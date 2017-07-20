Black celebrities and models re-create Alice in Wonderland in Pirelli's 2018 calendar
We're heading into the magical world of Alice. Welcome to the first glimpse from the 2018 #PirelliCalendar: https://t.co/Rxb4KAXRk6 pic.twitter.com/ZTER7rs988— Pirelli (@Pirelli) July 20, 2017
The concept was created by photographer Tim Walker and styled by Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Whoopi, RuPaul, Naomi, Djimon Hounsou, Lupita, Sean Combs and many others star as the iconic characters.
Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot
Slick Woods
Sean Combs and Naomi Campbell (as The Royal Beheader lol)
See more fabulous backstage photos and videos at the Pirelli website
Sources: 1, 2
true
Edited at 2017-07-20 04:33 pm (UTC)
Re: true
I don't love Naomi's seatbelts-over-a-coat look tho
Edited at 2017-07-20 04:29 pm (UTC)
EE is giving me so much life rn.
My BF gave me a copy of THAT Kate Moss calendar that he got from his dad and I love it like a child.
Shall I do a Vogue UK post today?
Edited at 2017-07-20 04:17 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-20 07:27 pm (UTC)