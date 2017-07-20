Breathe In, Breathe Out! "Passions" Cast Reunites on KTLA

This trash show was my life in junior high. I thought that Charity was the prettiest girl in the entire world omg lol.



lmao nooo, I hated Charity so much Reply

I did too! I just thought she was this ~ethereal beauty, I clearly had poor taste. Reply

My college roommates would watch it & scream "AWWW, HELL NO, THERESA! SHE'S GONNA DO IT AGAIN! LISTEN TO *SLAPS HAND* YOUR BLACK FRIEND. WHY DON'T YOU FUCKING LISTEN TO US BLACK PEOPLE" Reply

noooo, Charity was so creepy looking! Give me toothy-crying Theresa any day. Reply

Now I got that damn theme song stuck in my head Reply

This was the only soap opera I ever watched, ever, and I watched it in its very first season. By the second season I fell off, but man, what a wacky ass show. Reply

I remember when this started the summer before freshman year, it was the talk of the lunch table all year lol Reply

I loved this damn show. I would race home from middle school to catch the last half hour every day. And they always switched out actors like we wouldn't notice. Reply

RIP :( Reply

Poor Josh :*( Reply

Oh man, my ex and his friends got together every week and watched this show when we were dating.



I hate that fucking guy, but I sorta wish I could send this to him.



But, fuck that guy. So nope. Reply

omg SCREAMING. This show was fucking bizarre and tasteless and terrible and I loved every second of it (until it went to DirecTV and became boring). Reply

I never kept up with the show after I went to high school, but I remember my friend telling me about Timmy, Tabatha, pet monkey? and a younger witch all having an orgy on the show and I believed her because it was within the realm of ridiculousness. Im still not sure if its real or fake. Reply

YES THE MONKEY WAS REAL! She was a nurse named Precious. Oh got it was so stupid but fantastic. And Precious was in love with Luis and wore a little nurse outfit. Reply

omg these flashbacks you're giving me Reply

I loved this show in middle school lmao Precious was one of my favorite parts Reply

Nurse precious.......I need to ask, were there any dream sequences where the monkey was being all sexual and seductive with Luis? In lingerie since Precious had a penchant for dressing up?! Please tell me there was omfg Reply

There were lots of dream sequences but they were mostly ~romantic~, like Precious and Luis laying in bed cuddling or Luis bringing her flowers and stuff like that. I'm pretty sure there were even wedding fantasies. I don't remember anything sexual. I'm sure they wanted to but NBC probably would have been like, "nah that's too far" lol. Reply

I watched this in high school and college. I remember when Sheridan was best friends with Princess Di and had a rat tail hairdo.



Time moved so slowwwwwly on the show. You'd see a character wearing a sweater and four weeks later, she'd still be wearing it! Reply

Yeah I feel like Sheridan Crane was buried alive for, like, a year. Reply

TWD must have taken their pacing ideas from this show. Reply

Remember the whole "house getting sucked into hell" plotline? That was supposed to take place over the course of like an hour but it went on for seriously like two months lol. Reply

YES! I commented on this below. Charity was gripping the sides of that closet door while demons tugged at her for like a 5 weeks. And every line was literally



Miguel: Charity, don't let go! I'm going to save you!

Charity: Miguel! Kay! Help me!



Ultimately, Kay was underrated for the fuckery that bitch was up to. Sure other soap people faked pregnancies and lied...ect...but that bitch was fine sending someone to hell just to get Miguel's dick. That is fucking sick! Reply

This show will forever have a place in my heart. It was all I watched during the summer in middle school. Days of Our Lives, Passions, and then Ellen. Reply

Im pissed this hasn't been released on DVD or available online. Everytime I find a youtube that hosts these episodes, they get taken down within a week. FML.



Lindsay Hartley was and still is gorgeous. The one thing that bothers me is I never got to know the reason behind those Sheridan nightmares other than Louis was involved and it happened while she was wearing a night gown lmfao. Reply

And of course Brook Kerr still looks like she's fucking 22. Her son looks older than her. Reply

I was so surprised when I saw her on westworld!! She hasn't aged a day, disappointed she didnt get a bigger part though. Reply

i fucking loved this trashbag. i was so incredibly confused as to why sheridan was chosen as the host of faceoff before finding out about her dad. Reply

They kept changing Kay's actress, it was so annoying. None of them were really Kay except Taylor Anne Mountz, she had the bitch face down. Reply

The show took way too long to wrap stuff up and the wrap up never really was that great. I remember Charity was hanging on to that closet door for what felt like 5 weeks. Reply

These demons had the strength of a mystical doily. She was ltiercally holding on to that door that was closing inward by a finger.





Before All Star became a meme, Chad recited the lyrics to Whitney to try to get her inspired to play tennis or something and I'll always remember that. Reply

Oh my god, I just remembered the Wicked crossover episode. This show was so much. Reply

Also, also there was a fuckin' weird segment on Later Today (remember that?) where they had the cast of Passions on with a "kissing expert" to suggest different kisses to spice up your relationship. Reply

I will always remember being in like sixth grade and bored during the summer and stumbling across this crazy ass show. Like the first scene I ever saw had some pregnant lady (Gwen?) trapped in a hole while some crazy woman in a clown mask (Beth?) planned on stealing her baby, and I was hooked and got my whole family into it lol Reply

since watching the show isn't an acailable option now, anyone know where I can find the story online? I really want to know what happened and wtf was going on! Reply

I think you can find all the episodes on YouTube. That's where I've been watching them. Just search for Passions TV. Their videos have been up since 2011. Reply

NO, TIMMY WON'T LET YOU HURT CHARITY! Reply

i honestly thought this show was a parody when i first saw it but by episode 3 i was truly into it. i loved when julian and timmy became friends Reply

This show was my crack when I was in middle/high school. It was soooo ridiculous, it was amazing. Netflix or Hulu needs to pick up on Pilar's hint and bring this show back. It's way more deserving of a reboot than half the stuff that's getting remade/rebooted/continued. Like, I still need for Beth to come back because I refuse to believe she's dead; I need for Liz to come since we never got to see her react to being Chad's mom; I need for Fox to not be dead and for him and Kay to get back together; I need for Sheridan and Luis to be together, because that Antonio/Sheridan and Luis/Fancy noise they tried to sell us was not okay; I need to find out who Charity's father was; I want Simone to find love and be happy; I need more Tabitha, Endora, Esme, Norma, and Edna shenanigans; I need to know wth happened with Martin, Katherine, and Rachel who just up and completely vanished from the show one day; I need to know what Jared's secret was; I need for Chris to come back just so his connections to Alistair can be exposed; etc etc etc. This show has like a million dropped storylines/unanswered questions and I need a reboot to resolve them all, lmao xD Reply

i had a dream about this show and how half the shit they did on it would be deemed problematic now.



passions needs to be on a streaming site. i can't believe some coro. hasn't worked out various rights for cancelled soaps and started a soap streaming service. Reply

