Tiffany Haddish Took Will & Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon Swamp Tour

I read this story in Entertainment Weekly and it made me laugh. It also makes me wonder how press departments help stars come up with these stories that they pass around in different interviews. Reply

She's been telling it since her January appearance on Talk Show the Game Show. Don't think it's one her pr people told her to tell tbh.



She was HILARIOUS on Anna Faris's podcast back when Keanu was coming out, I think she's just a really good storyteller Reply

You don't want to be the bitch on TMZ that killed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air



LMAO. I love her! Reply

lmao that part killed me Reply

Whenever someone gives me a "ok but what had happened was..." response I know I'm going to lol at whatever comes next. Reply

And it's funny bc the reason I know that expression is bc that what will always said to uncle phil Reply

lol I was watching this last night. she's really funny. Reply

i really hope this is her big break!!!!





also listen to her episode of 'the champs' podcast Reply

I listened to this when someone mentioned it on another post about her! It was so heartbreaking, and she's really good at being positive about it. Idk if it's normal for the podcast, but I thought it was annoying how they kept cutting her off and talking over her. Reply

She was so damn funny in Girls Trip. I knew she was funny because she's hilarious on the Carmichael Show, but Girls Trip just took it to a next level. Reply

I died, i'm gonna have to see Girls Trip now Reply

That was a funny story. Reply

And I wore my best dress from China



Dead Reply

All the press about this movie is mostly about her, She must be very good



Girls Trip's BO Opening is looking great : 25-28m (prediction) Reply

I've seen it twice already and she steals the movie. This is her breakthrough platform. Reply

i watched this morning and was cracking up the entire time

i can't wait to see this movie Reply

Lmfaooo being rich is insane Reply

im SO excited about seeing this movie and PAYING for it! #supportPOC Reply

I first saw her on breakfast club she's so damn funny. Reply

Bitch, you're from Baltimore! LMAOOO I'm dying!!! She's hilarious. Love her! Reply

I've seen it twice (advance screenings) and I've already booked my third (Saturday afternoon), fourth (Tuesday morning with 13 of my aunts/cousins/grandma/mom) and fifth (Tuesday night with four friends) viewings for the next week.



Tiffany steals the movie and I am so so so so proud and glad she is finally going to take off. Reply

I'm so glad to hear this Reply

A couple years ago I tweeted that she was funny and I wish her success without @ing her and she faved it Reply

When you see Girls Trip, prepare yourself to never look at grapefruit the same way again LOL! Reply

And don't touch her damn Gogurt lol Reply

THIS IS AMAZING!!!!!!!!! Tiffany is a STAR! Reply

She killlled this, i was cackling literally from the beginning including that bear hug she gave Jimmy



also once again, Jimmy Kimmel is the superior Jimmy on late night Reply

She is amazing. I want her to get stoned and tell me stories all day.

Hearing this upsets me, though. I got a ton of requests to be background on this movie and never looked into it to see what it was ... I just didn't feel like driving to NO to do it. I haven't done one in forever, so I need to get back into it since it seems like production is picking up around here again and it's not just a bunch of straight to DVD Christian nonsense with Nic Cage. Reply

she's an amazing storyteller lmaoooo Reply

LMAO can't wait to see this ..just ordered my tickets for tonight. Bout to get me some popcorn too



I wish I was a good story teller. Literally staring at her in awe lol. Reply

I need to go see this soon I love her on Carmichael show so much! Reply

I love her, she's so funny.



But damn at the level of detachment that rich people are at, I'm so poor lol. Reply

This girl is a star in the making. I get strong future A list vibes from her. Reply

For where? Hollywood doesnt allow black women to become comedic stars. If there was any justice in the world Regina Hall would be a bigger star... who knows Tiffany might change all that. Reply

You're right. It's a mold that has only been broken once (whoopi) but she just strikes me as someone that could catch on....But then again, so did Regina Hall way back when sooooo.... Reply

I would consider Queen Latifa as someone who made it as a comedic star.



I loved her in Keanu! Reply

Lol....i was going to post this...but work got busy! I was dying listening to this on the train. She is a good storyteller! The £20 a day rental, the dress from china (which is totes identify with), the groupon swamp trip...😂😂😂😂

I think I get the dress comment now . Reply

The commercials make me want to see this with my best friend. I think it would make us howl. Reply

this was hilarious, i want to watch girls trip now Reply

