Ryan Seacrest Is Returning to Host Rebooted American Idol
#RyanSeacrest will return as the host of #AmericanIdol! #KellyandRyan @RyanSeacrest pic.twitter.com/QGwZ51toQ9— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) July 20, 2017
American Idol 2.0 will return in 2018 with judge Katy Perry.
Source
that sounds terrrrible.
And selfish as fuck. Not everything needs you Ryan, give someone else a damn chance.
how? once the show undoubtedly tanks, so shall her career or what's left of it. bad move.
I know there is a cute little “You Have the Same Amount of Hours in the Day as Beyoncé" thing, but I need to know how Ryan Seacrest manages with all the shit he has to do in the day...
I'll never forget the time he tried to high five Scott MacIntyre after his audition, forgetting that MacIntyre is blind. It was so cringe.
make it stop