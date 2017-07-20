Sarah Jones’ Family Awarded $11.2 Million in ‘Midnight Rider’ Suit
Sarah Jones, 27, a camera assistant, was killed in 2014 during the filming of a dream sequence in the Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider”.
Jurors determined that railways company CSX Transportation bore the largest part of the responsibility.
Director Randall Miller served a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing.
The jury unanimously awarded Jones’ family $1,992,083 for pain and suffering, and $9,229,416 for the full value of Sarah’s life. They assigned 35 percent of the fault to CSX, 28 percent to Miller and 18 percent to Rayonier Performance Fibers, which owns the property around the tracks. The rest was divided among members of production company Film Allman.
It felt like blood money. Yes, the weight of the debt was gone but it was simply replaced with the weight of his death. Very sad.
Pathetic these companies won't talk until they're on a stand. The railway company was definitely negligent in not stopping it, but the director seriously trespassed his entire crew and put a bed on live railroad tracks like jfc. Glad he got jail. I hope the family can find some peace in this.
While they were filming, a train came around a corner at 58 mph, giving the crew less than a minute to evacuate the cast and crew from the filming location, a substantial way out onto the trestle. The only escape route was toward the oncoming train. Video of the crew indicates that they were unaware how fast it was approaching; some attempted to remove camera equipment and the metal bed from the trestle. They failed to remove the bed before the braking train rolled through, and many of the crew were trapped out on the trestle. The train struck and shattered the metal bed, sending shrapnel toward crew members. Fragments struck camera assistant Sarah Jones and propelled her toward the still fast moving train, resulting in her death.
iirc, another crew member was up against the edge of the trestle, but the energy of the train ripped her arm off.
Jesus..... reading that was really upsetting.
- Put bed on tracks
- 2 trains passed, they weren't reported as being on the tracks
- train comes at 58mph round a corner
- They only have a minute to escape, and have to go towards the train
- Crew gets stuck on tressle
- Train hits bed
- Shrapnel hits her
- Sends her flying into the oncoming train
I think because regardless they're supposed to check. But I think both should be at fault.
Ka-ching though!
Also if I remember correctly the dream actually involved him seeing his brother on a bridge, but the director used artistic license and chose to make to happen on train tracks
I agree with everyone saying the director should get the most blame. Especially if it's true he was already told they couldn't film there. Not that the company is blameless, of course, but basically there just seems to be enough blame to go around.
I feel so awful for this woman and her poor family bc her death was so preventable
Also, it's so weird how connected everything is.
She was working on Fast and Furious 7, and when Paul Walker died they halted the production, so while it was on a hiatus, she started working on Midnight Run.
I think they're getting the blunt of it because they should've had more precaution on who could go in and out of there. The companies security obviously sucks. And they should've been more prepared for that director since he was so adamant about going in there. That should've been enough to beef up security. And to keep checking that no one was on the tracks.
It's the directors fault she's dead, but that never would've happen it they keep eyes on him.
I was thinking to myself that Miller would probably get hired again after this shit, but his wiki says, "As part of his plea agreement he is prohibited from working as a director or assistant director or in any supervisory role that includes safety responsibility of a film production."
He doesn't deserve his career
I can't believe the director wilfully risked his crew's life like that, he doesn't deserve his career and absolutely does deserve jail - they were right he has no business doing any job that involves being responsible for the safety of people ever again.