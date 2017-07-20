Jenny Slate Says Celebrity Gossip Is a Tool of the Patriarchy
Jenny Slate says gossiping about her personal life is "four tiny steps away from being Offred" https://t.co/MUWwQuAvxq— The Cut (@TheCut) 20. Juli 2017
“For me, it connects to a very deep-seated belief within a patriarchal system. If you’re a woman, the system actually owns your private life; the system has an opinion on your decisions; the system has a verdict on how you have sex and who you have sex with, and anything in between. For me, I am not open to that.”
“No, I have more of an urge to get on Twitter and be like, ‘I just pooped like Okja,’ than to be like, ‘Yes, it’s true, I’m dating so-and-so.’ How much of an asshole would I have to be to assume that anyone gives a shit, a true shit, that I say the information? What they like is the gossip. What they like is the uncertainty and conjecture and all of that. What I like is my privacy and to be able to just do whatever I fucking want and kiss whoever I want in my own time because I’m a woman in 2017.”
“I’m also just really not open to being known as the woman dating so-and-so. I think that’s four tiny steps away from being Offred,”
She definitely has a point!
Let's see how the pseudo-feminist take this!
No, Jenny. It's not if you're a woman, it's if you're a celebrity. When did Harry Styles, Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Ben Affleck, Chris Martin, etc. all become women? It's not about gender.
So, what I think you are trying to say is: PUKE ON US. WE DESERVE IT!!!!
but i dont think it necessarily has to be that way. i find it fun and distracting after a hard day's work. i wish i had the lives some of these celebs do..so it's like wish fulfilment as well
Most actors, and musicians find their wives catching shit by a small but vocal group of delusional fans.