Pocket Prince Daniel Radcliffe Comes to Aid of Mugging Victim




- Two thieves on a moped snatched a tourist's bag and slashed his face
- Daniel Radcliffe was in the area and went to help
- He helped console the victim
- Daniel Radcliffe's spokesperson has confirmed he was present but declined to comment further

Which celebrity would you like to ~console you, ONTD?

