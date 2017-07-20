Tyga Claims He Upgraded Kylie & Warned Rob



In an Interview with the Breakfast Club, Kylie Jenner's ex madeclaims

-he was "ahead of the curve" with getting with Kylie and knew she had a lot of potential before her "glow up"
-he warned Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna
- he hasn't had a negative story since Kylie and him broke up (hinting they planted them about him)
- not in love with Kylie anymore.

Source

I know the Kardashians control a lot of media, but it would make more send for negative stories to be around AFTER you break up. Sounds like no one cares about you without her name attached predator.
Tagged: , ,