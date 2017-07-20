Pocket Prince Daniel Radcliffe Comes to Aid of Mugging Victim

I read that as "comes out" at first Reply

lmao, finally some good news! Reply

lol, I read it as "comes to aid of muggle victim" at first oop Reply

omfg i had to scroll back to confirm ur right, iT WASN'T MUGGLE D; Reply

lol I did too Reply

Me *face slashed, passport and money gone* : Swiss Army Man... fucking RULED my dude Reply

LOL Reply

lmaoooo Reply

What a good Lad. What a good Lad. Reply

mte Reply

What is happening in London lately? I keep seeing stuff about acid attacks. Reply

Resh is an inspiration honestly, she's campaigning for regulations from her hospital bed



A thread about my 21st birthday. — Resh (@ReshKay_) 24 June 2017





it's terrifying but politicians are debating the issue and hopefully they'll toughen up sentences and make materials harder to get. Resh is an inspiration honestly, she's campaigning for regulations from her hospital bed

the latest big story was a few weeks ago when 2 muslims had acid thrown on them in through their car window during the victim's 21st birthday party. the victim's dad spoke to the media saying if they weren't muslim then the police would have done something (which i don't disagree with). eventually they arrested the attacker but only bc he turned himself in and here is an article about it



http://www.independent.co.uk/News/uk/cr ime/double-acid-attack-john-tomlin-charg ed-resham-khan-jameel-muhktar-beckton-ea st-london-a7834721.html



here is a video about the attacks from vice. i haven't watched all of it yet but it was all over my timeline and they interview a victim of acid attacks.



the latest big story was a few weeks ago when 2 muslims had acid thrown on them in through their car window during the victim's 21st birthday party. the victim's dad spoke to the media saying if they weren't muslim then the police would have done something (which i don't disagree with). eventually they arrested the attacker but only bc he turned himself in and here is an article about it

http://www.independent.co.uk/News/uk/cr ime/double-acid-attack-john-tomlin-charg ed-resham-khan-jameel-muhktar-beckton-ea st-london-a7834721.html

here is a video about the attacks from vice. i haven't watched all of it yet but it was all over my timeline and they interview a victim of acid attacks.

acid attacks have always been a thing here unfortunately. i remember awhile back being told not to go carnival because of possible attacks. the uk has the highest rate of acid attacks in the modern world and there has been a 70% increase since 2015 to 2016. shit is crazy.

the uk has the highest rate of acid attacks in the modern world



Wow I had heard about all the attacks recently but I had no idea about this. Fucking awful. Reply

*70% increase Reply

That's fucking horrifying. :( Reply

The clip when that guy says that 9/10 times the acid attack will be on a girl/woman because he wants to destroy their beauty/what they care about. It's so fucking horrifying and terrifying, proof that misogyny is still a thing in the western world (for those that refuse to accept there is). Women getting acid thrown on them just because they're women ffs. Reply

acid attacks are so fucking scary Reply

So you're enough of a stain to steal, but you also slash your victim's face? Dude/dudette, I hope you take a long walk of a short pier standing in piranha territory. Reply

Moped thieves scare the shit out of me, a couple of my friends have had phones/bags snatched by them and now they're starting to attack people with acid...wtf. The police can't do much about it because as soon as they start pursuing them, they take their helmets off and the police have to stop for safety reasons. Reply

omg what @ the taking their helmets off so police have to stop, is that a real thing?? Reply

There's an article here:



Yep, the BBC had a documentary recently about the Met police and one episode featured these gangs, they were chasing two guys on a moped and the passenger took his helmet off and they stopped the chase. There's an article here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lo ndon-32904622 Similarly, a young guy I used to work with got drunk and went joyriding around my hometown on his bike, and the police refused to pursue him because of the risk. He ending up crashing anyway and sadly died, and there was a bit of controversy because the police didn't try to stop him, so they're kind of lose-lose in that situation.

Plus, they're mostly 15-17 year old kids who are part of gangs controlled by older men, so it's sad/scary all around. Reply

That's sweet. My mom had a gentlemen stay by her side while they had to wait for an ambulance in Lowe's. It's nice to have someone be with you.



I'd choose Keanu. Reply

I'd choose Keanu.



I'm not even a fan of his, but this would probably be my pick too. He just seems like such a nice dude. Reply

"excellent" choice. and he's helped people in need in the past so nunu's got this. Reply

That's great. He seems like a real good dude.



Keanu, hands down. Reply

The sweetest of the pocket princes



Which celebrity would you like to ~console you, ONTD?



Why, CFine of course. Have you seen his arms lately? One can could get a lot of comfort from those.



I want Rufus Sewell to ~console me. Reply

damn, slashed his face too! wtf. like snatching the bag wasnt enough.



lucy lawless tbh. Reply

I was mugged three years ago and a guy literally jumped in the save~ me. People always say what they will do in those situations but you never know until it happens...so my first reaction was to try to hold on to my things, my logic being "these things are mine". "Luckily" it was girl who jumped down on me instead of a man, but there were men waiting for her in a car. I fell down and hit my head and landed on water that was probably pee or something. It must have been less than 5 minutes but it felt much longer and during those minutes i definitely thought "this woman is going to stab me. Is this how i die?" my arms and shoulders hurt for a week or so because of the strenght i was doing to hold on to my purse. Had it been a man i would've probably let go immediately. Anyway, really nice of him to do that because not everybody would...but sometimes it's a natural reaction. Reply

wow thats so crazy. my brother was mugged once on his way home from school by a group of boys but they pulled a knife out. he gave them his phone and they left him.



but if he didn't then i don't what would have happened... these things turn sour in a matter of seconds. glad you're alright. must have been traumatising Reply

it was, i was on my way to a b-day party when it happened, but then decided to go anyway and had a great time. i just thought "what do i gain from crying at home? better just let it go and have a nice time with my friends" Reply

thats so scary :( glad you're ok! Reply

Aw, DanRad is so sweet. Reply

Also, ngl, SebStan can come console me aaaanytime. Reply

He slightly resembles Rachel Dratch, and I wish someone would cast them in a mother/son grifter comedy. Reply

that would be hilarious. Dratch is criminally underrated. Reply

I'm screaming Reply

