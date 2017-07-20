Kpop Post: TOP's update, AKMU,9muses...

the TOP situation is/was so messed up, jfc korea



also, SONGSONG GETTING MARRIED is all i wanted ever since dots came out haha. they're adorable Reply

AKMU EDM fantastic.



LISTEN TO GEEKS NEW ALBUM PLEASE, FIREWORKS!



STAN TALENT, STAN KNK!



ALSO STAN DREAMCATCHER. Reply

ty for telling me about Geeks! I'm loving what i've listened to so far. Reply

Yeah stan KNK, I've never seen umbrellas being handled this gracefully and with talent!



(Sorry that's my overflowing love for them and the mv speaking) Reply

what exactly is that akmu song about? i figure the video will make more sense if i could find a translation for the lyrics



hoping top can get the help he needs Reply

I thought "knk" was the title of a song by Rain so I was kinda disappointed when I clicked on the video Reply

I'm loving Akmu's new song! Reply

I'm glad Top is doing better. Reply

Woah, that's a lot of makeup. Reply

That dude is NOT cute! What did he do thou? Reply

harrys_headband summarize it the best. "He is a super popular K-Pop star/rapper/actor who was in the middle of doing compulsory military service for South Korea and he got busted for testing positive on a drug test. He was sanctioned and then overdosed on prescription meds and was in the ICU in a coma for a few days. He apparently has a history of attempting suicide so it's speculated this was another attempt." Reply

I really like Akmu's new song, it's unexpected and refreshing. Reply

