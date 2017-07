they need to hookup ASAP Reply

Their chemistry is INSAAANE! Reply

I think Liza and Charles are end game. Reply

Idk...Idk... I think we might get a Josh/Liza curveball. Reply

If they follow the book then Josh/Liza are endgame. Don't know if they'll do that though. Reply

That's why I'm apprehensive. I think they'll follow the book in the end. And all the cast being #TeamCharles is sooo suspect. Idk idk. Reply

Yeah, I think they're Team Charles now because he's her "romantic interest" for the season. The will/they won't they. Reply

Well he IS the superior li, lbr. Reply

Eh. They haven't explored him yet. I mean the last guy f*cked sheep so who knows... Reply

Reviews? Is this show worth the watch? Looking for a new binge Reply

Yes, it's a fun show and an easy binge! I really loved last night's episode. Reply

YEEEEES! I've hooked a few of my friends. It's really good. Reply

I didn't think I would like it but it's such a good show. Reply

I'm all for a Liza/Charles hook-up but part of me feels like that goes against what the show is about. Had Liza not gotten married and pregnant so early in life she would have probably gone down a similar path she is on now. I would hate for this all to just be fun experiment that she eventually gives up to settle down again. If that makes sense. Reply

Very confused by the Josh hate. Is it just Liza/Charles shippers? I agree the belong together but Josh was a good boyfriend and Liza was trash for cheating/lying. Confused as always by ontd logic. Reply

Agree. I'm like the only Josh/Liza shipper out there. Josh was an amazing boyfriend to Liza. Reply

i'm in the boat where I wouldn't mind who she chooses. They're both right for her in their own different ways. Reply

