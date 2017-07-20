senait

Celeb real estate round-up: Steph Curry sells Bay Area mansion & Kate Walsh lists Encino home



· Steph Curry has finally found a buyer for his Walnut Creek, CA mansion. Curry & his wife Ayesha bought the home in November 2015 for $3.2 million, and listed it for $3.6 million in October 2016. It just sold for $3.2mn
· The 7,520 square foot home has 5 bedrooms, 4 full & 2 partial baths and features a guest house, wine cellar and wrap-around terraces with views of Mt Diablo (words I never thought I'd type on ONTD lol). It sits on almost an acre of land.


pls excuse screen shots!!











· Meanwhile, Kate Walsh just listed her 4bd, 4ba Encino home for $4.2 million. It's a 4,332 square foot home on 1.02 acres of land & features a swimming pool and a tennis court.

again, pls excuse screen shots but also, like, get over it









