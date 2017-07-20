Kpop Post: TOP's update, AKMU,9muses...
-TOP has been sentenced to 2 years probation
-if his probation is violated he will go to jail for 10 months
-he still needs to finish his military service
AKMU-DINASOUR
9muses will have another comeback this August with a repackage "Love City"
KNK-Rain
SNUPER- Star of Stars
also, SONGSONG GETTING MARRIED is all i wanted ever since dots came out haha. they're adorable
LISTEN TO GEEKS NEW ALBUM PLEASE, FIREWORKS!
STAN TALENT, STAN KNK!
ALSO STAN DREAMCATCHER.
(Sorry that's my overflowing love for them and the mv speaking)
hoping top can get the help he needs