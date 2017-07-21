New promo for The Defenders (narrated by Stan Lee) + The Punisher Teaser Motion Poster

I love all the defenders!! Jessica, Luke and Matt. They're all so great! Reply

Thread

Link

I laughed so hard at this, but same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stupid fucking Finn. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like Stan Lee, idec. Can't wait for The Punisher, but I'm really sick of all this superhero team bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

this is gonna be amazing and obvi I love marvel and the mcu but lmao at "greatest stories ever told" Reply

Thread

Link

I am 3/4th excited! (Hard pass on the motherfucker who plays Iron Fist) Reply

Thread

Link

This promo gave me the feels. Reply

Thread

Link

Here for the relevant Defenders Matt/Jessica/Luke Reply

Thread

Link

Sex tape plz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's impressive how such a simple change makes a world of difference.



they totally fucked up with that iron fist casting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krysten Ritter is so hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So excited for this foursome! You know, Matt, Luke, Jessica, and Colleen Reply

Thread

Link

Rude. What about Misty? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, Colleen was clearly the lead in the her own Netflix show tho...... idk anyone else....



(but for real imma need a Daughters of the Dragon show IMMEDIATELY - it's literally right there and would be fucking amazing) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whatever happened to Daredevil? Reply

Thread

Link

so mad that ugly ass iron fist is Involved in this Reply

Thread

Link

I like that Jessica and Luke are stood there normally while Daredevil's stance is that of someone in a bar fight, and the other one is... whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that they finally confirmed that Lee is Uatu the watcher! Now we just need a scene with him using his powers, maybe saving one of the heroes! Reply

Thread

Link

Watch Jon out act the entire cast in just 5 mins lmao



I am excite Reply

Thread

Link

I know a lot of people here hate the Punisher bc omg another straight white male in pain~ but I haven't been this excited about a Marvel show in so long. He was easily the best part of Daredevil's S2 and Jon is a fantastic actor so i'm totally here for this <3 Plus KASTLE <333 Reply

Thread

Link

Fantastic comment A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A+ icon, bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. I also was in the minority and enjoyed Electra. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Only opinion on the topic that matters tbh. Jon was phenomenal. I gasped out loud at the end of the teaser trailer just seeing Frank again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Literally mte bb. Well said. I hope Elektra gets some more love after Defenders though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link