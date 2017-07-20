Aaron Carter Reveals Eating Disorder, Discusses DUI Arrest



-Aaron Carter sat down for a very emotional interview with ET in which he revealed he has a "hiatal hernia" that causes difficulty eating. He apologizes saying, "sorry for the way I look" through tears.

-He says he's not on drugs and has never touched crystal meth in his life. He says he's the victim of body shaming.

-Aaron says he relies on fillers to fill up his face.





-Said the cops "profiled him" because he was driving a white suburban and has tattoos...

-Confirms he had marijuana in the car. He says he has a medicinal license and smokes it for his eating disorder and for anxiety.

-Says he "doesn't need Nick's help" and then goes on to say "I don't need help" and claims he just wants people to understand that "he's human".


Changed the sourcing - hope this is okay?
Video Sources:1 / 2
Tagged: , , ,