Is a Zayn x Taylor tour in the upcoming ?

I can't see Zayn ever being able to tour tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe once the rest of his fortune goes up his nose him and Louis will do a 1D-3 reunion tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't see him getting out of bed before 2 PM. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup.. he cant even be bothered for single events and performances..

A tour is a little bit optimistic at this stage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and definitely not at the level of a tswift stadium tour. he's only capable of doing small venues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he's never going to do it Reply

Thread

Link

That'd be one unreliable opening act... Reply

Thread

Link

lol he should try making it to a festival show before he books a tour with someone as controlling and calculated as her... Reply

Thread

Link





Every night though Zayn? Reply

Thread

Link

He's gonna cancel before she even announces tho Reply

Thread

Link

that's a super reliable source! Reply

Thread

Link

he would prob bail last min anyways lmao Reply

Thread

Link

his acoustic version is better than the original so when he finally books that stage he speaks of he should stick with that Reply

Thread

Link

lol icwydt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it would be good for him to just be there performing their song together. Kind of to get himself back into it? Idk it seems pretty random tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

yea bc he follows through w soooo many things Reply

Thread

Link

Could he handle her tour schedule? Reply

Thread

Link

He can't even put down the needle long enough to make a talk show appearance how would he be able to manage every night.



Gvien that and Harry's single pick I'd bet on a Haylor tour before this happened lol, they can segue from Wildest Dreams to Two Ghosts. Reply

Thread

Link

the needle?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People here claim he's on drugs, when its probably just weed and anxiety. He just posted a selfie looking super healthy so I doubt he's heavy in to the strong shit.



Edited at 2017-07-20 10:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh i'd be here for the mess that would ensue from a haylor tour Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Run bruh Reply

Thread

Link