Tiffany Haddish Took Will & Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon Swamp Tour
Tiffany tells an amazing story about getting high and taking her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith on a Groupon Cajun swamp tour.
this is one of the funniest stories i've ever heard on a talk show - she's hysterical. also everyone go see girls trip this weekend!
LMAO. I love her!
also listen to her episode of 'the champs' podcast
Dead
Girls Trip's BO Opening is looking great : 25-28m (prediction)
i can't wait to see this movie
Tiffany steals the movie and I am so so so so proud and glad she is finally going to take off.
also once again, Jimmy Kimmel is the superior Jimmy on late night
Hearing this upsets me, though. I got a ton of requests to be background on this movie and never looked into it to see what it was ... I just didn't feel like driving to NO to do it. I haven't done one in forever, so I need to get back into it since it seems like production is picking up around here again and it's not just a bunch of straight to DVD Christian nonsense with Nic Cage.
But damn at the level of detachment that rich people are at, I'm so poor lol.