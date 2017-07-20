Freddie Mercury Film to Omit AIDS Crisis, Will Focus More on Queen

what a complete fuck up of an idea. Reply

ummmmm

What's the point of the movie then???

I've heard of egotistical lead singers of bands… but this is an unusual bit of reversal.

So it's not a Freddie Mercury biopic then.

smfh



smfh

The comedian and actor said: “A member of the band – I won’t say who – said: ‘You know, this is such a great movie because it’s got such an amazing thing that happens in the middle.’”



“And I go: ‘What happens in the middle of the movie?’ He goes: ‘You know, Freddie dies.’ ... I go: ‘What happens in the second half of the movie?’ He goes: ‘We see how the band carries on from strength to strength.’



“I said: ‘Listen, not one person is going to see a movie where the lead character dies from Aids and then you see how the band carries on.’



“There are amazing stories about Freddie Mercury. The guy was wild. There are stories of little people walking around parties with plates of cocaine on their heads!”



But according to Baron Cohen, who is in the US to promote his new film, Grimsby, Queen’s surviving members did not want those stories told: “They wanted to protect their legacy as a band.”





source: Not surprised. This is exactly what Sacha Baron Cohen said:The comedian and actor said: "A member of the band – I won't say who – said: 'You know, this is such a great movie because it's got such an amazing thing that happens in the middle.'"source: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2016/m ar/09/sacha-baron-cohen-freddie-mercury-b iopic-queen

Wow that's pathetic of Queen. Who gaf abt the actual band. We care abt Freddie lbr

God, so it's the other memebers of Queens fault?

Iandisgusted.gif



Iandisgusted.gif

Jfc what selfish assholes

Yeah this sounds like a mess

fuck this

Just cancel it

other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play ?

Lol

lmao

haaaaa

Yikes. No thanks.

Bryan Singer remains trash.

what a mess.

i just... for Sacha to be the voice of reason you know it's got to be fucking ridiculous/terrible...



were they happy he died? like what the actual fuck?



so they're gonna cast an adam lambert too then? i'm just baffled.



Freddie deserves better, they shouldn't do this movie!

I think when Freddie died, everyone was like "welp, no more Queen" and the remaining members were like "wait we're still here". But honestly...Freddie was the voice of Queen. Nobody listened to Queen because of the great drumming or guitar. It was all his voice.



This is just publicity for them. They want to be famous again. That's why they're trying to keep it PG rated, so everyone can see the movie.

Embarrassing all around

I want to know if they even asked Mary Austin for input, tbh. I mean, hello??

Maybe they saw that horrid Nina Simone biopic and said "I feel inspired".

Did that ever comeout

I think it went straight to VOD

