Tiffany Haddish Took Will & Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon Swamp Tour



Tiffany tells an amazing story about getting high and taking her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith on a Groupon Cajun swamp tour.

this is one of the funniest stories i've ever heard on a talk show - she's hysterical. also everyone go see girls trip this weekend!
