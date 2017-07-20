Sarah Jones’ Family Awarded $11.2 Million in ‘Midnight Rider’ Suit




Sarah Jones, 27, a camera assistant, was killed in 2014 during the filming of a dream sequence in the Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider”.
Jurors determined that railways company CSX Transportation bore the largest part of the responsibility.
Director Randall Miller served a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing.

The jury unanimously awarded Jones’ family $1,992,083 for pain and suffering, and $9,229,416 for the full value of Sarah’s life. They assigned 35 percent of the fault to CSX, 28 percent to Miller and 18 percent to Rayonier Performance Fibers, which owns the property around the tracks. The rest was divided among members of production company Film Allman.

source
Tagged: ,