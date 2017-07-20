Issa Rae and TJ Miller on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Love her and love Insecure Reply

i liked insecure but it wasn't that good Reply

ia tbh but I'm still interested to see what happens this season.



lmao at this comment and the one below it Reply

oh girl pls Reply

I used to watch her youtube series years ago and loved it. I couldn´t get through three episodes of Insecure though... But I love her Reply

imho Insecure is a perfect show and deserved a nomination Reply

Mte Reply

tons of shows get nominated for emmys that don't deserve it at all.



but i think insecure has a lot to improve upon. (namely, issa's acting lol). Reply

TJ Miller's work will dry up if he keeps acting like this. He will be lucky if can keep his job as the voice of a booger for cold medicine commercials. He's following in Katherine Heigl's footsteps. Reply

He has a little niche as a character actor but he's certainly not unique and I don't think he'll get bigger. I'd compare him to Jack Black but JB is FAR more charming and even his career cooled off considerably. Reply

He's a man though so he won't get nearly the same level of backlash as she did. Reply

I think there's a lot to work on with Insecure. I feel like the tone of the show can be so muted? If that makes sense. That being said, it portrays black people in a light that I really love tbh. It's v relatable. A lot of the characters remind me of my friends and other black people I encounter on a daily basis. Reply

tj miller is so bitter and he obviously hates thomas who seems harmless but he's probably not Reply

Why'd he leave Silicon Valley? Reply

I believe he was written off but they try to present it like a mutual decision to leave Reply

I never bought into that excuse. The way his character was written out was forced as fuck Reply

Yeah, it was so lazy Reply

I've been into Silicon Valley recently and watched a ton of interviews and it's weird because they used to be close friends it seems until a couple years ago, they've known each other for like a decade and used to have a show together and everything. I wonder what happened there. Reply

There's definitely a story there. Reply

my lyft driver the other day sounded just like issa and looked like an older version of her too. she would not stop talking about her business though Reply

i love how a Black show isn't that great to deserve an Emmy but y'all gaga over florescent beige actresses and shows like there's no tomorrow. Fuck right off. Reply

lol mfte...plenty of mediocre yt shows get emmy noms all the time Reply

love ha. as others have said insecure has room for improvement and will probably be even better this season...it is a new show after all and most shows don't hit their stride till a few seasons in anyways. Reply

I'm so happy to see Issa's success. I've been following her since 2011/2012 and her success kinda feels like my success too lol



Like she's the ultimate neighborhood girl gone Hollywood, love it love her 😍 Reply

Binged all of Insecure in one day and I really enjoyed it. Excited for S2! Reply

