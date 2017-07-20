July 20th, 2017, 03:19 pm evillemmons Harry Styles talks about Dunkirk and his music -he talks about getting emotional watching Dunkirk-he talks about his music-he'd like to host the tonight show-harry was nice to this host on SNL source Tagged: interview, jimmy fallon, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
prepare!
I'm still shocked
An actor!
anyway at least harry was kind of good and upcoming actors like barry keoghan will get bigger roles from this.
i love the suit harry's wearing, very sober for him but it fits so well
I'll wait for this shit to come on Amazon or Netflix. There are other things I don't mind paying 12 dollars a ticket for, but it ain't this.
Wish they booed him when he said two ghosts was his next single lmao I'm still bitter!
I didn't like the movie because I just didn't feel anything for any of the characters. I know that was Nolan's point, to not give any back story so that it was focused on the experience, but I still wish there was something. I don't think anyone even mentioned their name ffs.
Harry surprised me. Bring on the rom com trash!
the part when he blew into the bottle from stevie nicks was cute lol and bless jimmy's taste for saying meet me in the hallway is his favorite on the album