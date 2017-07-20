Celebrities pay tribute to Chester Bennington

Also in shock OP...I know it's considered eye roll worthy to say an artist/band/show/movie saved your life but honestly Linkin Park was my life in my teens when I was feeling really low mentally. So much love to Chester's family right now <3 Reply

I have to wonder what a rich and very privilege white man could be going through to do this?



He could have just about literally anything he wanted. Reply

Unfortunately, mental health is impossible to put on a shopping list. Reply

I know you're a pos troll and normally I wouldn't respond, but in case anyone else is wondering he's a CSA survivor and struggled with depression, self-harm and addiction issues stemming from that Reply

And then there's this asshole Reply

just like cancer doesn't care how much money you have in the bank or how blinged out your home is, neither does mental illness. Reply

Don't you ever get fucking tired of your disgusting shit? Fuck off. Reply

This one has hit me in the feels, I was obsessed with their first album when I was 20. Reply

Yup, Hybrid Theory came out when I was in my early teens and it was like nothing I'd ever heard. And even though their sound evolved, I still liked their later music (Shadow of the Day is probably my favorite Linkin Park song).

Rest in Peace, Chester

If you are in the US and feel like you are without hope and need help PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE call 1-800-273-8255



There are people who want to help you, people who love you and I want you to take one single moment to try and work these issues out.



I know it hurts, I know you're scare and hurt and don't know what to do but it will get better, suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary issue.



Please get help, please seek love, please call. Reply

you can also text HELLO to 741741 if talking on the phone is too hard Reply

Put an asterisk on 7Cups. It used to be genuinely great, but the quality seems to have taken a nosedive over the past year or so. More often than not, you'll wait half an hour or more to be matched up with people who are inexperienced, don't have the best grasp of English, use very poor/casual grammar ("how r u feelin 2day" "ohhh lol" "y does that make u sad" etc etc) or seem downright unsympathetic at times. I had one person tell me they were ending the conversation after just a few minutes because they were getting bored and "were hoping for a more interesting conversation" (someone actively suicidal, I assume?).



Edited at 2017-07-21 12:38 am (UTC)

Thank you for posting this <3

This is something I love about this community, there's always love and support. As someone who is constantly struggling comments like this truly warm my heart, like there's someone who wants to help... and when you feel lonely and lost it really is something Reply

A few months ago I was having suicidal thoughts and tried talking to someone on the chat room version of the suicide hotline and they kept ignoring me or the connection wasn't working and I thought it was a sign that I should just do it. :(



I know these hotlines help a lot of people but I want people to know if it doesn't work out it's not a sign or anything and don't read into it that deeply. <3 Reply

I am so incredibly sad to hear of Chester’s passing. He was kind and vibrant, a good human being, and an incredibly talented individual. I will always have wonderful memories of the tour we did together, and will never forget him. Sending my love to his family, his fans, and his bandmates. -G



https://www.instagram.com/p/BWyFaEs AA2p/



im really effed up over this tbh

This one hurts.



It's crazy how songs from your youth stay with you. I put Hybrid Theory on in mom's car and even tho it's been years, still knew all the words.



Hope he found peace <3 Reply

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY





i don't understand!!!!! whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy :(((((((((((( Reply

i don't understand either. :( Reply

I'm still in such shock. I heard a couple hours ago while I was at work and was getting really upset there. A celebrity death really hasn't affected me like this since Robin Williams. R.I.P Chester :( Reply

RIP



I hate when people say suicide is selfish. Suicide is brought on more often than not by deep depression and the belief that the world would be better without you. He left behind six kids, and I can't imagine how heartbroken they must be now.



I hope Chester found peace, and I hope the kids will in time understand and find peace too. I know if any of my family committed suicide it would fuck me up for LIFE, so my heart really goes out to them. I hope they have all the love and support they need right now. Reply

only sociopaths say that tbh Reply

I feel like religious people sometimes like to equate suicide or mental illness to not being strong enough because you don't believe as hard as they do in God or that the Devil possessed them. Being religious people don't get depressed or something like that. This is so ignorant and insensitive for many reasons. Reply

Suicide is a really complex situation. I'm not going to judge anyone who feels any sort of way about it, except those religious fucks who condemn people to hell for it.



