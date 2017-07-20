Amid Pay Gap Criticism, BBC Says New Doctor Who Actress Will Be Paid Same as Current Star

I haven't watched since the episode before Matt Smith's last, but I think I'll give this new series a try when it's out. Reply

and this was definitely a decision that came out of goodness of their hearts, a-ha.



Also could be the cynic in me, but it's seems v strategical to announce Jodie's casting right before the salaries are announced. "Look, the Doctor is a woman!!!!! We are so progressive!!! Move along, no sexism here ever!!!"

I am sure that wasn't an accident.

Did you forget the 30 minute extravaganza for Peter Capaldi?

I actually didn't know since I recently started watching it. One of my friends who is an avid fan said they never announced anything prior to the reveal in the actual show.

Maybe for classic who, but I remember the reveals for Matt Smith and Capaldi for sure.

It's especially obvious considering they never made an announcement before for any of the male doctors.



Not saying I don't agree that this announcement wasn't strategic, but they had a live program to announce Peter Capaldi and a pre-recorded one to announce Matt Smith.

I didn't know about those since I recently started watching it. One of my friends who is an avid fan said they never announced anything prior to the reveal in the actual show.

Well hiring a woman just to pay her less would be such a dick move.



But lbr they would. Reply

Have a 🍪

wonder how well pearl mackie is paid compared to jenna coleman and karen gillan tbh.

And Arthur Darville.

Allegedly Tennant started out with £500,000/season, and Smith, a relative unknown started with £200,000. If we scale that and compare soap actress Jenna Coleman to unknown theatre actress Pearl Mackie...

this is the first i've heard that jenna coleman had a career pre-DW (i'm american and not a fan of soaps so just ignorant on this topic) but that's a solid point

Yeah, I'm not familiar with British soaps either (I'm using wikipedia), but it must mean something if she has red carpet photos dated before 2012 when she joined DW.

Weird that Capaldi would be paid so little compared to Tennant then, since he was so well known and has had a much longer career.

The economy still wasn't that great, and they knew they could get Capaldi for cheap since he really wanted to be the Doctor. If you think the Tennant to Capaldi pay drop is big... Eccleston was paid £1 million.

Asking the real questions here

Why would the doctor regenerate with bleached hair and roots showing? (sorry--she's a great actress, but her look as the doctor has been bothering me)

It's not her look, it's just her announcement look. What she properly looks like will be revealed in the Christmas Special.

ah well good, this reassures my petty ass

lol same, the hair looks awful

Lowkey hope she has darker hair

