September needs to get here NOW!! I am so hyped for this movie, I need it now! Reply

i've never bothered with the first one outside trailers, gifs/video from the church bit and sofia boutella's scenes but it looks pretty fun Reply

Same, and apparently Sofia has a fair amount of time in the first one, so maybe I should try it. Reply

she's delightful honestly Reply

omg freckle Reply

I watched this during a train trip, it was meh. Sofia Boutella has a presence but her dialogues were shit. Reply

I like how they brought Charlie back but they better not have killed off Roxie. She better be running Kingsman from a super super secret location in England the whole time >:( Reply

She dead. Just like her dog, which she shot! Reply

Yas Reply

Do you mean Harry? Who's Charlie?



Same, I really hope they didn't kill Roxie off, we can have more than 2 female characters in these movies! Reply

I loved the first one and I'm sure I'll like this but I i would for action movies to have more female characters tbh :( here we at least have 2, most of the times there are none or just 1 Reply

Channing's career evolution is fascinating. He's making really good choices imo. Reply

he makes me believe in the power of just being yourself and not aiming too high Reply

My life motto tbh. Reply

The American agents look like a caricature of Americans, so I approve. Reply

lol ia. they're completely over the top, and without them, it'd be hard to see how the kingsean kinda are too. Reply

The first film was fun, but white as hell. Is Halle the only POC they've added? Reply

Pedro Pascal Reply

The first film had POC in major roles… as the villains! Reply

This looks so good. Reply

YAS! I loved the first one, I'm excitedn Reply

They better not have killed Roxie Reply

Can't wait! The first one was utterly entertaining and I'm here for this sans AmeriKKKans. Reply

ew they couldn't leave channing tatum at home?



oh well at least the baes taron and pedro are in it Reply

where the fuck is sophie cookson i could have sworn i saw her in a teaser trailer?



also this looks great, thank god halle is in a potentially good film again Reply

fans are worried she is in the Kingsman headquarters during the explosion. i hope not :( Reply

i will RIOT if that is the case



i loved the idea of eggsy and roxie being the new guard Reply

