Celebrities pay tribute to Chester Bennington
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
My heart is shattered. I can't fucking believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed. pic.twitter.com/MeEBJD9gi3— Kolony July 21 (@steveaoki) July 20, 2017
Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
killermikeRIP Chester. Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences to your children and family from my family. Love and Respect always. Rest easy beloved human being.
artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness..— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017
... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans.— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017
I am still in such a shock over this
He could have just about literally anything he wanted.
Rest in Peace, Chester
There are people who want to help you, people who love you and I want you to take one single moment to try and work these issues out.
I know it hurts, I know you're scare and hurt and don't know what to do but it will get better, suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary issue.
Please get help, please seek love, please call.
This is something I love about this community, there's always love and support. As someone who is constantly struggling comments like this truly warm my heart, like there's someone who wants to help... and when you feel lonely and lost it really is something
I know these hotlines help a lot of people but I want people to know if it doesn't work out it's not a sign or anything and don't read into it that deeply. <3
I am so incredibly sad to hear of Chester’s passing. He was kind and vibrant, a good human being, and an incredibly talented individual. I will always have wonderful memories of the tour we did together, and will never forget him. Sending my love to his family, his fans, and his bandmates. -G
im really effed up over this tbh
It's crazy how songs from your youth stay with you. I put Hybrid Theory on in mom's car and even tho it's been years, still knew all the words.
Hope he found peace <3
i don't understand!!!!! whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy :((((((((((((
I hate when people say suicide is selfish. Suicide is brought on more often than not by deep depression and the belief that the world would be better without you. He left behind six kids, and I can't imagine how heartbroken they must be now.
I hope Chester found peace, and I hope the kids will in time understand and find peace too. I know if any of my family committed suicide it would fuck me up for LIFE, so my heart really goes out to them. I hope they have all the love and support they need right now.
It can be selfish, and it can be manipulative. It isn't always. Every suicide is different. I know people who have lost loved ones to it, and they all feel differently about it.
This isn't the post to get into wank about it, but I did want to speak up for the other side of things. It's okay to have complex and mixed feelings about suicide.
People were actively pissing me off with that shit after Robin William's death.
also when you are so depressed like that, you don't care what other people think or how they may suffer tbh, you are so far gone and miserable, I don't think you give any fucks tbh. your brain is broken, how can you rationalize killing yourself is the right thing/best choice and on the other hand think of others well being? it's the demon sadly.
My heart goes out to Chester's kids.
Having a history with depression and suicidal ideation though makes me really feel for people who are affected by it. It doesn't help that a few musicians I listened to in my teen years (which is also when my first suicide attempt was) killed themselves. Both Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley died on my birthday. ON MY DAMN BIRTHDAY.
Life is hard.
He was wearing a bee earring and dedicated the ballad to Manchester. Everyone put the flashlights up on their phones.
There was a young girl in front of us that me and my Dad kept watching cause she was having the time of her life. I wonder if this is the first time she's lost a hero?
Chester's part in Faint legit changed my musical taste to start seeking out more alternative, heavier music. I was blasting it as loud as my car would allow today and I was just sobbing.
this is such a beautiful song but I think I'll never hear this song again and not tear up from now on.