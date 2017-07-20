Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley Welcome Baby No. 2
Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tasha McCauley have welcomed the newest member of their family! 👶💙 https://t.co/ID684y7ZIV pic.twitter.com/E84ZEq7C5O— E! News (@enews) July 20, 2017
Their baby boy arrived in June
The couple are also parents to a 1-year-old son
