Celebrities React: John McCain Has Brain Cancer

Damn! @ John Cusack. He ain't lying tho.



Yep. I feel bad for McCain and his family because cancer is fucking evil. But I'll be honest, when the alert popped up on my phone last night I let out a little laugh just because this is only going to further highlight just how awful the GOP are. (And then promptly felt really guilty because this is an actual person suffering.)



McCain has amazing healthcare paid for by taxpayers and because of that his family isn't going to have to worry about medical debt on top of taking care of him in what is unfortunately his final days. Wouldn't it be nice if that was true for every American? Reply

McCain has lived a long full life and as you said has the best healthcare in the world. No need to pray for him since prayers don't heal people the way healthcare does . Reply

I had the exact same reaction when I saw the news alert on my phone as well. John Cusack's not wrong. Reply

i mean..... bloop, he tells it. he just said exactly what's on our mind, tbh Reply

Im shook tbh. Like yeah he has brain tumor and the best healthcare available. Reply

good thing you have insurance, you fucking asshole Reply

Mte, and money Reply

Tell em, Mr. Cusack. Reply

Fuck cancer tbh Reply

I wouldn't wish glioblastoma on anyone, it leads to such an undignified and painful death. Having said that though, fuck anyone who thinks this shouldn't be politicized. It's due partially to the ravaging nature of this disease in particular that this SHOULD be politicized. Bc many people out there will come face to face with it or something similar to it and not have the same sort of care. Even the best care out there is no match for a cancer like this so imagine not having adequate treatment. Reply

Yeah, same. I wouldn't even wish it on Trump. It seems so horrendous. Even with the best care you basically have a year to live, and what kind of year is that? It's filled with chemo and surgeries. It sucks. Reply

Nah I wish it on trump Reply

My dad was diagnosed with it in April.

Last night, CNN's twitter said his tumor was removed and I blasted them saying how? And fuck them for giving people false hope. GBMs are inoperable. They always come back and almost nobody survives them. My dad won't and neither will McCain. I feel bad for everyone who gets this. It's frightening and robs everyone of their happiness. Fuck cancer. Reply

I agree. I wish McCain the best but this should be a wake up call that every American needs quality healthcare. Reply

Yeah I'm sorry but the republicans have made any act of health care political. From my dads necessary care, picking up birth control, to McCain's cancer.... there's no escaping jt Reply

All of this. Cancer is harsh, but I couldn't help but think, "This would be considered a pre-existing condition, not that he needs to worry about that." Reply

Fuck cancer. It's been 6 months and I still can't get over my grandma's passing and how quickly she succumbed to this awful disease. Reply

It's been 13 and a half months and I'm still trying to cope.

All the best to you and your family. xxx Reply

i hate cancer for robbing me of my father 3 years ago. there's still not a day that i don #t miss him. Reply

Trump Team used Obamacare funds to run negative ads against it per The Daily Beast Reply

Waiting for Trump's BS Reply

He already said "Get well soon!! xoxox" Reply

From the source:



President Trump tweeted, “Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.” Reply

Which intern wrote that tbh Reply

I'm dying @ "Get well soon" like he doesn't have motherfucking cancer but just the flu Reply

Jfc. There's no fucking getting well soon from this PARTICULAR type of cancer. There is no remission. There's no tumor removal.

Fuck. Fuck this administration. Reply

And just to be clear, it wasn't a tweet, it was a picture of the statement from the White House Press Office, tweeted out from his two accounts with the text in the actual tweet copying a line in the official statement. Trump had not a damn thing to do with that statement.



Obama, who ran against McCain and was subject to the racist garbage that came from his campaign said something personal. Sarah Palin, who hates McCain, said something personal. Biden put out a personal statement. So did both Clintons. Hell, so did Kellyanne. But Trump couldn't be bothered. Reply

Cancer can be so fast moving, especially brain cancer. Hopefully his family is able to spend as much time as possible with him given the outcome isn't too great but especially at his age :( My aunt was 54 when she was diagnosed with lung cancer and maybe about a month or 2 later it was so aggressive that it spread to her brain and died 6 months later in hospice care.



I get not wanting to politicize it but as a lot of us were saying in last night's post--we are all one medical emergency away from our lives changing forever. If you don't have health insurance you could be one crisis away from debt and bankruptcy. Everyone deserves the same access to healthcare McCain has without worrying about the cost. People should not have to make gofundme pages to survive in this country. Republicans should ask themselves what would happen if they were diagnosed with brain cancer and had no health insurance. They can never open up their scope of empathy beyond colleagues like McCain and Scalise and yeah that pisses me off. People who don't want to point out the healthcare aspect to his care just don't want to face the truth imo. Last night I saw comments from people like Ben Jacobs like "Pro tip: If your take on John McCain is anything besides "I hope an American hero makes a quick and full recovery" you should never tweet." rme. Reply

I read somewhere that Americans are starting to think that medical issues actually do cost millions of dollars and that's why some are so scared of universal healthcare...like, people really think that setting a broken arm should cost tens of thousands of dollars. Reply

