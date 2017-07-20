Tyga Claims He Upgraded Kylie & Warned Rob
In an Interview with the Breakfast Club, Kylie Jenner's ex madeclaims
-he was "ahead of the curve" with getting with Kylie and knew she had a lot of potential before her "glow up"
-he warned Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna
- he hasn't had a negative story since Kylie and him broke up (hinting they planted them about him)
- not in love with Kylie anymore.
Source
I know the Kardashians control a lot of media, but it would make more send for negative stories to be around AFTER you break up. Sounds like no one cares about you without her name attached predator.
fucking ew
Also, didn't his last album sell like 4 copies? How is he still getting work?
When did she start messing with her body?
I always remember Kendall's sweet 16 and Kylie repeatedly asking if tyga could be the performer...
Fucking garbage