Black celebrities and models re-create Alice in Wonderland in Pirelli's 2018 calendar

Dope Reply

Thread

Link

Duckie Thot is legit one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen Reply

Thread

Link

She's a stellar Alice, I want this calendar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was robbed on her season of ausntm. im glad to see her blow up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It still makes me mad for Duckie and Shanali every time I remember Melissa won. What the hell AUSNTM?



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked her bootleg christina ricci looks but i mean, seriously, it's a modeling competition and they chose her over shanali? or the fact she even made it to the final 2 instead of having it be shanali and duckie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those outfits are fugly Reply

Thread

Link

lol I was just about to comment and say how much I loved the outfits, especially RuPaul's Queen of Hearts look.



I don't love Naomi's seatbelts-over-a-coat look tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. they look so cheap to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks cute but wish that PoS Whoopi wasn't in it. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg Duckie from AusNTM?! She's doing so well for herself yay!



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I still think it's incredible that a calendar for a TIRE company looks better than most Vogue (US) spreads Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK ME UP Pirelli.



EE is giving me so much life rn.



My BF gave me a copy of THAT Kate Moss calendar that he got from his dad and I love it like a child.



Shall I do a Vogue UK post today?



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Please do! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I love fashion posts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this quite possible Naomi's worst shoot in the past three years. Reply

Thread

Link







cute Reply

Thread

Link

Adwoa Aboah's is the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SLAY Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get the hype about Slick Woods tbh. Duckie is stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

Amazing Reply

Thread

Link

TIM WALKER IS LIFE <3<3<3<3<3 Reply

Thread

Link