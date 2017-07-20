I wasn't aware he was married or had a kid already, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lol me either! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. hi, old school ontder! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats! I'll always have a soft spot for JGL Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't know he had baby no. 1 Reply

Thread

Link

I saw his name and immediately thought of that blind item thread. That's the way it's gonna be from now on, isn't it? lol Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yup same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too sis, me too... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's where i first heard about this baby no. 2! (and that he was married with a kid.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny because that blind item is sooooooooooooo old. I remember reading it for the first time years ago, so in my head I've always just looked at him and pictured him getting rimmed by Michael Pitt. Welcome to the club, bitches! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's not a flattering pic of him at all...why does his face look bloated? I haven't seen him in awhile tho so idk



Still thinking abt that blind item w/ Michael Pitt that was reposted the other day Reply

Thread

Link

His face never really recovered after he gained all that muscle mass for Don Jon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a blind item about him? Whatever happened to Michael Pitt? I have an ongoing crush on him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The sunglasses don't help tbh gotta have the right size head for clubmasters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooooooooo, LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well played! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooooo nooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't get it?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I came here just to make sure there was a comment like this. Poor Michael. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

huehuehuehue



they're an ontd meme now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this killed me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a 1 year old and an infant sounds like a nightmare. Reply

Thread

Link

Not when you're rich enough to hire a nanny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

proof that if you want to be private in Hollywood, you 100% can. Reply

Thread

Link

Between this and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes...it's been proven it's totally possible for celebrities to live very private lives if they really want it. None of those celebrities whining about their lack of privacy can complain anymore, we know what's up lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. All the celebs you regularly see in the tabloids are there because they want to be there. And sadly that includes their kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one is checking for him, though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is really checking for him tho?? we left 2008 behind a long time ago



Edited at 2017-07-20 08:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't even know he had 1 baby Reply

Thread

Link

Congratulations to them! Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when he dated Meagan Good?



Edited at 2017-07-20 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol what?? when??



i remember him with amber heard tho. idk if it was serious but the pap pics were cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While they were filming/promoting Brick. She blindsided and ditched him as soon as the film was released too, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd no idea he was married, or already had a child. He's another example of how celebs can be private if they really want to. Reply

Thread

Link

His PR people must have him google alerted. That BI wasn't good for business. Reply

Thread

Link

That BI is a decade old, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

name him michael Reply

Thread

Link

remember when we, as a society, pretended that jgl was hot Reply

Thread

Link

his squishy face is cute in a weird way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly a terrible time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was hot. He just hasn't aged very well. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i rly disliked him lol my friend dated a guy who i like LOATHED who sort of looked like him tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









He used to be so gorgeous in his twink days though, especially in Mysterious Skin (fantastic movie!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link