Six books for your summer feminist reading list.

I'm currently listening to the audiobook for "Murder on the Orient Express" narrated by Dan Stevens.



Next on my list is Handmaid's Tale (audiobook), My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem, and Call Me By Your Name.

Wait, Dan Stevens as in the Beast from Beauty and the Beast Dan Stevens?

Yes! I'm not much of a fan of his but he's got a great voice.

It's a legit job of his. He has a lot of credits and some award nominations for his narrations.

What are you reading ontd?



'marlena' by julie buntin.

Adding a couple of these to my Goodreads list!



I started The Glass Castle yesterday and I'm almost done. This family is something else.

I also started Station Eleven and so many people commented on my post in yesterday's book thread that they really loved it so I think I'm going to take my time with that one this weekend.



Edited at 2017-07-20 10:26 pm (UTC)

I have The Glass Castle downloaded as well. I think I'll read it eventually lol.

Well I am finding it to be a quick read if that's any incentive!

How do you like Glass Castle so far? Im thinking about reading it.

jeanette walls spoke at a graduation at my high school like 7 yrs ago and i haven't read the glass castle (yet!) but i remember being so mind blown over the stories about her crazy family. def need to finally get the book and read it before the movie comes out

Audible newbie question here: if I cancel my trail, do I lose the books I've "purchased" with their credits? I've downloaded them to my laptop & imported to iTunes already. Asking bc I'm not going to have a chance to listen to them before my trial ends.

My husband used his credits up right before he cancelled, and was able to listen to them, so unless they changed it recently or its different with the trial you should be fine. You will lose the credits themselves, I think, if you have any left.

Thanks! I used both of the credits they gave me, just haven't had a chance to listen to the books yet. I'm guessing I won't be able to listen through the Audible app if I cancel, but since I put them on iTunes, they should be safe there.

No you won't lose them! I just started using audible as well :)

Men Explain Things to Me has been on my to read list for awhile, but I've gotten mixed reviews from friends.



I'm reading The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen and glad I picked it up. Its helping me to get out of my reading slump, since the stories are short and I really enjoyed The Sympathizer. Reply

men explain things to me is like feminism for paulo coelho fans. it sounds deep but there's nothing there

I hated Room. I understand what they were going for with the narration but I hated it. Didn't finish the movie, either.



I'm inbetween books right now, I'm moving and have everything stashed away and no time. But I look forward to resuming the Da Vinci Code! Reply

God, Room sucked. Awful and exploitative. Sad because I like Donaghue's other work.



I'm reading QED by Gertrude Stein. Interesting but I'm not getting into it immediately Reply

currently reading Meet Me in the Bathroom by Lizzy Goodman. it's about all my fave bands- the strokes, interpol, YYY, the national etc.



I'm also reading The Gene: An Intimate History, by Siddhartha Mukherjee. Reply

Hmmm, that first book sounds interesting!

omg how is Meet Me In The Bathroom? I still haven't outgrown my Strokes' stan phase

It's good so far, very informative about that era but I haven't gotten to the strokes era yet.

Yay, thank you for this post OP!! I'm looking for recs right now to try and get back into reading.



Has anyone else with anxiety/depression experienced this? I used to be a huge reader - like, it was ALL I ever did. I always had my nose in a book, right from the time I first learned how to read.



The last five years or so I've barely picked up a book. I WANT to read, I'll TRY and read, but I can't concentrate. Within seconds my mind will start wandering and I'll start worrying about the ten million things whizzing around in my brain. Sometimes I'll end up reading the same paragraph over and over because I got distracted or wasn't taking it in.



I miss reading so, so much. It feels like a huge part of me that's just been missing for years. I never thought I'd turn into a person who doesn't read....and yet, here I am.



Has anyone else dealt with anything like this, and if so, how did you get over it?? Reply

try audiobooks?

i was bleh about audiobooks but it helps when you're working

I second audiobooks. They are really helpful.



When I was through a similar time the only things I wanted to read was fabric and romance novels....so I just indulged Reply

Reading books I loved as a child and are really familiar to me helped me.

this happened to me in like my 3rd yr of uni and i just got back into reading p recently. i rly started reading again when i started going up to my parents' place and just like sitting outside on the deck w/ nothing to do. i still get distracted a lot but i've been reading a lot more.

audiobooks do help but sometimes it just took time for me to get out of the funk or basically finding a book that will bring me right back into it. i fell into not rly reading as much over this summer & i couldn't find anything to get me back into it, but i found reading smaller books or articles kind of got me back into it.

You are me. I guess it was a combination of not having real time because of my last job and after I was fired, the depression that came after just made me lose all interest in my favorite hobby. I used to watch movies all the time too. I don't remember the last time I saw one.

I miss losing myself in a long, slow book, but now everything distracts me. Is like I suddenly developed ADHD, I can't stand it.



I miss losing myself in a long, slow book, but now everything distracts me. Is like I suddenly developed ADHD, I can't stand it. Reply

get a kindle!

Yeah I'm dealing with this right now. I've got a book by my favorite author and I've been home injured for days, yet I haven't even cracked it open.

I have! I usually read a book/series that I know well or is comforting to me. Like Harry Potter, Jane Austen books (usually P&P), etc. Comic books too. I tried audiobooks but i'm really picky about voices. I also find that physically going to a bookstore helps too, tempts me to buy books and then since i've spent money I have to read them lol. Anthologies can be good to read too! Since it's mostly short stories. Takes some pressure off.

Also maybe try highlighting? If you don't mind marking up a book? Thats how I read all my books i've got to for school, when I need words to sink in (I've got dyslexia and it helps me quantify things).



Also maybe try highlighting? If you don't mind marking up a book? Thats how I read all my books i've got to for school, when I need words to sink in (I've got dyslexia and it helps me quantify things). Reply

You sound like me. My depression is awful for my concentration. I still don't think it's 100% better, but working with a psychiatrist on med combos has been helpful (I'm currently taking zoloft and wellbutrin). After not reading at all, I've read 8 books this year, 7 of them since April.

Furiously Happy and it's so funnny

I'm on the 3rd book of the Neapolitan series by Elena Ferrante.

i really need to start that series

oooh just downloaded that!

Same! I hate Nino

Nino is the fucking worst.

he sucks and he made me dislike Elena too, she acted like such an idiot about him

Nino is trash. Every time he shows up in the books, I think, "Oh shit, what's gonna happen now?"

I'm halfway through book 3, I don't want the series to end.

I just finished the fourth yesterday, the series destroyed me. I still want more 😭

so i've been struggling with the first, am i weird?! i'm on like page 70 and i just couldn't care less. maybe it's me.

I'm not reading anything bc I am a flop. I should start something tonight before bed.

I finished Homegoing a week ago and am still haunted. One of the best books I've read in years.

I loved that book.

It was soo good. Super beautiful prose too. I can't recommend it enough!

me too <3

Oooh, this has been on my shelf to read, but I haven't gotten around to it yet. I'll move it up the list!

is it a sad book? I wanna read a book by a female author from Africa (any country) for this month's ONTD challenge, and I'm between this and Behold the Dreamers (which Oprah recommended). but I don't wanna read a sad book!

it's hard for me 2 find fiction to read bc i'm rly particular abt what i'll read (not that i have Good Taste, just that i only like to read abt certain things and a lot of writing styles annoy me)

rn i'm rereading norwegian wood and i just bought ametora: how japan saved american style.



rn i'm rereading norwegian wood and i just bought ametora: how japan saved american style. Reply

