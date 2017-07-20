april

Cara Delevingne is a singer now

model and actress cara delevingne is branching out yet again. this time, she's dipping her toes into music! she's released a song on the soundtrack to her new movie valerian and the city of a thousand planets. the track is called "i feel everything" and features vocals from enchantress cara herself.



is cara going to be the new pop queen, ontd?
