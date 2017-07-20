gyun

Kpop Post: TOP's update, AKMU,9muses...

TOP

-TOP has been sentenced to 2 years probation
-if his probation is violated he will go to jail for 10 months
-he still needs to finish his military service


AKMU-DINASOUR



9muses will have another comeback this August with a repackage "Love City"


KNK-Rain


SNUPER- Star of Stars




