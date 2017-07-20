Freddie Mercury Film to Omit AIDS Crisis, Will Focus More on Queen
Freddie Mercury biopic to omit AIDS crisishttps://t.co/jc9H7Uz15Q pic.twitter.com/2hqFy9iGvu— Star Observer (@star_observer) July 20, 2017
The long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic, called Bohemian Rhapsody: The Film, which will be directed by Brian Singer and starring Rami Malek will not address the AIDS crisis and will focus on his years with Queen. Freddie Mercury died in 1991 due to complications from AIDS.
It's been reported Brian May and Roger Taylor are executive producers of the film and clashed with Sacha Baron Cohen during pre-production over May and Taylor wanting to ignore Mercury's personal life in the film and instead focus on Queen. Cohen later left the project, accusing the surviving members of Queen were trying to clean up the film and take focus away from Mercury.
Cohen claimed (quoted for full WTF):
“[After] my first meeting, I should never have carried on, after a member of the band said ‘this is such a great movie because such an amazing thing happens in the middle of the movie’. “I ask what happens in the middle of the movie, and he says ‘Freddie dies’
“I go, ‘So you mean, it’s a bit like Pulp Fiction, the end is the middle and the middle is the end? That’s wild, that’s interesting.’ He goes ‘no no, normal movie’, so I said ‘wait a minute, what happens in the second half of the movie?’
“And he said, ‘Well, we see how the band carries on from strength to strength’… I said, ‘Listen, not one person is going to see a movie where the lead character dies from AIDS, and then you carry on to see the band carry on!’.”
Source
What a fucking mess.
smfh
The comedian and actor said: “A member of the band – I won’t say who – said: ‘You know, this is such a great movie because it’s got such an amazing thing that happens in the middle.’”
source: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2016/m
Iandisgusted.gif
delete this biopic film thx bye
were they happy he died? like what the actual fuck?
so they're gonna cast an adam lambert too then? i'm just baffled.
Freddie deserves better, they shouldn't do this movie!
This is just publicity for them. They want to be famous again. That's why they're trying to keep it PG rated, so everyone can see the movie.