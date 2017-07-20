Tyga Claims He Upgraded Kylie & Warned Rob

he & Kanye can miss me with the "got in early" garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

kanye is so gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololll they mention r kelly and he seemed uncomfortable bc tigger is a damn predator himself 😩🙄😒 Reply

Thread

Link

this tigger slander Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was "ahead of the curve" with getting with Kylie and knew she had a lot of potential before her "glow up"



fucking ew

Reply

Thread

Link

How R Kelly of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JESUS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking can't at him saying he saw her potential. Human trash. Reply

Thread

Link





omg omg omg this fucking guy Reply

Thread

Link

She had a lot of potential? You mean, when she was a child? And her "glow up" wasn't a glow up, it was plastic surgery Reply

Thread

Link

lbr "glow up" encompasses plastic surgery, just look at every instamodel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"upgrade" is a funny way to spell "groom" Reply

Thread

Link

He's fucking disgusting Reply

Thread

Link

He needs his ass beat severely for putting us in a position to have to defend a Kardashian but that Tyga didn't upgrade that girl and he fucking knows that.

Reply

Thread

Link

His face makes me want to vomit every time I see it. He should be banned from this site - it's too distressing to look at.



Also, didn't his last album sell like 4 copies? How is he still getting work? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao she paid your bills tho.. Reply

Thread

Link

he said they started talking at 17.



When did she start messing with her body? Reply

Thread

Link

he def started lurking around when she was 14 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

around 16 iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think he was fucking her at 14 tbh



I always remember Kendall's sweet 16 and Kylie repeatedly asking if tyga could be the performer... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Glow up" is a weird way of saying "turned eighteen and became too old for me"



Edited at 2017-07-20 10:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link