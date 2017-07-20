The new Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer is here!
Maybe you’ve heard of us. The new #Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer is here. pic.twitter.com/cwSey5hhmu— Kingsman (@KingsmanMovie) July 20, 2017
I can't wait!
Same, I really hope they didn't kill Roxie off, we can have more than 2 female characters in these movies!
This looks so good.
oh well at least the baes taron and pedro are in it
also this looks great, thank god halle is in a potentially good film again
i loved the idea of eggsy and roxie being the new guard