Sarah Jones’ Family Awarded $11.2 Million in ‘Midnight Rider’ Suit

good. poor family and poor woman. Reply

that is so horrible. in big settlements like this I always wonder how it must feel. To have so much money but at the worst cost Reply

When my husband's brother died, he left him a substantial amount of money, enough to pay off the majority of his law school loans. It made me so sad to watch him transfer the money when he said, I'd rather pay this off for the rest of my life if it meant (brother) was still alive.



It felt like blood money. Yes, the weight of the debt was gone but it was simply replaced with the weight of his death. Very sad.



Edited at 2017-07-20 12:15 pm (UTC)

that's heartbreaking Reply

this.. it must be an awful feeling Reply

I don't understand why the transportation would take the brunt of it when there was trespassing involved. Reply

It says 2 drivers saw them and didn't report it, but tbh I feel like the director was more responsible. But then I wasn't on the jury so *shrug* Reply

“We felt that this trial was necessary in order to learn what happened that tragic day of Feb. 20, 2014. It is only with the discovery of what could have been done differently that we might avoid another similar tragic loss of life."



Pathetic these companies won't talk until they're on a stand. The railway company was definitely negligent in not stopping it, but the director seriously trespassed his entire crew and put a bed on live railroad tracks like jfc. Glad he got jail. I hope the family can find some peace in this. Reply

I just read about it on Wiki and it's fucking horrible:



While they were filming, a train came around a corner at 58 mph, giving the crew less than a minute to evacuate the cast and crew from the filming location, a substantial way out onto the trestle. The only escape route was toward the oncoming train. Video of the crew indicates that they were unaware how fast it was approaching; some attempted to remove camera equipment and the metal bed from the trestle. They failed to remove the bed before the braking train rolled through, and many of the crew were trapped out on the trestle. The train struck and shattered the metal bed, sending shrapnel toward crew members. Fragments struck camera assistant Sarah Jones and propelled her toward the still fast moving train, resulting in her death. Reply

Wth that's like some final destination shit Reply

one of the most horrific and gruesome ways to go out :(



iirc, another crew member was up against the edge of the trestle, but the energy of the train ripped her arm off.



Edited at 2017-07-20 12:49 pm (UTC)

Jesus..... reading that was really upsetting. Reply

How the hell hadn't I heard of this before? Reply

someone give me a run down coz i have like no idea as to how someone got hit by a train like...wtf? Reply

- director trespassed with crew

- Put bed on tracks

- 2 trains passed, they weren't reported as being on the tracks

- train comes at 58mph round a corner

- They only have a minute to escape, and have to go towards the train

- Crew gets stuck on tressle

- Train hits bed

- Shrapnel hits her

- Sends her flying into the oncoming train Reply

literally wtf i think the director shouldve gotten most of the blame Reply

ia tbh, I wasn't on the jury but it sounds like he didn't even check to see if the tracks he was using were live. Complete idiot. Reply

why would the train company be responsible? the director is the one who didn't inform the train company that shit like that was happening. and only a year for involuntary manslaughter? that's pathetic. Reply

I think because regardless they're supposed to check. But I think both should be at fault. Reply

Reading the details of how she passed made me feel sick... Damn. I wish her family well. Reply

Fuck. How sad.



Ka-ching though! Reply

The Dateline episode about this was really heartbreaking because she was so young and really making her way as a PA. IIRC the director was told in advance he wouldn't be allowed to film and decided to anyway. Reply

yeah, I saw the dateline ep too and the train company told him several times when requests were made that they would NOT be allowed to film. Dateline also showed that there were tracks on a tressel not too far away from the accident scene that you could pay a fee to shut down/have a railroad employee to monitor the tracks during filming.



Also if I remember correctly the dream actually involved him seeing his brother on a bridge, but the director used artistic license and chose to make to happen on train tracks Reply

I agree with everyone saying the director should get the most blame. Especially if it's true he was already told they couldn't film there. Not that the company is blameless, of course, but basically there just seems to be enough blame to go around. Reply

The director was told several times that the railroad company would not allow them to film on the tracks, per the dateline ep there were tracks on a tressel not too far from the accident scene where you could pay a fee to film/the director was dead set on this location, and I also saw an interview with I believe the producer or director(I don't remember which) where they were asked,"why wouldn't you at least have someone miles up the track to watch for trains since you knew you were trespassing?" and their response was "that's not my job"



I feel so awful for this woman and her poor family bc her death was so preventable



Edited at 2017-07-20 01:17 pm (UTC)

this story is so, so sad.



Also, it's so weird how connected everything is.



She was working on Fast and Furious 7, and when Paul Walker died they halted the production, so while it was on a hiatus, she started working on Midnight Run. Reply

If the trains were unreported, I'm not surprised the train company got a plurality of the blame, but shit, I will never understand why people fuck with train tracks. Reply

I think they're getting the blunt of it because they should've had more precaution on who could go in and out of there. The companies security obviously sucks. And they should've been more prepared for that director since he was so adamant about going in there. That should've been enough to beef up security. And to keep checking that no one was on the tracks.

It's the directors fault she's dead, but that never would've happen it they keep eyes on him. Reply

This happened on the first day of filming. Wow.



I was thinking to myself that Miller would probably get hired again after this shit, but his wiki says, "As part of his plea agreement he is prohibited from working as a director or assistant director or in any supervisory role that includes safety responsibility of a film production." Reply

Good.



He doesn't deserve his career Reply

thats great but he should have gotten jail time imo manslaughter Reply

If only John Landis had gotten a similar punishment... Reply

How did they determine it was the railway company's fault? Reply

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/m idnight-rider-trial-sarah-jones-family-a warded-39m-damages-1021896?utm_source=tw itter "The jury in Savannah heard testimony during the civil trial that two CSX trains rolled through while the movie crew stood on both sides of the tracks within an hour before the crash, but the operators of those trains never called dispatchers to alert them. Jurors also were shown a CSX policy that train operators are expected to immediately report trespassers on its tracks and rights of way." Reply

Wow that's extremely irresponsible of them. I hope CSX fires them and bans them from working for any other railroad company. The rules are very strict. I hope those assholes who didn't notify CSX feel the weight of guilt. Reply

Reading the details makes me want to throw things.



I can't believe the director wilfully risked his crew's life like that, he doesn't deserve his career and absolutely does deserve jail - they were right he has no business doing any job that involves being responsible for the safety of people ever again. Reply

wtf is up with people doing this shit for the sake of a video or photo? that famous bodybuilder greg plitt died because of a photoshoot on train tracks too. Reply

