July 20th, 2017, 03:53 pm war_machine_rox PACIFIC RIM 2: UPRISING Join the Jaeger Uprising
First Impressions: GLaDOS?!?!? also, please tell me they're not getting rid of drift compatibility :(
Still not sure a sequel without GDT was a good idea tbh....
Glados, is that you? Aperture Science in the jaeger making biz now.
And I like that John kept his accent, I really like it lmao. Also this looks so cool, I liked the 1st one.
Re: Pacific Rim I -- How do you have a movie taking place in Hong Kong but only one Asian (who's not even Chinese) with speaking parts?? Also, it doesn't sit well with me that Mako speaks with such a heavy Japanese accent despite growing up in such an international environment. If anything, she should be well versed in many languages. It doesn't make sense that Stacker knew more Japanese than she did English.
Edited at 2017-07-20 09:26 pm (UTC)
Uh... you're edit is kinda throwing me off tbh.... the vast majority of people retain the accent of their first language when speaking different languages, Rinko and Mako are both fluent English speakers, the accent doesn't change that?
Edited at 2017-07-20 09:33 pm (UTC)
Sort of like Gal Gadot
Because, for example, people will complain about their accents like you just did? Anglophone audiences have a real hateboner for accents and very quickly claim that someone's not intelligible. Also, as a foreign speaker I don't get why I should have to erase my accent? Unless I were an actress and a role would call for me to sound like I'm from Boston or something, it's not even clear who to imitate when you're not a native speaker. Should I try to sound posh and British? Some American variety? Retaining one's accent is a completely normal thing and might also even be a point of identity. Being very fluent in a language doesn't change that.
And I don't know Japanese but I can't imagine Stacker's Japanese pronunciation being better than her English.
That song sound like some Marilyn Manson song
But yeah this trailer is very videogame-y
i love the first one despite its numerous flaws, you can just tell how close to GDT's heart the project is. i rly hope they don't botch the sequel w/o him.
I will miss the 1st cast and jaegers.