he's so ugly

Hate that this movie gave him another year in the limelight.

he ain't going anywhere!!!!

prepare!



prepare!

Your icon is ridiculous in the best way. Harry would approve.

He was actually good

I'm still shocked

Mte! He has the meatier scenes too, color me shook

LMFAO

tbh apart from a couple of scenes, his role wasn't particularly demanding. he still did well though

Mmm, was he?? I thought he was passable @ best and mildly over-the-top at times, unlike literally everyone else in the movie.

mte and I say this as a stan

as long as he keeps his tats covered and continues acting, i'm really warming up to him. male popstars aren't really my thing but man do i love actors

An actor!

Jimmy annoyed me. It was just ass kissing. I wanted actual questions and answers lol Or play a game or something.

i know like, we get it, you love harry.

He just wouldn't stop talking either. It was like dude, stfu. Is this an interview or are you just gonna start jerking him off now? lmao

he talked more than harry did, like whose interview is this??

lmfao @ him tearing up, that movie was so mediocre. it baffles me that nolan thought he was being all "intense" and shit when really he's not saying anything in this movie besides "oh look how heroic and noble british ppl are omgg !!11". smh what kind of barely withheld chauvinism.

anyway at least harry was kind of good and upcoming actors like barry keoghan will get bigger roles from this.



anyway at least harry was kind of good and upcoming actors like barry keoghan will get bigger roles from this. Reply

Barry Keoghan was the worst thing about the movie. More so the scripts fault tho

personally i could find a million other things that were worse about the movie tbh and it's def not barry. the sheer emptyness of it all for one. imo, he did a good job with what he was given and was severely underused, especially considering how talented he is

i usually think he's sf ugly but he's been looking good lately

fallon is such a terrible host, let your damn guests talk!



i love the suit harry's wearing, very sober for him but it fits so well Reply

I'll wait for this shit to come on Amazon or Netflix. There are other things I don't mind paying 12 dollars a ticket for, but it ain't this.

Nolan would rather die than put his movies Netflix, he's so pretentious

several of his movies are on netflix

I'm only watching it in theatres because it's shot on some advanced af camera.

i find him so much hotter with longer hair tbh

false

LA VERDAD

Nah, you are right.

I like the long hair too. I feel like it could be better a second time around if he takes care of it more.

Jesus Jimmy calm down, every second word was a compliment.



Wish they booed him when he said two ghosts was his next single lmao I'm still bitter!



I didn't like the movie because I just didn't feel anything for any of the characters. I know that was Nolan's point, to not give any back story so that it was focused on the experience, but I still wish there was something. I don't think anyone even mentioned their name ffs.



Harry surprised me. Bring on the rom com trash!



he better be joking with this "one and done" thing because I need him to star in a rom com more than I need anything else

i don't even know if my body is ready for rom com trash making out harry

I'm here for rom-coming harry. More actor harry really. I love the idea of him being a full time actor.

I'd like to see him do comedy, but I'd wanna see him in some pretentious ~art films too lol

he looks amazing lately. i'm so thankful every day that he had to cut his hair it saved his attractiveness



the part when he blew into the bottle from stevie nicks was cute lol and bless jimmy's taste for saying meet me in the hallway is his favorite on the album Reply

Fallon remains insufferable, why can't he just let his guests speak?

i really tried to watch this but couldn't take fallon's ass kissing so just ended up watching dane dehaan's much more entertaining interview, oop.

The bit about him leaving his car running twice cause he was distracted by his daughter was funny as hell.

