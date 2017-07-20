[celeb] apeach:up

The View reacts to Trump criticizing AG Sessions and the diagnosis of Sen. McCain


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about Trump criticizing AG Sessions about his ties to Russia. How he would have not hired the guy if he had to recuse himself from the investigation? He also criticizes Senator Heller from Nevada who voted against AHCA. Whoopi talks about how this guy can't get away with bullying this people and is still stuck in the mentality that he can fire Senators.

They also talk about Senator McCain's diagnosis of having brain cancer. They show the clip of McCain standing up to an old white lady in regards to her comments about President Obama during the 2008 campaign trail. Joy thinks that his type of Senator is a dying breed. They still don't understand how after Trump made comments how McCain is not a hero because he was POW. He still got elected.

BONUS: They talk about the ongoing live parole hearing for OJ Simpson. They debate if he should get an early release.
