Issa Rae and TJ Miller on 'Watch What Happens Live'
- Issa was disappointed 'Insecure' didn't get an Emmy nomination, but is excited for season 2 and says it encourages her to work harder
- TJ interjects into every Issa story and is kind of annoying, tbqh (I get it's sort of his shtick...)
- TJ would never go back to 'Silicon Valley,' but has no hard feelings for the cast/crew there
- Issa's first big purchase with HBO money was a Tesla
- TJ talks about meeting President Obama
- Issa talks about meeting President Obama, Oprah, and Drake
sources: 1 2 3 4
lmao at this comment and the one below it
but i think insecure has a lot to improve upon. (namely, issa's acting lol).
Why'd he leave Silicon Valley?
Like she's the ultimate neighborhood girl gone Hollywood, love it love her 😍
She's gorgeous. He was better when he has bit parts, a break is needed.