Jenny Slate Says Celebrity Gossip Is a Tool of the Patriarchy



“For me, it connects to a very deep-seated belief within a patriarchal system. If you’re a woman, the system actually owns your private life; the system has an opinion on your decisions; the system has a verdict on how you have sex and who you have sex with, and anything in between. For me, I am not open to that.”

“No, I have more of an urge to get on Twitter and be like, ‘I just pooped like Okja,’ than to be like, ‘Yes, it’s true, I’m dating so-and-so.’ How much of an asshole would I have to be to assume that anyone gives a shit, a true shit, that I say the information? What they like is the gossip. What they like is the uncertainty and conjecture and all of that. What I like is my privacy and to be able to just do whatever I fucking want and kiss whoever I want in my own time because I’m a woman in 2017.”

“I’m also just really not open to being known as the woman dating so-and-so. I think that’s four tiny steps away from being Offred,”
