Breathe In, Breathe Out! "Passions" Cast Reunites on KTLA



- Travis Schuldt (Ethan #1), Kim Ulrich (Ivy), James Hyde (Sam), Dana Sparks (Grace), Lindsay Hartley (Theresa), Eva Tamargo (Pilar), Brook Kerr (Whitney), Donn Swaby (Chad #1), and Colton Shires (Little Ethan) appeared on KTLA last night to talk about Passions and the fan festival taking place this weekend.

- Talk about how crazy the show was and how it was ahead of its time.

- Eva says their show would be perfect for Hulu or Netflix, wink wink.

- Other guests attending the fan festival include Eric Martsolf (Ethan #2), Juliet Mills (Tabitha), Andrea Evans (Rebecca), Jade Harlow (Jessica #2), Kathleen Noone (Edna), Marianne Muellerleile (Norma), McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan), Chrystee Pharris (Simone #2), Rodney Van Johnson (TC), Phillip Jeanmarie (Vincent), Liza Huber (Gwen #1/3), Taylor Anne Ramsey (Kay #1), and Galen Gering (Luis)

- Tickets for the festival are still available for $95. The festival will take place Sunday, July 23, from 8 to 11 AM.

