Aaron Carter Reveals Eating Disorder, Discusses DUI Arrest

Damn poor guy

The picture made me sad :( I hope he gets help

omg that interview has me in tears.



Aaron: "look at my teeth. Look at them."

interviewer: *whispers* beautiful

that was so creepy

mte

omg, i just watched. that was so awkward and uncomfortable. i felt scared for the reporter.

Her whispering beautiful reminded me of that gif of Lana from AHS: Asylum eating a sandwich and calling it "good" while being held captive by a skin stealing serial killer with mommy issues

Lmfaoooo

lol that reporter looked lowkey entertained as fuck. she had that creepy manic lea michele look in her eyes where you can tell shes enjoying the fuck out of the messiness

lmao the grin on her face

i haven't seen the video but this comment is making me lol irl

omg that was a weird moment where I had to pause and see what everyone else was saying about it.

i fucking died at that part omfg

that was unexpected lmao

sorry for the way I look" through tears.

:(  wow



:( wow Reply

mte :(((

That's actually really sad. Dude's had a really hard life. I was quick to make fun of him before but in hindsight I was wrong. We as humans are so quick to vilify one another but need to understand what it's like to be in someone else's shoes.



But when he says he doesn't need help, he clearly does, whether that's further medical treatment for his disorder or mental health treatment just to deal with all of these obvious issues, many of which stem from his childhood. After what happened to Chester from Linkin Park, I'm just in a "we can beat our demons" kind of mood today and want to do my best to lift others up because I know I fucking need it too.

honestly, a lot of the messy celebs we see pop up on here (like shia and everyone else before/during/after him) are assholes but also unwell. they go together and it's not just ha-ha look at this douche being a douche. then people are shocked when they od/kill themselves.

This is such a sweet comment bb

"Said the cops "profiled him" because he was driving a white suburban and has tattoos..."

lmao.







lmao. Reply

He had the same stupid face Lindsay had when she said she was "racially profiled" for wearing a headscarf in an airport. Suddenly, it´s in to be profiled! smh, I honestly can´t feel sorry for them. I feel disgusted.

holy shit

I´m sorry but I laughed when he was like look at my teeth look at me face, neva taken crystal meth!! lol.. The interviewer was not buying it

damn :/

Maybe he should get out of the spotlight for a while... this interview is really uncomfortable and with all the body image issues he's talking about, a PR tour thing doesn't seem very healthy

I agree, hopefully he takes some time off to focus on his overall well-being.

no shade but, like....what spotlight?

relative spotlight lol, ET interviews

Lol I was thinking the same thing.

neither does blaming the cops, when he as a white man, has been busted. and saying HE was profiled. yeah he definitely needs to step back, take care of himself, and regroup.

I wish him good health, physically and mentally.

I've always felt sorry for him. I don't want to think the worst about his childhood but child stars were often abused and him being on MJ's radar always creeped me out. Hope things work out for him.

Both MJ and Lou Pearlman.

Yeah I tend to have a soft spot for child stars because their environment is usually so toxic.

same my first thought when i read this. he's been through some shit.

This isn't fun :(

that was fucking heartbreaking.

The girl saying "beautiful" when he shows her his teeth tho, lmfao.

