Looks like Atomic Blonde 2.0 but better. Reply

That sound editing reminds me of Baby Driver but better, because it's a black woman.



I hope they play this trailer before Atomic Blonde. Reply

I am 100% ready for Taraji to slay me dead! Reply

I'm so here for Action!Taraji!!! Reply

this looks really good! Reply

Yes, i want more success for Taraji

I hope the movie is a big hit Reply

SIGN ME UP! Reply

i see we have some scenes where she's wearing appropriate shoes but as a whole i wish we could away with the "badass assassin" in sexy boots. but still looks good. Reply

i can hear this gif Reply

queen of hiding behind cars Reply

screaminggg Reply

She looks good. Reply

I love Taraji and this looks amazing. Reply

YASSSS



GIVING ME QUEEN JOSS CARTER TEAS



:''''') Reply

looks bad Reply

I'm so ready for this. Reply

feels more like a teaser than trailer since I dont get any sense of the plot besides shes an assassin Reply

this was exactly what I was trying to figure out how to say Reply

Nate!! looks average though but i'll probably see it online. wish they wouldn't have added the hideous hashtag ontop of the trailer as if gif makers aren't just gonna crop that out anyway lol. Reply

yas this is gonna be so good Reply

Yawn. Looks boring. Hopefully they're purposely not showing much in the trailer but I was hoping for better. Reply

This feels like a teaser.



Love it though, I am 100% here for Taraji running around with guns. Reply

This trailer doesn't feel right, but I'm definitely watching the film. Reply

Here for the song lol.



I like her. Reply

I always enjoy looking at Henson, so I hope this crosses the ocean in a timely matter. Reply

I'll go see this. Reply

I loved her assassin character in Smokin Aces, so I know she will be great. However I wish I wanted to see this more. It honestly looks really low budget. Glad to see Danny Glover in something lately as well. I will probably just buy a ticket just to support. Reply

Taraji is fine, fine wine <3 I'm so hft Reply

This is going be fucking glorious. Bump in PM single sales, lives...

Easy & rough the way they do proud mary Reply

