Black celebrities and models re-create Alice in Wonderland in Pirelli's 2018 calendar


The concept was created by photographer Tim Walker and styled by Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Whoopi, RuPaul, Naomi, Djimon Hounsou, Lupita, Sean Combs and many others star as the iconic characters.

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Duckie Thot

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Duckie Thot

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Slick Woods

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Sean Combs and Naomi Campbell (as The Royal Beheader lol)

