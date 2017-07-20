Amid Pay Gap Criticism, BBC Says New Doctor Who Actress Will Be Paid Same as Current Star
Amid pay gap criticism, BBC says new #DoctorWho actress will be paid the same as current star https://t.co/xmumuK2ylr pic.twitter.com/itScYtfuqU— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20 juillet 2017
BBC director general Tony Hall said there would be "parity" between the two actors.
Whittaker is likely to earn between $260,000 and $325,000, the amount received by Capaldi in 2016.
source
Also could be the cynic in me, but it's seems v strategical to announce Jodie's casting right before the salaries are announced. "Look, the Doctor is a woman!!!!! We are so progressive!!! Move along, no sexism here ever!!!"
Not saying I don't agree that this announcement wasn't strategic, but they had a live program to announce Peter Capaldi and a pre-recorded one to announce Matt Smith.
But lbr they would.