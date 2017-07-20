Pocket Prince Daniel Radcliffe Comes to Aid of Mugging Victim
- Two thieves on a moped snatched a tourist's bag and slashed his face
- Daniel Radcliffe was in the area and went to help
- He helped console the victim
- Daniel Radcliffe's spokesperson has confirmed he was present but declined to comment further
Which celebrity would you like to ~console you, ONTD?
What a good Lad.
Resh is an inspiration honestly, she's campaigning for regulations from her hospital bed
the latest big story was a few weeks ago when 2 muslims had acid thrown on them in through their car window during the victim's 21st birthday party. the victim's dad spoke to the media saying if they weren't muslim then the police would have done something (which i don't disagree with). eventually they arrested the attacker but only bc he turned himself in and here is an article about it
here is a video about the attacks from vice. i haven't watched all of it yet but it was all over my timeline and they interview a victim of acid attacks.
Wow I had heard about all the attacks recently but I had no idea about this. Fucking awful.
There's an article here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lo
Similarly, a young guy I used to work with got drunk and went joyriding around my hometown on his bike, and the police refused to pursue him because of the risk. He ending up crashing anyway and sadly died, and there was a bit of controversy because the police didn't try to stop him, so they're kind of lose-lose in that situation.
I'd choose Keanu.
I'm not even a fan of his, but this would probably be my pick too. He just seems like such a nice dude.
Keanu, hands down.
Why, CFine of course. Have you seen his arms lately? One can could get a lot of comfort from those.
lucy lawless tbh.
but if he didn't then i don't what would have happened... these things turn sour in a matter of seconds. glad you're alright. must have been traumatising