idk how he has enough hours in the day to plague all of our airwaves with his hosting. Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect husband, rich but you'd rarely see him lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and when you did, he'd be dressed for the occasion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you right... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why even bother doing anything if everything is just everything is a regurgitated-but-worse nightmare Reply

Thread

Link

out of all the lucky people in show biz, no one is luckier than fucking ryan. Reply

Thread

Link

Season 15 started January 2016. It is way too soon to bring this shit back imo. Reply

Thread

Link

"He's required to film "American Idol" live from the Los Angeles studio on Sunday nights, while "Live with Kelly" shoots early Monday morning in New York. Immediately following, he's live on the radio to the West Coast and then in the hours afterwards, he has a chance to check in on other businesses and other projects that are going on."



that sounds terrrrible. Reply

Thread

Link

damn, I really don't envy his work schedule tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No kidding. Just get a rotating co-host on Mondays and let the guy get a few hours of sleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, fuck no! The jet lag alone would make me want to quit one of the two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel exhausted fucking reading that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And selfish as fuck. Not everything needs you Ryan, give someone else a damn chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too much work. I'd retire if I were him. He has enough money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's sure as hell close to one step off the ledge, brah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How does he do it OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is funny because Michael Strahan had a pretty similar schedule during football season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kelly Ripa also had a crazy schedule when she was on that TV show Hope & Faith. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he works like a fucking dog which is one of the reasons i can't bring myself to dislike him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know anyone who wants this reboot and it looks like they're not taking many risks revamping the show. Maybe this will be good exposure for Katy, but I honestly doubt it. Reply

Thread

Link

'Maybe this will be good exposure for Katy'



how? once the show undoubtedly tanks, so shall her career or what's left of it. bad move. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. She still got $25 million tho so that I can't hate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Does he sleep?



I know there is a cute little “You Have the Same Amount of Hours in the Day as Beyoncé" thing, but I need to know how Ryan Seacrest manages with all the shit he has to do in the day... Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that saying because I don't have a zillion dollars and like 15 assistants like Beyonce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah fuck that shit, I would settle for just having one person to cook for me haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know there was probably deals to be hammered out, but let's not pretend like he wasn't hired for Live with Kelly so seacrest and abc could use Live as a promotion tool for idol. Reply

Thread

Link

just let this show die Reply

Thread

Link

They did sis (for 2 seconds) and a little necromancy + $s later Voila! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how does he find the time to do all these things, like damn. leave some jobs for the rest of the entertainment industry, ryan Reply

Thread

Link

That was all but inevitable when he was hired to co-host Live! I know people don't like Ryan, but I do think he's a good host. He's able to keep the show moving, is friendly with the contestants and judges and seems to care about the show. There are moments during the auditions where he is so funny with the shitty auditioners. At least that's how he was back when I watched AI years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll never forget the time he tried to high five Scott MacIntyre after his audition, forgetting that MacIntyre is blind. It was so cringe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree tbh... Idol is crap now but I was really into it when Adam Lambert was on (it was probably crap then, too..), anyway, Ryan really is a good host. He could deal with like any awkward moment that arose and like you said, kept the show moving. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





make it stop make it stop Reply

Thread

Link

If they really want to replicate classic American Idol they should bring back Brian Dunkleman Reply

Thread

Link

Omg this cockroach of a show Reply

Thread

Link

truly his work ethic makes him so attractive to me Reply

Thread

Link

not his money sis? his work ethic? Lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, get da quickie diq sis I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yall really coming for me for wanting sensible responsible dick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link