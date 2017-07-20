The View reacts to Trump criticizing AG Sessions and the diagnosis of Sen. McCain
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about Trump criticizing AG Sessions about his ties to Russia. How he would have not hired the guy if he had to recuse himself from the investigation? He also criticizes Senator Heller from Nevada who voted against AHCA. Whoopi talks about how this guy can't get away with bullying this people and is still stuck in the mentality that he can fire Senators.
They also talk about Senator McCain's diagnosis of having brain cancer. They show the clip of McCain standing up to an old white lady in regards to her comments about President Obama during the 2008 campaign trail. Joy thinks that his type of Senator is a dying breed. They still don't understand how after Trump made comments how McCain is not a hero because he was POW. He still got elected.
BONUS: They talk about the ongoing live parole hearing for OJ Simpson. They debate if he should get an early release.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
He is in so far over his head it's truly bone-chilling. He has no concept of how to govern or where to even start.
OJ isn't even sorry and his behavior so far is so weird. He isn't even sorry but I'm not surprised. Man really said he thinks he's lived a conflict-free life??? Like, even if you for some reason think he's innocent we know his history with domestic violence.
"But Serrano has had another role this spring, one that wasn’t disclosed to viewers as he was touting Trump: His firm was a paid consultant to the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.
Federal disclosure forms filed by the Trump committee Saturday show that it paid Serrano’s firm, ProActive Communications, a total of $30,000 for “communications consulting.” The records indicate that it paid $20,000 on April 17 to the company, based in Leesburg, Va., and another $10,000 on May 30."
also I just LOVE that this Bloomberg article dropped this morning, lol. Mueller's gonna Mueller no matter what.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti
The question is how long will the GOP keep enabling him?
NYT should be embarrassed. It was an incoherent mess of an interview, and they asked him such softball questions and never had follow up questions for his nonsense answers.
If their plan is to kill off everyone that can't afford that BS, it will probably work
Edited at 2017-07-20 06:55 pm (UTC)
Like that NYT interview... I am just... wow.