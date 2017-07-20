Hire Shaq. Reply

lmao i almost wish they would Reply

Cast Sinbad and make the Mandela Effecters go nuts.



Edited at 2017-07-20 08:16 pm (UTC)

YES. Literally came here to say this. I definitely remember that Sinbad movie and I don't understand how it's a totally made up thing lol Reply

I preferred the Sinbad version.



Eli Whitney being white is supposed to be a Mandela/Berenstein Bears effect.



The newest one to me is that Marilyn Monroe has always officially had vivid blue eyes, when I have distinct memories of her having unimpressive dark hazel eyes (I used to photoshop her eyes blue). It's weird that there isn't a consistent color when you through her pictures, even a consistent shade of blue. I can still find some pictures of her with hazel eyes. Reply

yessssssssssssss Reply

yasssssss!!! billy is so cute <3 Reply

Ya, he's awkward and adorable but it's fucking weird that a child has to see/deal with all that violence. It's been a few years but is Superman still the only JL member who knows he's really a kid right? I wish others knew so they could talk things out and comfort him when things get too dark :/ Reply

im guessing that the movie is gonna adress that in some way because yeah it's difficult and weird but it could be amazing done right, it just needs the right treatment



also it would be a good opportunity to stop having hyperviolent movies idk Reply

FUCK YES! will he be sorta low key thrown into JL? Reply

unless they're announcing that whedon isn't doing batgirl idgaf what dc has to say Reply

who is this stranger bitch?? what his power?? lightning?? isn't that thor's power? is meant to be the dc version? Reply

he's a child who turns into a superhero adult when he says shazam Reply

omg what the fuck??? sounds kinda sick tbh Reply

he's kind of like a poor man's superman with the twist of his alter-ego being a kid. Reply

he's captain marvel bitch Reply

It's a character that was outselling Supes back in the day so DC sued the company then absorbed them to take control of the characters and put them on the backburner.

I can't be the only one that thought of that 90s genie movie with Shaq, right? Also who? Reply

omg, I loved Lights Out, problematicness aside Reply

before BOTH The Flash and Cyborg movie..... :/



Wonder Woman 2 should be going into production next tbh - nix the Suicide Squad sequel, nix Lynch's Gotham City Sirens (unless you can find a totally new director / writer / creative team), nix Batgirl (again unless Whedon steps down) and focus on the actual Justice League members you have.



Or, even better, give us that rumored Hal Jordan / John Stewart team up / buddy cop movie instead because Green Lantern is a legitimately iconic character and you have Geoff fucking Johns supposedly spear heading this whole operation. Like.... this shouldn't be that difficult Warner Brothers



Edited at 2017-07-20 08:31 pm (UTC)

this! fucking this. Shazam seems so left field, like who the hell is he?? Reply

They're not gonna touch Green Lantern jn our lifetimes bb that shit was TAINTED it even had to take a hit in deadpool lmfso Reply

Man, I totally disagree!



I mean, first off, the movie is technically already in development but even besides that (and the whole Geoff Johns leading the DCEU thing which is the real clincher here), recent history has proven that with the right creative team, most tainted properties can be successfully rebooted. Deadpool is a great example of this! So is Logan! I mean, even Fantastic Four was given the chance of a reboot. Also: The Hulk and Spiderman (characters that had recently been tainted by very public failures multiple times were given new life by a studio that gave a shit). We have short memories.



I legit think the Ryan Reynolds movie has mostly been forgotten by the general public (he has certainly been able to completely rebrand himself in the eyes of most people) and Green Lantern is one of the most classic and beloved characters in all of Comic Book history. It will happen, and pretty soon at that (well.... if DC and WB were smart) Reply

And The Flash can't find a director to save its life which is why its getting pushed back. It was always meant to come out before Cyborg which had a 2020 release date.And The Flash can't find a director to save its life which is why its getting pushed back. Reply

w/e i love shazam lol Reply

Will we get this outfit. Reply

i like shazaam but i'm pissed that wonder woman's success is just paving the way for them to greenlight more white male DC heroes. Reply

This has been in development for like 5 years. Reply

Warners is feeing revived in its DCU with the stunning success of Wonder Woman and earlier this week slotted two DC movies in the release calendar for 2020. It has several films teeing up on the runway, but at this stage, Shazam! will take off first.



just going off the article. Reply

