Issa Rae and TJ Miller on 'Watch What Happens Live'



- Issa was disappointed 'Insecure' didn't get an Emmy nomination, but is excited for season 2 and says it encourages her to work harder
- TJ interjects into every Issa story and is kind of annoying, tbqh (I get it's sort of his shtick...)




- TJ would never go back to 'Silicon Valley,' but has no hard feelings for the cast/crew there



- Issa's first big purchase with HBO money was a Tesla
- TJ talks about meeting President Obama



- Issa talks about meeting President Obama, Oprah, and Drake



