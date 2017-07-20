Shazam! will be the next DC Universe movie to go into production
'Shazam!' is the next DC movie to shoot https://t.co/Hvyv6eNSOj pic.twitter.com/RsbUe0WWWY— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20. Juli 2017
- directed by David F. Sandberg
- shooting starts january or february 2018
- cast announcement probably this weekend at SDCC
Edited at 2017-07-20 08:16 pm (UTC)
also it would be a good opportunity to stop having hyperviolent movies idk
It's a character that was outselling Supes back in the day so DC sued the company then absorbed them to take control of the characters and put them on the backburner.
Wonder Woman 2 should be going into production next tbh - nix the Suicide Squad sequel, nix Lynch's Gotham City Sirens (unless you can find a totally new director / writer / creative team), nix Batgirl (again unless Whedon steps down) and focus on the actual Justice League members you have.
Or, even better, give us that rumored Hal Jordan / John Stewart team up / buddy cop movie instead because Green Lantern is a legitimately iconic character and you have Geoff fucking Johns supposedly spear heading this whole operation. Like.... this shouldn't be that difficult Warner Brothers
Edited at 2017-07-20 08:31 pm (UTC)
I mean, first off, the movie is technically already in development but even besides that (and the whole Geoff Johns leading the DCEU thing which is the real clincher here), recent history has proven that with the right creative team, most tainted properties can be successfully rebooted. Deadpool is a great example of this! So is Logan! I mean, even Fantastic Four was given the chance of a reboot. Also: The Hulk and Spiderman (characters that had recently been tainted by very public failures multiple times were given new life by a studio that gave a shit). We have short memories.
I legit think the Ryan Reynolds movie has mostly been forgotten by the general public (he has certainly been able to completely rebrand himself in the eyes of most people) and Green Lantern is one of the most classic and beloved characters in all of Comic Book history. It will happen, and pretty soon at that (well.... if DC and WB were smart)
And The Flash can't find a director to save its life which is why its getting pushed back.
just going off the article.