved this show. I brought the series a couple of months ago. Between this and Hey Arnold, reliving my best childhood years.



Reply

Thread

Link

Hey Arnold is my fave Nicktoon. I was 11 when it premiered so a liiiittle old for it but JFC I love it so much. Stoked for the new movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad they kept the same character designs. Reply

Thread

Link

was about to make the same comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same I'm relieved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! I would've cried if they hadn't :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew, fuck this show I used to hate when this was the only thing to watch on tv. Bring As Told By Ginger back, please. Reply

Thread

Link

I 👏🏼 WOULD 👏🏼 DIE 👏🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Rocko. It was so scandalous. Reply

Thread

Link

haha, this is so ugly. who is this for? kids now or grown ups who have very exacting standards for their 90s revivals?



Reply

Thread

Link

yeeeeessssss Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know how I feel about this. Rocko is one of my favorite TV shows but everything feels off. The voices sound so different (except for Rocko) and the animated looks too weird. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, the animation is way too clean now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My childhood! Rocko was always one of my favorite shows! Reply

Thread

Link

I love that it looks exactly the fucking same!! Reply

Thread

Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it as a kid but in hindsight this was such a weird show lol



I'M A WILD BOAR Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to be the asshole who corrects you and say it's actually pig*, UNLESS there's another episode that says boar. In which case, ignore my pathetic ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link