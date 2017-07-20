excellent first comment Reply

Incidentally, that trailer was better than the entire first movie.

Hmmm.



First Impressions: GLaDOS?!?!? also, please tell me they're not getting rid of drift compatibility :(



Still not sure a sequel without GDT was a good idea tbh....

I didn't know GDT was not involved! :o

Ia, I'm bitter about GDT. It just won't be the same. I seriously hope they don't botch this movie up ):

Same. I know it's just a teaser and its a commercial to recruit but it feels so different from the 1st movie, not really feeling it.

mte. i don't like the new/updated looks to the jaegers; like even if this is supposed to be a "promo" within the movie world, they look like cheap plastic transformer toys or smth.

GDT isn't involved?! I'm a little less excited now, but will wait for a trailer to really decide if I want to go see it.

Drift compatibility was one of the best parts about the first one. :(

ellen mclain was in the first movie! but no drift compatibility? im so saaad

YAAAAAAAS THIS POPCORN FLICK! Slay me bae!



Glados, is that you? Aperture Science in the jaeger making biz now.

tumblrs boner for this movie is annoying but im here for a sequel

GLaDOS!!!!



And I like that John kept his accent, I really like it lmao. Also this looks so cool, I liked the 1st one.

But will there be Asians in prominent positions of power?



Re: Pacific Rim I -- How do you have a movie taking place in Hong Kong but only one Asian (who's not even Chinese) with speaking parts?? Also, it doesn't sit well with me that Mako speaks with such a heavy Japanese accent despite growing up in such an international environment. If anything, she should be well versed in many languages. It doesn't make sense that Stacker knew more Japanese than she did English.



Edited at 2017-07-20 09:26 pm (UTC)

Jing Tian is gonna be in this, but I have no idea what kind of character she's playing (Rinko will be back as well but I have a feeling it's gonna be more like a cameo)



Uh... you're edit is kinda throwing me off tbh.... the vast majority of people retain the accent of their first language when speaking different languages, Rinko and Mako are both fluent English speakers, the accent doesn't change that?



Edited at 2017-07-20 09:33 pm (UTC)

The accent when speaking english was maybe something the actress couldn't help

Sort of like Gal Gadot



Sort of like Gal Gadot Reply

How do you have a movie taking place in Hong Kong but only one Asian (who's not even Chinese) with speaking parts?



Because, for example, people will complain about their accents like you just did? Anglophone audiences have a real hateboner for accents and very quickly claim that someone's not intelligible. Also, as a foreign speaker I don't get why I should have to erase my accent? Unless I were an actress and a role would call for me to sound like I'm from Boston or something, it's not even clear who to imitate when you're not a native speaker. Should I try to sound posh and British? Some American variety? Retaining one's accent is a completely normal thing and might also even be a point of identity. Being very fluent in a language doesn't change that.



And I don't know Japanese but I can't imagine Stacker's Japanese pronunciation being better than her English. Reply

I think the accent was Rinkos real accent

Retaining your accent means you're not well-versed in a language now?

GLaDOS!!! I'm glad she's back for this.

wow I forgot GLADoS is in this...



That song sound like some Marilyn Manson song Reply

SlAY US JOHN! Reply

Bitch is this a movie or a online mmorpg because i kinda need both in my life rn

feeling this comment hard Reply

Oops was going to edit out the "online" out of my comment bc it waa accidentally redundant

But yeah this trailer is very videogame-y



But yeah this trailer is very videogame-y Reply

same.... zone of the enders 3 pls

i met the woman who voices glados (her and her husband are good friends of one of my old directors) in a casual setting and i realized who she was in the middle of talking to her. (i didn't say anything to her of course lol) she and her husband are super nice and both are so talented /csb

yessss gimme this garbage movie!



i love the first one despite its numerous flaws, you can just tell how close to GDT's heart the project is. i rly hope they don't botch the sequel w/o him. Reply

not enough women, and no shirtless scenes of idris elba, obvs.

