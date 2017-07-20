The View reacts to Trump criticizing AG Sessions and the diagnosis of Sen. McCain



Where does one even begin??? That NYTs interview was the definition of insanity. Threatening Mueller, alleging Comey was trying to blackmail him, dragging Sessions (I mean, I'm always Team Drag Sessions, TBF) waxing poetic about military parades and propaganda, claiming Macron loved holding his hand... Reply

But he's not dragging sessions for reasons I enjoy. His whole rationale is my corrupt AG isn't in charge of an investigation in which I colluded to win. Reply

...the drunken history ramblings, $12 a year health insurance... Reply

The whole interview is so disjointed that even with the NYT lightly editing for clarity it still doesn't make much sense. Especially that weird segue into talking about Russian adoptions in the middle of them asking him about the undisclosed second meeting with Putin. Reply

What I found really interesting about listening to the NYT interview is the way the reporters talked to him, like he was a child. No wonder he keeps talking to Maggie Haberman--she gives him a prompt and then lets him blather on endlessly. She has no tough follow ups. Like his insanity about insurance rates -- $12 for a health insurance policy??? -- she just lets him talk and never questions WTF he means.



He is in so far over his head it's truly bone-chilling. He has no concept of how to govern or where to even start. Reply

The news is on here so it's all Trump, McCain and OJ. You'd think news networks would run out of shit to talk about.



OJ isn't even sorry and his behavior so far is so weird. He isn't even sorry but I'm not surprised. Man really said he thinks he's lived a conflict-free life??? Like, even if you for some reason think he's innocent we know his history with domestic violence. Reply

Sessions isn't going anywhere. Stop falling for it. Bannon is still a huge presence in the WH. Reply

It's amazing that ppl keep falling for this bait. Reply

I know he's not going anywhere. Reply

Yep Reply

Anyone replacing Sessions would be worse because Sessions can't disrupt the investigation, and someone new could. Reply

Pro-Trump TV pundit’s firm took undisclosed payments from Trump campaign.https://t.co/Ax9qMX8yxP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 20, 2017



"But Serrano has had another role this spring, one that wasn’t disclosed to viewers as he was touting Trump: His firm was a paid consultant to the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.



Federal disclosure forms filed by the Trump committee Saturday show that it paid Serrano’s firm, ProActive Communications, a total of $30,000 for “communications consulting.” The records indicate that it paid $20,000 on April 17 to the company, based in Leesburg, Va., and another $10,000 on May 30." "But Serrano has had another role this spring, one that wasn’t disclosed to viewers as he was touting Trump: His firm was a paid consultant to the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.Federal disclosure forms filed by the Trump committee Saturday show that it paid Serrano’s firm, ProActive Communications, a total of $30,000 for “communications consulting.” The records indicate that it paid $20,000 on April 17 to the company, based in Leesburg, Va., and another $10,000 on May 30." Reply

Uhg disgusting. There is no limit to their corruption Reply

POTUS attack on Russia recusal reveals yet again his violation of the essential independence of DOJ, a bedrock principle of our democracy. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) July 20, 2017

Queen! Reply

SALLY QUEEN YATES! Reply

I love her ❤ Reply

This Georgia peach <3 Reply

Please tell me she's running for something in 2018 or 2020! Reply

Listening to Cory Booker's interview on Pod Save America. Really liking it so far. Reply

That was one of my favorite interviews that they have done! I need to read Cory's book, I had no idea his background was so fascinating Reply

Trump: I don't like AG, DAG, FBI Dir, Acting FBI Dir. or Mueller.

Reporter: Anyone you do like?

Trump: Crown Prosecutor Chaika seems good. https://t.co/v3fpscwHzE — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 20, 2017





also I just LOVE that this Bloomberg article dropped this morning, lol. Mueller's gonna Mueller no matter what.



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti cles/2017-07-20/mueller-is-said-to-expan d-probe-to-trump-business-transactions Adam is killing it on Twitter latelyalso I just LOVE that this Bloomberg article dropped this morning, lol. Mueller's gonna Mueller no matter what. Reply

Schiff is so great. Reply

Mueller to investigate Trump businesses after Trump warned him not to: report https://t.co/LZFx1yazxS pic.twitter.com/fUAkwmwTAP — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2017

Trump opened the proverbial pit for him, so of course he'd look into this Reply

I mean he was prob going to anyways Reply

I saw this being discussed and the conclusion was that Trump had been told about Mueller's expanding investigation including business dealings just before the interview and this was just another example of Trump's complete and total lack of impulse control and complex thought. Reply

Yep this is what I saw as well Reply

Certainly makes sense, or at least as much sense as you can hope for when dealing with Trump. Reply

Exactly. The White House/Congress/Senate always knows stuff two or three days before it leaks to the news media or is officially released in some kind of statement. RedDon knew Mueller was going after his money laundering, so he made a preemptive threat. SOP for him.



The question is how long will the GOP keep enabling him? Reply

that NYT interview is insane Reply

It was a total mess from the very start "Hey fellas" he says to the journalists, one of which is not a fella.



NYT should be embarrassed. It was an incoherent mess of an interview, and they asked him such softball questions and never had follow up questions for his nonsense answers. Reply

I'm sure Trump would only agree to an interview with soft questions and no follow up. Reply

TBH do you think he would of said so much if they had follow up questions? Reply

CBO thinks deductibles in the most common plans will be $13,000 by 2026. Remember all those criticisms of Obamacare's high deductibles? — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 20, 2017

$13,000 holy fuck. I bet this is a conservative estimate too, and in reality will be much higher. Reply

JFC





If their plan is to kill off everyone that can't afford that BS, it will probably work



Edited at 2017-07-20 06:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Who's watching the OJ parole hearing? Interesting that his kids with Nicole aren't there Reply

Hmm I wonder why Reply

I'm watching. But EXO is blasting as well. Reply

Someone in another post told me that his kids live in Florida, are totally normal, and believe that their dad didn't kill their mother last time they were asked (or something like that).



I'm still in a state of 'how is this real life?' sometimes when it comes to this administration.



Like that NYT interview... I am just... wow. Reply

It's really wild reading old posts or watching clips from last year from things like Last Night Tonight and seeing the jokes about how Trump will never win especially since those jokes freaked me out even back then 'cause I knew in my heart that people were hateful enough to let it happen but it still feels like I was dropped in another timeline. Reply

Confirmation that this dumpster fire of a bill cannot be fixed. START OVER. https://t.co/Iej7RRw170 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 20, 2017

lol Reply

lmao Reply

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury fines Exxon Mobil $2 million for violating Russia sanctions while Secretary of State Tillerson was CEO — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 20, 2017

not surprising Reply

omg every person in this administration, every single fucking one of them Reply

