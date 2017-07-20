Celebrities React: John McCain Has Brain Cancer
Alyssa Milano: “I send good thoughts, strength, light and blessings to @SenJohnMcCain and his family. A true American hero and patriot.”
Josh Gad: “The news about #JohnMcCain is terrible. Sending @SenJohnMcCain best wishes & sending thoughts to @MeghanMcCain & the McCain family.”
Rosie Perez: “Oh wow. Sending prayers for your father and family. Really beautiful statement.”
John Cusack: “Wish senator Mc Cain a speedy recovery – interesting to note while he’s obviously getting the best healthcare in the world while – And that his family surely is comforted by that – his party however – is trying to deny that dignity to 23 million Americans.”
Nancy Sintra: “Thinking of John McCain and his family tonight and wishing them strength, courage, prayers and the best of luck. @SenJohnMcCain.”
Barack Obama: “John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”
Damn! @ John Cusack. He ain't lying tho.
McCain has amazing healthcare paid for by taxpayers and because of that his family isn't going to have to worry about medical debt on top of taking care of him in what is unfortunately his final days. Wouldn't it be nice if that was true for every American?
Last night, CNN's twitter said his tumor was removed and I blasted them saying how? And fuck them for giving people false hope. GBMs are inoperable. They always come back and almost nobody survives them. My dad won't and neither will McCain. I feel bad for everyone who gets this. It's frightening and robs everyone of their happiness. Fuck cancer.
President Trump tweeted, “Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.”
Fuck. Fuck this administration.
Obama, who ran against McCain and was subject to the racist garbage that came from his campaign said something personal. Sarah Palin, who hates McCain, said something personal. Biden put out a personal statement. So did both Clintons. Hell, so did Kellyanne. But Trump couldn't be bothered.
I get not wanting to politicize it but as a lot of us were saying in last night's post--we are all one medical emergency away from our lives changing forever. If you don't have health insurance you could be one crisis away from debt and bankruptcy. Everyone deserves the same access to healthcare McCain has without worrying about the cost. People should not have to make gofundme pages to survive in this country. Republicans should ask themselves what would happen if they were diagnosed with brain cancer and had no health insurance. They can never open up their scope of empathy beyond colleagues like McCain and Scalise and yeah that pisses me off. People who don't want to point out the healthcare aspect to his care just don't want to face the truth imo. Last night I saw comments from people like Ben Jacobs like "Pro tip: If your take on John McCain is anything besides "I hope an American hero makes a quick and full recovery" you should never tweet." rme.
I went to the emergency room for a cut on my finger which was much less worse than I thought it was. All they did was clean my cut and put a bandage on it. The cost? $2,000. I paid $800 out of pocket.
I think it's okay to say hey get better but also let's discuss how millions of Americans don't have this luxury. People don't even have access to BASIC healthcare like vision and dental. Even when you buy insurance through the marketplace, it does not come included with dental or vision.
I have the feeling that they've convinced themselves that true hardworking Americans have access to health insurance, and that it's only the lazy people who want handouts who don't have insurance.
As soon as I read that tweet my brain went right to this.
God, do I miss them.
also amazed at the NYT article where the current fraud in office apparently doesn't know the difference between life insurance and health insurance when claiming that working 21-year-olds pay $12 a year for health insurance and at that rate they'll eventually have an amazing policy.
Where in this country can you get any kind of medical care for $12/year? My band aid and neosporin budget is more than that. Without hydrogen peroxide or anything, cause that pushes it up over $20.