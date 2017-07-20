Breathe In, Breathe Out! "Passions" Cast Reunites on KTLA
- Travis Schuldt (Ethan #1), Kim Ulrich (Ivy), James Hyde (Sam), Dana Sparks (Grace), Lindsay Hartley (Theresa), Eva Tamargo (Pilar), Brook Kerr (Whitney), Donn Swaby (Chad #1), and Colton Shires (Little Ethan) appeared on KTLA last night to talk about Passions and the fan festival taking place this weekend.
- Talk about how crazy the show was and how it was ahead of its time.
- Eva says their show would be perfect for Hulu or Netflix, wink wink.
- Other guests attending the fan festival include Eric Martsolf (Ethan #2), Juliet Mills (Tabitha), Andrea Evans (Rebecca), Jade Harlow (Jessica #2), Kathleen Noone (Edna), Marianne Muellerleile (Norma), McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan), Chrystee Pharris (Simone #2), Rodney Van Johnson (TC), Phillip Jeanmarie (Vincent), Liza Huber (Gwen #1/3), Taylor Anne Ramsey (Kay #1), and Galen Gering (Luis)
- Tickets for the festival are still available for $95. The festival will take place Sunday, July 23, from 8 to 11 AM.
Time moved so slowwwwwly on the show. You'd see a character wearing a sweater and four weeks later, she'd still be wearing it!
Miguel: Charity, don't let go! I'm going to save you!
Charity: Miguel! Kay! Help me!
Ultimately, Kay was underrated for the fuckery that bitch was up to. Sure other soap people faked pregnancies and lied...ect...but that bitch was fine sending someone to hell just to get Miguel's dick. That is fucking sick!
Lindsay Hartley was and still is gorgeous. The one thing that bothers me is I never got to know the reason behind those Sheridan nightmares other than Louis was involved and it happened while she was wearing a night gown lmfao.
passions needs to be on a streaming site. i can't believe some coro. hasn't worked out various rights for cancelled soaps and started a soap streaming service.