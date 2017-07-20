



BTW OP, you can also add info on new casting for older Hope: I actually ended up liking this show more than TVD.BTW OP, you can also add info on new casting for older Hope: http://ew.com/tv/2017/07/17/the-origina ls-danielle-rose-russell-hope-season-5/ Reply

im fine with it ending. im sure plec is gonna make klaroline endgame.



the cast must be so thrilled to be done with this esp daniel gillies Reply

that ugly blond one is so ugly it hurts my soul to look at him Reply

Who? Klaus? He's so charming to me, like he has chemistry w anyone Reply

klaus is so repulsive he makes me want to vom...........everywher



his voice is so disgusting he's awful ugh ugh no Reply

sry bb im drunk u like who you like!!!!!!!!!!!! i give you my blessing <3 Reply

Ahahah ily <3 Reply

I love TO,but i'm ok with this.. I feel like it's time (and their writing isn't as awesome as it used to be ) Reply

This sis. Like I love this show but at the same time it HAS gone downhill, so better to nip it in the bud now than flog a dead horse for 13 seasons... Reply

And they're probably gonna end it with fucking Haylijah and Klaroline like HEATHENS.



Edited at 2017-07-20 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I only liked Kol, did he feature much? TVD descended into such a mess, it was final straw. I stopped watching CW shows altogether. Smallville, Supernatural and then TVD. I refuse to get invested in one of their shows again. Reply

Not very much, but they really didn't seem to care about Kol beyond his romance with Davina so they really didn't do much with him when they had him. Reply

Shame. But I figured he wouldn't feature much, Plec is obsessed with Klaus. Reply

They've just never like Kol for whatever reason, it's why the failed to include him in the spin-off to begin with. I feel like she created Kol & Finn to be characters to be killed off. Reply

i gave up on this show in the middle of season 1, hayley and the baby was the opposite of compelling tv



I liked marcel tho Reply

This is not a surprise, I'm kind of surprised the show lasted as long as it did.



Steven Krueger (Josh) was upgraded to series regular.



Candice Accola will also be appearing in 5x01, and Matt Davis is going to appear in the season as well - which makes sense given Hope will be at the school when the show comes back.



Edited at 2017-07-20 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I gave up in early S3. I think I was done, though, when they killed Josh's boyfriend in S2. Reply

Im not sad. It was time and thank the lord it didnt get dragged out like TVD. Reply

Is this on Netflix? Dropped it after S1, but feel compelled (pun intended) to catch up. Not surprised it's ending; at least they have notice and can wrap it up. Reply

It is Reply

Julie's gonna find some way to make it trash on her way out. Reply

God I hate Klaroline doesn't happen. Reply

5 seasons too long... Reply

I binged the last few seasons after S4 got released on Netflix. Its pretty shit, but I appreciate how witch-driven the show has become. The magic is pretty cool (like a grimdark Charmed tbh) Reply

It's for the best, honestly. And I say this as someone who likes the show. This recent season was evidence it was running out of places to go plotwise and I'm fine with them ending it when it's time instead of dragging it out past it's expiration date. I actually liked Hope too, so as long as they don't fuck her up and my queen Rebekah comes back again I'll be happy. Reply

TBH, I think it shoudld've ended with season 4. The finale put everyone in a good place(except Klaus). Reply

Should have ended after the second season tbh. Reply

Honestly yeah, it should end. This show always had a habit of starting its seasons with promising storylines and turning it all to shit, and last season was no different. Reply

I thought they were rebooting for the 5th season to make it all about teenage Hope & not have the older cast in at all? Did they realize that people who spent 4 years watching adults might not be in to suddenly watch teenagers again? Reply

