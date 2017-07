She is honestly living her BEST life and I'm very happy for her. I've heard of a lot of partners who have this second life after a sick spouse dies because they can finally live for themselves. Reply

cool fucking video. this woman is photogenic and all around magnetic as hell. Reply

Right now I'm in a big T shirt but I wore a long sleeve long neck minidress and my shimmery blazer today. Going on hols next week and cannot wait to go vintage shopping, I found this super cheap place last time I was in Paris and I'm going to try and retrace my steps and find it again. Reply

UGh she looks amazing! Diva Reply

give her a cover Anna Reply

With a little (but still work appropriate) black dress and coral nail polish. I'm rocking this makeup and similar hair (my hair is 3b/c but I blew it out today)With a little (but still work appropriate) black dress and coral nail polish. Reply

Is this The Love Witch? Reply

yyyaaaaassss bitthhh i'm fuckening living!!! she's everything, especially in the MMM and dior bits omg Reply

I've stanned for her for like 20 years, this era of fashionable relevance is giving me LIFE Reply

She lost her husband and her brother in the same week and I felt so terrible for her so I'm happy to see her doing so well. Reply

OPULENCE SHE OWNS EVERYTHING Reply

queen of white women tbh Reply

Category is: ELEGANZA EXTRAVAGANZA



♥️ Reply

lol ilh, she was my very first concert. Reply

I'm rocking the I'll Never Have A Job I Enjoy Again look. Reply

beautiful. i haven't seen anything lit this well in an aaaage. snatch it, reine! Reply

I love and respect her so much. I am so happy to see her happy and feeling FAB! Reply

This is the one shoot that Katy Perry had posted an instagram story about.



CELINE IS LIVING IT RIGHT NOW! QUEEN SLAY! Reply

AN ICON Reply

If my identical twin and myself were to ever be described in one short video this one sums our personalities up almost too accurately. Reply

She's so fucking awesome and perfect for this sort of thing Reply

Love her. And she is making so many people mad here in Quebec lmao. They think she is coming off as ''lost'' and ''desperate''. Stay bitter. Reply

ugh, typical quebecois behaviour. we can be such little bitches. Reply

Yes. We like to pretend we are so open minded and liberals compared to prudish english canadians and then, we lose our shit as soon as a woman shows some skin. Reply