There's actually a great video from 2012 where Dr. Gupta tells you how much everything costs-from the IV bag, scans to even one hour in an OR. http://money.cnn.com/video/news/201 2/06/27/n-medical-equipment-cost.cnnmone y/ Just basically how costly medical equipment can be - which is 10x more costly than your actual diagnosis most of the time. But what gets me (and I work in a hospital in Toronto right now) is that plenty of other countries have figured out healthcare!! Previously I spent one summer working in a Jacksonville hospital and the environment is completely different from Toronto. So many people act like universal healthcare is impossible in this country and it drives me up the wall. It's the same with gun control. There's such a fear around healthcare here and so many politicians prey on that fear. Meanwhile we spend billions on our military and other bullshit. Reply

It SHOULDNT cost tens of thousands of dollars, but it can, because the absolute biggest problem with US healthcare are cost controls.



I went to the emergency room for a cut on my finger which was much less worse than I thought it was. All they did was clean my cut and put a bandage on it. The cost? $2,000. I paid $800 out of pocket. Reply

Like when scalise was shot and republicans were clutching their pearls as if they haven't made it easy for any psycho to buy a gun.



I think it's okay to say hey get better but also let's discuss how millions of Americans don't have this luxury. People don't even have access to BASIC healthcare like vision and dental. Even when you buy insurance through the marketplace, it does not come included with dental or vision. Reply

i don't understand not wanting to politicize it. mccain is a politician, his decisions affected the lives of millions of people, there are people who are dead because of his decisions, people who are dying because his decisions, and there are families of people who are in dire situations because of his decisions. he didn't have to be a racist, homophobic, classist, war monger who put his elect-ability and his party over the well-being of the people over whom he was privileged and over whome he had power. he made those decisions, he fought consistently for certain things for at least the last decade, why erase that? how is it respectful to him to lie about his priorities? Reply

. Republicans should ask themselves what would happen if they were diagnosed with brain cancer and had no health insurance.



I have the feeling that they've convinced themselves that true hardworking Americans have access to health insurance, and that it's only the lazy people who want handouts who don't have insurance. Reply

Obama and the way he is with words is just a class unto himself. Here's hoping the best recovery possible. Reply

As soon as I read that tweet my brain went right to this.





God, do I miss them. Exactly. I came to the comments just to say this. The whole Obama family - class doesn't even cover it.As soon as I read that tweet my brain went right to this.God, do I miss them. Reply

lmfaoo that second gif Reply

LOL That second gif is all of us. Reply

YES, that line "cancer doesn't know what it's up against, give it hell" is just perfect, unlike that fucking "get well soon" Trump tweeted Reply

Did anyone see the commentary out of the Trump nyt article where it's obvious he thinks health insurance is life insurance and has them mixed up? Reply

he's stupid af Reply

just commented about this, he's so fucking dumb and out of touch. Reply

Not only that but he thinks a typical plan is TWELVE DOLLARS A YEAR. Reply

He's probably never had or even thought about either one in his entire life before this. Reply

oh yeah, and that he "know(s) a lot about health insurance." Reply

It's amazing how he accumulates such in depth knowledge of everything despite never having had any previous experience with it. Reply

Just that should be enough to impeach his ass. He's too dumb & knows nothing about life, the nation, humanity, etc. Reply

https://www.buzzfeed.com/bimadewunmi/me echy-monroe-was-more-than-a-youtube-star-t o-me?utm_term=.wvrbEGgNX#.rgZk4q3Lw Meechy Monroe dying at 32 of brain cancer got to me. I met her in a hair conference in Paris a few months before she was diagnosed and watching her long suffering on social media has been unsettling Reply

This is heartbreaking Reply

it's so sad Reply

Fuck cancer. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. Reply

ia w/ john cusack. feel awful that he and his family are going to have to deal with the horribleness that is cancer, but there are ppl who are faced with this same diagnosis who can't even get a fraction of the care(or any care for that matter) and it's so depressing.



also amazed at the NYT article where the current fraud in office apparently doesn't know the difference between life insurance and health insurance when claiming that working 21-year-olds pay $12 a year for health insurance and at that rate they'll eventually have an amazing policy.



when they're seventy they'll have great insurance yep Reply

What the fuck @ that last part of your comment. Holy shit, he really does not understand the differences between health insurance and life insurance. 😳 Reply

that $12 a year health insurance comment floored me like OMFG!!!!! it makes me rage harder that repubs are allowing this. like does he say this insane shit to them at those stupid AF dinners he keeps having????? Reply

This is why it's so important to correct people but I feel like a large chunk of people just see that as being hateful, and then if the person is in a position of power people are too scared to, it's so ridiculous. Reply

$12/year sounds more like renter's insurance, and only when it's bundled with an auto policy. Even in that situation, it's still like $4-10/month for the barest coverage for your stuff.



Where in this country can you get any kind of medical care for $12/year? My band aid and neosporin budget is more than that. Without hydrogen peroxide or anything, cause that pushes it up over $20. Reply

