Celeb real estate round-up: Steph Curry sells Bay Area mansion & Kate Walsh lists Encino home
EXCLUSIVE: NBA champion Steph Curry finds a buyer for his $3.2 million, 7,520 sq ft San Francisco mansion https://t.co/oS5QzrX0nh— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 17, 2017
· Steph Curry has finally found a buyer for his Walnut Creek, CA mansion. Curry & his wife Ayesha bought the home in November 2015 for $3.2 million, and listed it for $3.6 million in October 2016. It just sold for $3.2mn
· The 7,520 square foot home has 5 bedrooms, 4 full & 2 partial baths and features a guest house, wine cellar and wrap-around terraces with views of Mt Diablo (words I never thought I'd type on ONTD lol). It sits on almost an acre of land.
pls excuse screen shots!!
Medical Drama Veteran Kate Walsh Lists Tennis Court Estate in Encino https://t.co/UOuk8S1WG5— Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2017
· Meanwhile, Kate Walsh just listed her 4bd, 4ba Encino home for $4.2 million. It's a 4,332 square foot home on 1.02 acres of land & features a swimming pool and a tennis court.
again, pls excuse screen shots but also, like, get over it
source 1 2 3 4
what did you get?
ff 20 years and post-google and the house has appreciated 5x. it's irrelevant to them bc they're not selling, but insanity in general
i can't believe i have friends who are that wealthy lol and if they sell, will be even wealthier.
both houses are gorgeous tho
2. losing money over the course of a year? either they got swindled when they bought it, or put no effort into selling it
Worlds colliding...
i'm never gonna afford a house. london estate prices are a fucking piss take like the average deposit for a first time buyer is £100k lmaoooooo like wtf rip @ my dreams. my dream house involves a home cinema and a library that would be ideal
He hit a quiet bit of work and was thinking of buying a property and doing it up, but its ridiculous bc there aren't even flats like that in London anymore. And half of them have been "recently refurbished" so their so expensive, but then you look at the images and it's the shittest remodel, with the shittiest fittings, flooring and lighting.
/rant.
But I was looking into some developments in Hackney at one point that they're selling specifically to current Hackney residents, like a "reasonable" £150,000 for a 2 bed flat.
Meanwhile in my hometown, 6 bed house on a lake front costs the same amount...
Home prices here are ridiculous and I'm convinced I'll never own a home. Even here in Ohio they're just out of control...900 sq foot homes that aren't renovated at all are going for $300,000+. Umm, I need a home that's like no more than $150,000, lol, and those are just becoming more and more rare. Then when they do pop up they get into bidding wars and go WAY over what it's worth and I'm not doing that. So I guess I'll be renting for my life, but my rent goes up and up every year too!
I'm not usually a procrastinator but when it comes to home renovation I am the worst.
crazy how isolated walnut creek is from the bay area housing insanity. 3.2 would get you like a nice 3 br/2 bath bungalow in palo alto.