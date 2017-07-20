Cara Delevingne is a singer now

I don't dislike it but it seems pretty indicative of the movie so far - bright , has lots of individual good elements, but the main attractions are just kind of there.



also there's not a new Rihanna song? That's interesting.

it was shit, I saw it on Tuesday. It could of been good, but the acting was just so bad. Reply

a wild Pop Girl appeared! Reply

How does she get to do all these things. Modeling, acting, now singing? Money can only buy so much. Reply

wrong money buys everything Reply

Her Godfather is the chairman of Conde Nast, her godmother is Joan Collins and her grandparents on both sides are titled.



She's had a hard life, but a privileged one.



Edited at 2017-07-20 03:05 pm (UTC)

Triple threat! Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao she's coming for Shakira's throne Reply

fuck Reply

screaming Reply

haha holy shit Reply

it's crazy how many opportunities she gets, from modeling to acting and now music



Does she just wake up and think "i'm gonna sing now! call pharrell!"



dude has one of the most unpleasant voices i've ever heard... Reply

He kinda reminds me of Paolo nutini but not as good Reply

damn their voices do not sound good together at all Reply

LOL this has got to be a parody song about indie hipster trash that can't enunciate. That was absolutely wretched lol. Reply

This movie was HORRIBLE... the acting, the script, even Rihanna's role. It was a pretty movie to look at, but it was also way too long. Reply

jack of all trades, master of none Reply

Mte. She seems to have built an entire career out of being mediocre at everything she does. Reply

She's the main reason I have no desire to see this movie. I wish they'd stop casting her in shit. Reply

Not going to lie it kind of surprised me that these two were cast as the leads in a $180 million dollar budget film, no shade but how did that happen? Reply

bigger stars probably turned it down because the movie is not that good? but yes it's such a weird choice lmao, none of them have the charisma to lead a big movie like this. esp because they also look like siblings Reply

$180 million???



Are you serious? Hell, Passengers was overbudgeted at $110 million and it only managed to make the modest returns that it did with the biggest movie star leading it. Wtf did they think would happen with these two dopes? Reply

Luc Besson really likes hiring models as female leads.



I dunno why Dane whatshisface was hired though. Reply

i think the director wanted them personally since this is like his, i forget the word, baby project? like his longtime dream project. Reply

but they won't cause money and nepotism Reply

She's actually getting way better reviews than Dane DeHaan, who is getting absolutely murdered in his write-ups. Reply

I remember she sang in a chanel commercial with pharrell and that was probs the first time I realized there was something magnetic about her.. Idk idk.. she can't act tho, how did she end up bei the lead in such a crazy expensive movie?? Reall such a huge budget and they could not afford an actress? Reply

I'm not that mad at her movie career cos she gets shit roles so it's all 🤷🏻‍♀️



She's kinda like Emma Watson in the sense that their careers are shite and I find them both annoying but at least this one doesn't try to shove her white ass feminism down my throat Reply

I'm tired of her tbh Reply

I like 'The Fifth Element' and everything but dude is not seeing a penny of my money.



Guys who stan Luc Besson because of 'Leon The Professional' always get a side eye from me. Did you know in the original script he was supposed to have sex with 12 year old Natalie Portman's character while she's crying, but they made him take it out?

I like 'The Fifth Element' and everything but dude is not seeing a penny of my money.

Edited at 2017-07-20 02:25 pm (UTC)

.....I'm about to vomit. Was he REALLY going to make a child actress perform that?! I'm about to vomit.... Reply

'When the film was first tested in Los Angeles, the movie included a short scene where Mathilda asks Léon to be her lover. However, the audience became extremely uncomfortable and began to laugh nervously, completely destroying the tone of the film. Because of this, the movie received terrible test scores and Besson and producer Patrice Ledoux decided to cut the scene for the American theatrical release.'



'Liv Tyler was considered for the part of Mathilda but, at age 15, was deemed too old.'



'Liv Tyler was considered for the part of Mathilda but, at age 15, was deemed too old.'

Edited at 2017-07-20 03:34 pm (UTC)

i feel like this is how people think Lolita is when they've never actually read it Reply

oh my god BLAARGH Reply

She sang a song for a movie she's in, what's the big deal? It's not like she released an album by herself. Reply

she's coming!!!! CD1 is gonna break records! Reply

