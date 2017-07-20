Six books for your summer feminist reading list.
I Will Find You, by Joanna Connors
When Joanna Connors was thirty years old on assignment for the Cleveland Plain Dealer to review a play at a college theater, she was held at knife point and raped by a stranger who had grown up five miles away from her. Once her assailant was caught and sentenced, Joanna never spoke of the trauma again, until 21 years later when her daughter was about to go to college.
Mothers Who Think: Tales of Real-Life Parenthood, which grew out of Salon's popular daily department of the same name, comprises nearly forty essays by writers grappling with the new and compelling ideas that motherhood has dangled before them. Elevating the discussion of motherhood above the level of tantrum control and potty training, this collection covers an unparalleled range of topics, from the impossibility of loving your children equally to raising a son without a father, from worrying that your privileged black child is becoming too "white" to the free-floating anger most mothers feel but wouldn't dare admit--except to other mothers.
To five-year-old Jack, Room is the entire world. It is where he was born and grew up; it's where he lives with his Ma as they learn and read and eat and sleep and play. At night, his Ma shuts him safely in the wardrobe, where he is meant to be asleep when Old Nick visits.
In her comic, scathing essay, "Men Explain Things to Me," Rebecca Solnit took on what often goes wrong in conversations between men and women. She wrote about men who wrongly assume they know things and wrongly assume women don't, about why this arises, and how this aspect of the gender wars works, airing some of her own hilariously awful encounters.
The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own, edited by Veronica Chambers
Michelle Obama is unlike any other First Lady in American History. From her first moments on the public stage, she has challenged traditional American notions about what it means to be beautiful, to be strong, to be fashion-conscious, to be healthy, to be First Mom, to be a caretaker and hostess, and to be partner to the most powerful man in the world. What is remarkable is that, at 52, she is just getting started.
While many books have looked at Michelle Obama from a fashion perspective, no book has fully explored what she means to our culture. The Meaning of Michelle does just that, while offering a parting gift to a landmark moment in American history. In addition to a tribute to Michelle Obama, this book is also a rollicking, lively dinner party conversation about race, class, marriage, creativity, womanhood and what it means to be American today.
"Brave Irene" is Irene Bobbin, the dressmaker's daughter. Her mother, Mrs. Bobbin, isn't feeling so well and can't possibly deliver the beautiful ball gown she's made for the duchess to wear that very evening. So plucky Irene volunteers to get the gown to the palace on time, in spite of the fierce snowstorm that's brewing-- quite an errand for a little girl.
But where there's a will, there's a way, as Irene proves in the danger-fraught adventure that follows. She must defy the wiles of the wicked wind, her most formidable opponent, and overcome many obstacles before she completes her mission. Surely, this winning heroine will inspire every child to cheer her on.
What are you reading ontd?
Next on my list is Handmaid's Tale (audiobook), My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem, and Call Me By Your Name.
'marlena' by julie buntin.
I started The Glass Castle yesterday and I'm almost done. This family is something else.
I also started Station Eleven and so many people commented on my post in yesterday's book thread that they really loved it so I think I'm going to take my time with that one this weekend.
I'm reading The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen and glad I picked it up. Its helping me to get out of my reading slump, since the stories are short and I really enjoyed The Sympathizer.
I'm inbetween books right now, I'm moving and have everything stashed away and no time. But I look forward to resuming the Da Vinci Code!
I'm reading QED by Gertrude Stein. Interesting but I'm not getting into it immediately
I'm also reading The Gene: An Intimate History, by Siddhartha Mukherjee.
Has anyone else with anxiety/depression experienced this? I used to be a huge reader - like, it was ALL I ever did. I always had my nose in a book, right from the time I first learned how to read.
The last five years or so I've barely picked up a book. I WANT to read, I'll TRY and read, but I can't concentrate. Within seconds my mind will start wandering and I'll start worrying about the ten million things whizzing around in my brain. Sometimes I'll end up reading the same paragraph over and over because I got distracted or wasn't taking it in.
I miss reading so, so much. It feels like a huge part of me that's just been missing for years. I never thought I'd turn into a person who doesn't read....and yet, here I am.
Has anyone else dealt with anything like this, and if so, how did you get over it??
When I was through a similar time the only things I wanted to read was fabric and romance novels....so I just indulged
I miss losing myself in a long, slow book, but now everything distracts me. Is like I suddenly developed ADHD, I can't stand it.
Also maybe try highlighting? If you don't mind marking up a book? Thats how I read all my books i've got to for school, when I need words to sink in (I've got dyslexia and it helps me quantify things).
rn i'm rereading norwegian wood and i just bought ametora: how japan saved american style.
I don't really want to read most of the books I have out rn tbh. Just read the latest Megan Whalen Turner and now I want more light fantasy.