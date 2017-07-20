trump turd

Celebrities React: John McCain Has Brain Cancer



Alyssa Milano: “I send good thoughts, strength, light and blessings to @SenJohnMcCain and his family. A true American hero and patriot.”

Josh Gad: “The news about #JohnMcCain is terrible. Sending @SenJohnMcCain best wishes & sending thoughts to @MeghanMcCain & the McCain family.”

Rosie Perez: “Oh wow. Sending prayers for your father and family. Really beautiful statement.”

John Cusack: “Wish senator Mc Cain a speedy recovery – interesting to note while he’s obviously getting the best healthcare in the world while – And that his family surely is comforted by that – his party however – is trying to deny that dignity to 23 million Americans.”

Nancy Sintra: “Thinking of John McCain and his family tonight and wishing them strength, courage, prayers and the best of luck. @SenJohnMcCain.”

Barack Obama: “John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

