Art Drama! Salvador Dali's Body To Be Exhumed For Paternity Test
Salvador Dali’s body to be exumed today in response to court action from woman trying to prove artist fathered her. https://t.co/o1rpcIP8aF— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) July 20, 2017
Source: CBC News
-A judge in Spain previously granted permission to exhume Dali's body to resolve an ongoing paternity dispute, despite the artist's estate opposing the decision. The body is being exhumed tonight.
-The woman claiming that Dali is her father, Pilar Abel, is a Tarot card reader who alleges that her mother had an affair with Dali while he was married to another woman.
-If the paternity test shows that Abel is in fact the daughter of Dali, then she would have legal grounds to pursue rights over Dali's work and property.
Gif Source
At least in the art sales world, a lot of his later work is almost untouchable. In his old age he was exploited by his guardians into signing a bunch of blank canvases and lithographs so they could make money. Sad :(
I love that he didn't just do capital-A Art, he dabbled in applied art too. The closest I'll ever get to owning his work is Chupa Chups wrappers, but I'm still a straight-up fangirl for his stuff.
She honestly looks like him.
Re: She honestly looks like him.
Re: She honestly looks like him.
Re: She honestly looks like him.
Re: She honestly looks like him.
All great artist seem like they're a billion years in the past to me
Re: She honestly looks like him.
HOWEVER, it was said Dali had a huge fear of physical intimacy due to some childhood trauma (his dad used to show him photos of venereal diseases). Many people speculate he never really had much sex and stuck to masturbation. So that's just what I don't buy in this story, that he got a woman pregnant lol
I know Gala slept with a lot of other people during their relationship but Dali knew about it and encouraged. Maybe he also slept with other people? I don't know.
Eh?
Hello fellow Canadian.
https://www.salvador-dali.org/en/museum
I will second that recommendation. It's worth taking the train from Barcelona if you happen to be in the area.
They turned his house into a museum and it's batshit and I loved it.