ONTD Roundup

You got: Sloth



You might be on a few social networks and even keep your Facebook more or less up to date, but your true downfall is Netflix, and you can't deny it. You love to spend hours in front of your screen devouring whole seasons of your favorite series. Party on Saturday night? Nope, not for you. The perfect weekend is spent in your pajamas, with Netflix running nonstop.



lmao accurate af



You got: Greed

Your Amazon/Zara/Best Buy wishlists are always full, even when you don't have a dime to your name. More than once you've clicked around Etsy until 1 AM "just for fun." You never hold on to money for very long, and your paychecks seem to disappear quicker than they come in.

You got: Lust

You got: Lust

You're not horny ALL the time, but you do like putting yourself out on the market and letting everyone get a glimpse at what they're missing. You spend a lot of time on Facebook and Instagram making sure you look PER-FECT, and of course, you've got Tinder, Grindr, and every other dating app down to a science.

Way too accurate. Buzzfeed needs to stop knowing me better than I know myself. Reply

This description is cracking me up. Reply

Greed



I'm not gonna argue this lol Reply

You got: Envy

You got: Envy

Before taking this quiz, you were probably on Facebook, looking at photos from your friends' vacations and feeling bitter. And afterwards, you'll probably go and see if your ex is dating anyone new on Instagram, right? You're not a stalker, but you really enjoy seeing what other people are doing with their lives. Just beware, you don't want to start comparing your life to other people's lives.





I was not asking for this kind of realness this early in the morning. Reply

You got: Gluttony

You're always hungry. Even if you just ate an entire plate of tacos, you're always hungry. When you're not eating, you're busy looking at photos of food and restaurants on Instagram. Sometimes you even fantasize about traveling the world and trying all the delicacies from your feed. Ugh, you started drool just thinking about it.



I knew mine would either be sloth or gluttony. In fact, it probably hinged on the kitten question, bc I almost picked the sleepy one Reply

You got: Pride



You got: Pride

Let's be honest: you spend a lot of time looking over your timeline to see how well your tweets are doing. In fact, you even spend time grooming your social media profiles to make sure you look even more popular than you are. When you go on a trip, or achieve something, or even just when you have a really nice meal, you're always eager to show the world how incredible your life is.

You got: Sloth

Does it have to be only one? Reply

lol this is more true than I'd like it to be Reply

Pride

You got: Wrath

You've gone on a few long Twitter rants in your day. Maybe it's over a pothole on your street, or because of a politician you hate, or even just because you're fed up over the latest meme craze. You never miss an opportunity to say what's on your mind. You're not always angry about it, though... only most of the time (especially on Twitter.)



(that's...really surprising?) Reply

I was expecting Gluttony tbh.

Reply

i don't need to take the quiz to know i'm sloth lol. that's why i'm in this post procrastinating and.. never completing what i've to do. Reply

I love Buzzfeed so much lmao Reply

i knew greed was going to be mine. money is pretty much all i think about. Reply

Of course.

You got: Wrath

You got: Wrath

You've gone on a few long Twitter rants in your day. Maybe it's over a pothole on your street, or because of a politician you hate, or even just because you're fed up over the latest meme craze. You never miss an opportunity to say what's on your mind. You're not always angry about it, though... only most of the time (especially on Twitter.)

Wrath for me Reply

I'm at Dave and buster's for the first time and everything on their menu has so many calories. I was looking forward to a burger, but no way. Some of them are almost 2000 calories. Soup and salad for me. Reply

Even their salads have a lot of calories. I got a small caesar last time I was there and they SATURATED it with dressing, I couldn't even finish it :(



Dave and Buster's is so fun tho. I had a first date there and it was pretty much the best first date ever.



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:36 pm (UTC)

Yea salads at places like that can have like, 1000 calories, a lot of it is the dressing or like, cheese, bacon, etc Reply

I'm glad I asked for mine on the side. I got the Thai dressing and it wasn't too many calories Reply

treat yo self Reply

Just drink alcohol there's enough calories in their drinks lol Reply

My original vacation was going to cost $1000 and my new one is only going to be $200.



God bless camping prices.

