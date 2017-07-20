Art Drama! Salvador Dali's Body To Be Exhumed For Paternity Test

the results are in and................................. Reply

Maury is such a prince. Reply

I want a Maury: Art Edition stat! Reply

OMG IT SHOULD BE LIVE!!!! Reply

I've always wanted Maury to do the paternity reveals on pandas, but Maury: Art Edition would also be acceptable. Reply

Hah! Surrealism on ONTD?!? Nice. I would love for him to be my secret dad. His life and estate are so fascinating.



At least in the art sales world, a lot of his later work is almost untouchable. In his old age he was exploited by his guardians into signing a bunch of blank canvases and lithographs so they could make money. Sad :( Reply

That's so awful, those guardians should fry in hell for that.



I love that he didn't just do capital-A Art, he dabbled in applied art too. The closest I'll ever get to owning his work is Chupa Chups wrappers, but I'm still a straight-up fangirl for his stuff. Reply

ok you just blew my mind, I did not know he designed those! Reply

I feel like that happened with lots of artists, where they'd just churn out mediocre work later in life to cash in. I used to work at a place where mid-level art collectors would would spend tons of money at auction on truly awful Picasso or Rauschenberg lithos that were part of an edition of like 8,000. Were it a no-name artist, they would never buy it but you get to own something by a blue-chip artist. Reply

Yeah, I could buy that. Reply

I was hoping she'd have a mustache when I clicked the link. Reply

I don't think he's the father lol. She prob saw it in her tarot cards and decided to go for it. This article doesn't say, but does she have any proof or evidence that might back up her claim? Seems kinda wild to exhume a body, let a lone a public figure with a very public burial site, on just a claim. Reply

It's wild to me to realize how not that long ago he was, like a child still alive?



All great artist seem like they're a billion years in the past to me Reply

She does resemble him, but she also looks like a lot of Spanish women. Reply

What the fuck Reply

I just can't imagine Dali cheating on Gala?? Like maybe they had an open relationships but otherwise I just can't see it. Like he was OBSESSED with Gala. Reply

They were incredibly open. I've heard orgy stories, and Dali liked to be cucked (if u will) and watch Gala have sex with others.



HOWEVER, it was said Dali had a huge fear of physical intimacy due to some childhood trauma (his dad used to show him photos of venereal diseases). Many people speculate he never really had much sex and stuck to masturbation. So that's just what I don't buy in this story, that he got a woman pregnant lol Reply

yeah, sorry, I was actually trying to edit my comment because I realized that I kind of misrepresented their relationship. Like I know she banged lots of other dudes and stuff but again, like you said, I can't imagine Dali having sex with someone other than Gala Reply

um, wow. the more you know Reply

classy cuck for the ages Reply

sounds hot tbh Reply

well damn. I remember hearing stories of how much he was obsessed with his Russian wife. So this is kind of a surprise. Reply

Yeah, she was his muse. Gala is in a ton of his work. Like he used to sign her names along with his on paintings, he was obsessed.



I know Gala slept with a lot of other people during their relationship but Dali knew about it and encouraged. Maybe he also slept with other people? I don't know. Reply

Welp Reply

I wish I could force the father I've never met into getting a paternity test.



Wait til he's dead. Reply

He probably would have been way into being exhumed. Reply

lol almost comment twins Reply

Lol you're probably right Reply

I'm getting Al Capone's vault vibes... Reply

haha, I just saw this story on CBC News, that's wild, I don't buy it but you never know eh Reply

CBC?

Eh?

Hello fellow Canadian. Reply

I'm reading over my comment, and I'm pretty sure I've never sounded more Canadian Reply

chicken tetrazzini! Reply

Lol I remember that! Reply

if anyone finds themselves in Spain, going to his hometown is Figueres is WORTH IT. Reply

to see what? if you don't mind me asking Reply

https://www.salvador-dali.org/en/museum s/dali-theatre-museum-in-figueres/



I will second that recommendation. It's worth taking the train from Barcelona if you happen to be in the area. His home which they converted into this fucking incredible museum.

Teatre-Museu Dalí!



They turned his house into a museum and it's batshit and I loved it. Reply