It can be selfish, and it can be manipulative. It isn't always. Every suicide is different. I know people who have lost loved ones to it, and they all feel differently about it.



This isn't the post to get into wank about it, but I did want to speak up for the other side of things. It's okay to have complex and mixed feelings about suicide. Reply

God I hate when people call it selfish as well or when they feel the need to write comments/think pieces as if they know a damn thing about other people's lives.



People were actively pissing me off with that shit after Robin William's death. Reply

It's selfish to ask someone who is suffering to continue living the life that makes them miserable. It's solely up to them. Reply

suicide is selfish in thought to the survivors, but to the one who kills themselves it is often thought of as selfless as they think the world is better with out them.



also when you are so depressed like that, you don't care what other people think or how they may suffer tbh, you are so far gone and miserable, I don't think you give any fucks tbh. your brain is broken, how can you rationalize killing yourself is the right thing/best choice and on the other hand think of others well being? it's the demon sadly. Reply

I've heard almost everyone I know say that suicide is selfish. It always sets me off. Reply

People who say that (if they're serious and not being "funny") are so ignorant and sound so fucking stupid that I get embarrassed for them. But I get being angry, too. Reply

My dad took his life 15 years ago and I still think about it every day. Why did he do it and should I do it too.



My heart goes out to Chester's kids. Reply

My cousins went through this with their grandfather and uncle. They are the first ones I always think about when I hear news like this. Reply

Yep. Definitely hate it when people say suicide is selfish. My brother wasn't being selfish when he completed suicide. He was suffering and legitimately thought he was making our lives better even if that wasn't the case. Reply

As far as I'm concerned, depression and suicide (along with the other complexities of life, like learning he was a CSA survivor, which add to it) are diseases. No one would ever say something bad about ppeople who died of other diseases. Reply

Anyone who qualifies suicide in such simplistic terms (i.e. selfish) is a fucking jackass who has no concept of mental health or the complexities of the human mind. Reply

I didn't expect to be getting this emotional but here I am listening to Linkin Park albums and crying.



Having a history with depression and suicidal ideation though makes me really feel for people who are affected by it. It doesn't help that a few musicians I listened to in my teen years (which is also when my first suicide attempt was) killed themselves. Both Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley died on my birthday. ON MY DAMN BIRTHDAY.



Life is hard. Reply

life is hard but I am glad to read you continue to fight/fought through your depression and ideations Reply

f*ck man... RIP...just shocked really. his voice and how he sang those songs...you just felt it man.



Edited at 2017-07-20 09:47 pm (UTC)

This news honestly ruined my day. Linkin Park was such a big influence in my teens, their music helped me so much in alleviating the frustration of mental illness and cultural shock and as cheesy as it sounds, I didn't feel alone when I listened to their music. It feels like a part of my childhood and adolescence just died. Reply

Saw them live exactly 2 weeks ago. He was a magnificent performer.

He was wearing a bee earring and dedicated the ballad to Manchester. Everyone put the flashlights up on their phones.

There was a young girl in front of us that me and my Dad kept watching cause she was having the time of her life. I wonder if this is the first time she's lost a hero?



Edited at 2017-07-20 09:50 pm (UTC)

My mom who I haven't spoken to in months texted me about this to say she was sorry for to hear about it cuz she remembered me being a dramatic 12 year old who loved them :(. This sucks a lot, it's crazy to see how much he was loved and respected especially in the hip hop world. RIP. Reply

that sounds like a bittersweet surprise text, I hope something positive comes from this heartache for you Reply

I've been listening to linkin park all day



yessssssssssssss. this song still bangs. Reply

so good Reply

i've been listening to breaking the habit a lot today



my LP fave song Reply

Chester's part in Faint legit changed my musical taste to start seeking out more alternative, heavier music. I was blasting it as loud as my car would allow today and I was just sobbing.



Edited at 2017-07-20 10:45 pm (UTC)

I remember loving LP when this video premiered and wishing I could be in that crowd. I saw them years ago, and they were amazing. Reply

I've been listening to them all day too.

this is such a beautiful song but I think I'll never hear this song again and not tear up from now on.

Reply

