Cara Delevingne is a singer now
model and actress cara delevingne is branching out yet again. this time, she's dipping her toes into music! she's released a song on the soundtrack to her new movie valerian and the city of a thousand planets. the track is called "i feel everything" and features vocals from enchantress cara herself.
listen to cara on spotify
source: 1, 2, 3
is cara going to be the new pop queen, ontd?
listen to cara on spotify
source: 1, 2, 3
is cara going to be the new pop queen, ontd?
also there's not a new Rihanna song? That's interesting.
She's had a hard life, but a privileged one.
Edited at 2017-07-20 03:05 pm (UTC)
Does she just wake up and think "i'm gonna sing now! call pharrell!"
Mte. She seems to have built an entire career out of being mediocre at everything she does.
Are you serious? Hell, Passengers was overbudgeted at $110 million and it only managed to make the modest returns that it did with the biggest movie star leading it. Wtf did they think would happen with these two dopes?
I dunno why Dane whatshisface was hired though.
She's kinda like Emma Watson in the sense that their careers are shite and I find them both annoying but at least this one doesn't try to shove her white ass feminism down my throat
I mentioned this in another post but
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
I like 'The Fifth Element' and everything but dude is not seeing a penny of my money.
Edited at 2017-07-20 02:25 pm (UTC)
Re: I mentioned this in another post but
Re: I mentioned this in another post but
'When the film was first tested in Los Angeles, the movie included a short scene where Mathilda asks Léon to be her lover. However, the audience became extremely uncomfortable and began to laugh nervously, completely destroying the tone of the film. Because of this, the movie received terrible test scores and Besson and producer Patrice Ledoux decided to cut the scene for the American theatrical release.'
'Liv Tyler was considered for the part of Mathilda but, at age 15, was deemed too old.'
Edited at 2017-07-20 03:34 pm (UTC)
Re: I mentioned this in another post but
Re: I mentioned this in another post but