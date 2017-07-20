Celeb real estate round-up: Steph Curry sells Bay Area mansion & Kate Walsh lists Encino home

I spend 400 bucks at IKEA today. Reply

rich af



what did you get?

Office chair, rocking chair, kitchen stuff, bathroom, stuff, curtain. Weird how you start out with 0.99 stuff and end with such a receipt.

love Kate's kitchen

i wonder what it's like to have purchased a house in the bay area decades ago and be able to sell it for 3x the price you purchased it for. SF housing is insane. you see tech bros living in trailers with teslas.

my parents bought their house in mountain view in 95 - they chose the location bc it was the cheapest place halfway between their workplaces.



ff 20 years and post-google and the house has appreciated 5x. it's irrelevant to them bc they're not selling, but insanity in general

yep. i have a friend who lives in woodside bought their house for $3 million in the early 2000s and it's worth $9 million now. my other friend's house in menlo park was $4 million in 2005 and worth $8 million now.



i can't believe i have friends who are that wealthy lol and if they sell, will be even wealthier.

My aunt and uncle have an 875 square foot house in Bernal Heights that they bought for 230k in 1990, and on Zillow it's estimated at 1.2 million, which seems insane but is probably accurate.

My job offered up a promotion that required relocating there a couple months back and it was RIDICULOUS. I thought I knew how bad the market was there and, living in the LA area, naively didn't expect that much of a rent hike. Lol the place I found in my budget had a community bathroom on each floor because there were none in the individual apartments. I turned it down.

yeah and many can only afford to remain in them because of prop 1, which means their property taxes don't adjust for the increasing value of their home.

my husband has an interview with a bay area company that requires relocation, so i've been casually checking out the rental market and sweet baby jesus, people are not joking about the oppressive pricing. 😱😱😱😱

The property taxes are probably insane these days too

My uncle's grandparents came to SF from Italy and bought a house sometime around 1910. My uncle sold it about 10 years ago for over 2 million. The jealousy I experienced...

The Bay Area is a total nightmare.

I left SF 2 months ago and fucking miss the hell out of it but damn if it's nice not to have to half kill myself every month just to survive/exist there

It's so nuts. My dad bought a condo in the city that he uses for his office back in 1994, for like $300,000. It's now worth $1.5 million.

my parents' house in the south bay has appreciated around 300k in just the 4 years since they bought it

ummmmmmm how did steph lose money selling in the bay? it's a seller's market ffs



both houses are gorgeous tho

i misread that as selling the baby lmao

because walnut creek barely counts as the bay. it's so far from everything unless you're working in oakland/berkeley.

1. loads of people work in oakland or berkeley!



2. losing money over the course of a year? either they got swindled when they bought it, or put no effort into selling it

Seriously. You'd think the celebrity alone would bring the buyers.

I like the Kate Walsh one for the most part, especially the backyard area.

Yea the backyard area is really cute.

mte. I love the outside sitting area. That's the best part of the house. Everything else can go.

Ia, I prefer her house to the other one because it has more `personality' and feels like a home.

We Central Valley flatlanders always have a view of Mt. Diablo so I ain't impressed

It's so nuts to see Mt. Diablo mentioned on ONTD!

also, since you're as shocked as I am, let me remind u that Mt diablo was featured in 13 reasons why!! I was watching that ep (where they go rock climbing) & thinking to myself, "hmmm... i feel like i've been there??" very exciting stuff

Parent

It's so weird, I'm just used to Mt. Diablo as being a geographical oddity/fun day hike location that only gets noticed by people who live nearby and now it's a selling point for a house and mentioned on ONTD?



Worlds colliding...

kate's place is fucking stunning. def one of the best celebrity homes i've ever seen. it looks so big yet warm and inviting.



i'm never gonna afford a house. london estate prices are a fucking piss take like the average deposit for a first time buyer is £100k lmaoooooo like wtf rip @ my dreams. my dream house involves a home cinema and a library that would be ideal

I absolutely agree on your point about Kate's house, these multi million dollar mansions tend to look like stage homes to me, even when they've been lived in.

Ugh, it's so insane in London. My current flatmate/landlord made bank by buying a bunch of flats in Islington in the 90s (like former heroin dens, before he could start redoing them, he had to pick all the needles off the floor). But he redid them all on his own, and sold all but one, and they all went for over a million a piece.



He hit a quiet bit of work and was thinking of buying a property and doing it up, but its ridiculous bc there aren't even flats like that in London anymore. And half of them have been "recently refurbished" so their so expensive, but then you look at the images and it's the shittest remodel, with the shittiest fittings, flooring and lighting.



/rant.



But I was looking into some developments in Hackney at one point that they're selling specifically to current Hackney residents, like a "reasonable" £150,000 for a 2 bed flat.



Meanwhile in my hometown, 6 bed house on a lake front costs the same amount...

Kate Walsh's property is so nice (except for that powder room), I wonder why she's getting rid of it.

I remember when he bought that house in walnut creek, it was all over the news lol

Ah, I LOVE Kate's home.



Home prices here are ridiculous and I'm convinced I'll never own a home. Even here in Ohio they're just out of control...900 sq foot homes that aren't renovated at all are going for $300,000+. Umm, I need a home that's like no more than $150,000, lol, and those are just becoming more and more rare. Then when they do pop up they get into bidding wars and go WAY over what it's worth and I'm not doing that. So I guess I'll be renting for my life, but my rent goes up and up every year too!

In Ohio?!? Wow, that sucks.

Yeah I've pretty much come to terms with never owning a home. Although a really nice townhome went up for sale recently in my neighborhood and it was still like 275,000 for a 3br 2b with no more private outdoor space than I have now in my apt, I still seriously considered it because they really put some money into the appliances and finishes. So now I think I'd settle for a condo/townhome one day.

I read an article recently that said for the first time (ever?) the majority of houses sold are being bought by real estate companies and such instead of people who actually intend to live there. I can't speak to the veracity of the article, but I don't find it hard to believe considering current house prices. Even the middle America, more and more people are being completely priced out of the market.

I think you're right. My mom is a realtor and she's mentioned that a few times.

Um I live in OH and where exactly are you looking with housing prices that high? The heart of downtown Columbus/Cinci/Cleveland? Cause housing is really affordable here.

Those glass walls that open are a nice idea but thinking of all the bugs and critters that would come in would ruin it for me.

The people in Walnut Creek suck

I bought my house a year ago, took my kitchen cabinet doors down to paint, and still haven't put them back up. I still have paint swatches on the wall. :X



I'm not usually a procrastinator but when it comes to home renovation I am the worst.

are you me? i can relate to this! we need to get it going, sis lol

ugh it's the worst! I cared when I moved in, but now I'm like ~whatever I will live in this mess for the rest of life!

Parent

The Curry's must've recently moved because I recognize that kitchen from her cooking show, mostly because I liked how the oven blended in with the cabinets. Their new place seems to have a huge yard now though and I remember hearing they were moving into a gated community now because of crazies so good for them

Yeah, they bought this place and then quickly moved into another one. There was speculation for awhile that they were going to give it to Steph or Ayesha's parents but I guess that wasn't true.

