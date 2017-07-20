Art Drama! Salvador Dali's Body To Be Exhumed For Paternity Test



Source: CBC News

-A judge in Spain previously granted permission to exhume Dali's body to resolve an ongoing paternity dispute, despite the artist's estate opposing the decision. The body is being exhumed tonight.

-The woman claiming that Dali is her father, Pilar Abel, is a Tarot card reader who alleges that her mother had an affair with Dali while he was married to another woman.

-If the paternity test shows that Abel is in fact the daughter of Dali, then she would have legal grounds to pursue rights over Dali's work and property.