Where ya going? Reply

I have seven hours left at work. It's been a hectic day but thankfully I don't come back until next Tuesday. Reply

Ugh I just feel like shit today. The top of my neck where it joins with my head has been hurting since yesterday, and I've just been in a mood partly because of that. I had to leave my cubicle bc my coworkers talking was bugging me so much. I just want to sit in silence today fsr



I'm self-medicating w/ Thai food so hopefully that helps

Ugh, I get migraines and they're always focused in that spot on my neck. I guess you're at work, but I'll put an ice pack there, or sometimes Tiger Balm and it seems to help. Reply

It's weird tho bc it doesn't really feel like a migraine? I just took some Excedrin so hopefully it helps, but it feels more like a crick in my neck that's turning into a headache. I crack my neck all the time (which I know is bad -_-) but this time it's not helping :( It's not consistent either, like it will feel okay, then a couple minutes later there'll be a wave of pain. If it's not better when I get home, I will def use an ice pack (and prob start googling my symptoms and become convinced I have a tumor or something) Reply

We put my dog down yesterday. I always joked that I'd be a mess if my dog ever died, but fuck I really am. I cried all day yesterday. I figured I'd go to work today to keep myself distracted because that's the only way I won't cry, but then I couldn't stop crying while getting ready so I decided to stay home. I miss him so much. I hate that I can never see him again. ): Reply

im so sorry :( <3 Reply

I'm so sorry. :( Reply

Im sorry bb ;; Reply

I'm so sorry, bb. <3 <3 Reply

I'm sorry for your loss! Take all the time you need Reply

Im sorry <3 Reply

I'm so sorry :/ Reply

i'm sorry for your loss ❤️ Reply

Nothing I can say will make you feel better but I'm so sorry <333 Reply

I'm so sorry. Losing my dog was pretty much the worst thing that's ever happened to me. <3 Reply

I'm sorry :( Reply

I'm so sorry bb. <3 Reply

i'm so sorry. i remember when we put our dog down, i sat on my couch and literally cried non-stop the entire day.



take some time for yourself. <3 Reply

I'm so sorry <3 Reply

I'm sorry bb. Even when we know it's coming losing pets is so hard. Reply

So sorry bb, sending love your way Reply

I am so sorry. It's such an awful thing to go through. Reply

I'm sorry bb <333 Reply

i'm so sorry bb :(((( Reply

I'm sorry, bb :( Reply

I almost said Happy Friday, ONTD but then I realized it's not Friday. :( Reply

I thought it was Friday when I woke up T___T Reply

I can't with BB this year- everyone in the house is so fucking stupid. I want an immediate recast. Reply

They are all idiots. Its a terrible cast this year. Reply

there's just no hope, they're all sheep who are just gonna hand paul 500k Reply

Yeah. With Cody gone all it did was leave room to really see that everyone else still sucks. Most everyone is just laying low and being a sheep or just flat out obnoxious Reply

I called out of work today. I went to bed with a headache and woke up with one. now my neck is killing me. Reply

Oof, I hope that passes soon and you get some relief. Reply

windows 10 updated the other night and now my graphics card is on the fritz, it isn't recognising my second monitor, and every time the computer restarts I have to reinstall the drivers. and the computer is randomly restarting, and keeps disconnecting from the internet even though the internet connection is fine.



I can't work like this and company IT is no help :( Reply

I had the same issue a few days ago. Ended up having to wipe all my applications and reinstall windows fresh. :( Reply

really? is everything working fine now? all my work is on servers so I won't lose jack if I have to reinstall, but I don't want to if it won't work. Reply

I JUST got a notification about Windows 10 updating within the next 24 hours, ughhhh Reply

Windows 10 updated during a gaming sesh I was in the other day and I about lost my goddamn mind. Fuck you Microsoft. Reply

everyone must be on vacation bc i have absolutely nothing to do Reply

yeah i found a new job

It only took me a week. Reply

damn, where do you live?? Reply

France

there are lot of opportunities for the job that i am doing Reply

Going to see Sufjan and Bryce Dessner and some other dudes play at the cemetery tonight. I was initially nervous because reviews of their show in Paris were terrible, but they played Brooklyn a couple of days ago and it was all raves, so I am hoping they are good here, too. Reply

lol I'm seeing them tomorrow and had no idea the Paris show was poorly rated. I know a few people who went to the BK show and loved it so IDK. Either way, I'm excited. Reply

Haha, well, on the Sufjan subreddit a bunch of people were saying Sufjan sounded like shit and and things were out of tune and not together, but they were rationalizing that by saying that this was the first Planetarium show in a long time. So now they've had the chance to warm up. Have fun at the Oakland show!! Reply

I'm so jealous. I've always wanted to see Sufjan. Reply

it's summer and i have to fucking study cos i have to retake exams in august fml uuugghhhh Reply

I'm watching The Supervet today. I wish I could find the other seasons :( Reply

I love that show!! The cute animals kill me though I just want them to be happy and fixed right away :( :( Reply

