MASI OKA Says He Produced DEATH NOTE To Protect The Series

I read the subject as "protest" not protect and I was very confused for a minute. Reply

I reference this all the time... Both parts... Lol



Enough is enough is enough is enough is-



ENOUGH!

I see what you're doing. Comparing yourself to Ghost in the Shell so that your shit don't stink as much. Shit is shit, no matter how much 'culture-specific' it is. Reply

I wonder if he decided to say this on his own or if Netflix begged/demanded him too Reply

i didnt know the naked brothers band was japanese Reply

sooooo weird to see this today. my cousins were telling me to watch this show a few weeks back and i JUST watched the first episode today on hulu. Reply

Stuff like this is why 2 black writers being "involved" in Confederate doesn't mitigate anything for me. Reply

Nah. Offering a chance to people who don't usually get one? They either take the job or they wonder if their bills can get paid. But, seriously, dude. Just say that you tried to protect the ideals, but that you were only one person in a group of people making decisions and, being Asian yourself, the white dudes didn't listen to you. Don't conform to their bullshit in hopes of being seen as "better" because they'll just see you as pliable instead of simply weak.



But, ultimately, this makes it sound like they didn't actually audition any Asian-Americans? Reply

OP, I like your idea of Mackenyu as Light. There's several photos on his insta of him with the Light hairstyle and he looks perfect. Reply

There are so many hot Japenese, Japanese-American, Japanese-Europeans, etc. and yet... I don't know what culture is he preserving by casting an ugly guy as Light, when 50% of his character was molded after him being hot.



And I find it even more hilarious that he's talking about not finding a Japanese person who spoke good English for L, when L is either fully white or 1/8 Japanese at most. The only people who could have been white are the only two POC, rme. Reply

Ryan potter Reply

I heard that misa is also missing. This thing looks like a mess and a half Reply

No she's in it, she's just called Mia instead. Reply

lmao they even white-washed her name. Reply

Even beyond the issues with casting, this movie looks bad. Reply

Couldn't Masi have played L? He'd have the whole quirky/antisocial/genius thing down pat from Heroes. Reply

lol No , no no He is too fugly for L . He can't act for shit . Reply

Them saying some ugly school shooter looking white boy was the best they could do when they were in Vancouver is so many levels of delusional. They literally could have plucked some East Asian dude off the streets there and I would have been happy; not like they don't do that with white actors all the time to give them a chance. Masi is dead to me since he honestly seems to believe this nonsense. If he had been upfront and said he had no control, that it sucks, and he just wanted to be a part of a series he loved, that would have mitigated this mess a bit. And ew at him trying to be slick with that line about only caring for the creator's approval: a Japanese person don't give a shit if Light/L is Asian since they aren't deprived of any media representation in the way Asian-Americans are.



Just because you’re Asian-American doesn’t mean you should get the role.



But if you're white though, you're in!









Edited at 2017-07-20 11:22 pm (UTC)

i feel ignorant for asking this but can someone explain to me the difference between this and edge of tomorrow in terms of whitewashing? it seems to me like they're both guilty of the same thing but the latter never ever gets called out for it? Reply

iirc edge of tomorrow did get called out for it (and they didn't use the superior *edit sry i meant 'tagline' as the title. i checked and they're using the expanded version of it for the sequel.) i remember people making comments about it here. meanwhile, masi oka is saying ridiculous stuff like this so he is gonna piss people off hard.



Edited at 2017-07-21 01:10 am (UTC)

As the other poster said EoT was called out. The difference, for me anyway (an AsAm) is that EoT didn't allude to being a part of the original story the same way this does. It was a complete remake with no ties to the cultural or historical background. And no, Death Note isn't a complete culture fest but it obviously relies a lot on the culture of Japan for the backbone of its existence. EoT is what you can call "influenced" instead of a blatant try to downplay the original storyline.

Too often white wash either relies on the same story but with a white lead or in this case taking the story and trying to twist it in such a way to ignore or even disrespect (although I don't necessarily see this as doing that) the cultural affects rather than celebrating the story line. Reply

what a flop, like why does international=white



this guy is such a loser and the Megaman movie with Catfish guys sounds an instant failure Reply

I stopped reading at his colleagues, it's clear he was blocked by them. Sad, tbh Reply

I have a wh*te friend who is a MASSIVE animehead and she defended Netflix for what they're doing to Death Note.



The conversation is cyclical and I noped out. It's tiring to see faux-left wing people doing shit like this. As a gay asian male I felt so... unheard of, invisible, erased. Reply

OP, please add the "this bitch" tag, for accuracy. Thank you. Reply

oh fuck you Reply

The king in my icon disagrees with you, Masi... Reply

i can't at masi saying any of this garbage. did you want to get cast in heroes, oka? because all this bs you're spewing could've been used to dismiss you and you wouldn't be here today producing death note and being a fail.



i've never seen chiba or remar's kids before. no surprise, they look good! Reply

