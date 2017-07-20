Jesse Williams’ fling with Minka Kelly not built to last

nice damage control jesse Reply

Cry me a river? Reply

..is this article supposed to be targeted to Shonda? If I can live without Mark and Derek, I can easily live without Jackson. Bye Jesse Reply

Honestly, I can't remember what Jackson did last season other than try to get custody of his & kepners baby while she was still pregnant. Actually I'm not sure if that was last season or the season before. Either way Jackson is replaceable. Reply

That and he found his dad (in a totally useless filler ep), and that's it?? Idk possibly will start a relationship w Maggie next season? That's his whole storyline I guess? I agree, he's totally replaceable (shame because he is pretty to look at) Reply

Shonda only cares if you fuck with her set. He'll be fine. Reply

i cannot wait until shonda kills him Reply

is he trying to get sympathy? Reply

His people are really trying. lol Reply

He is def trying to get sympathy...Hes even putting his kids on his Instagram Stories...He's a family man deep down yall Reply

so "devastating" that he had to just sleep w/ someone else immediately. boo fucking hoo Reply

The more he tries to be the victim, the more I hate his ass. His team really needs to stop Reply

Exactly this. Cheating is a shitty thing to do but cheating on its own probably wouldn't make me hate him, just judge him. But this constant playing the victim is pushing me there fast. Reply

seriously, its sf transparent what he doing Reply

Mte, it's the arrogance of it that really gets me



Edited at 2017-07-20 03:57 pm (UTC)

Oop, should have thought about that before you stuck your dick in the closest snatch. Reply

*puts on tin foil hat on 4C hair*



I do find it strange that this hi yella fella is now posting his kids on his social media when they were barely ever seen.



Okay, bruh. Reply

Also, did you know that "The Yellow Rose of Texas" was about a "high yellow" woman named Rose? The original lyrics are crazy.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Yel low_Rose_of_Texas_(song)



Then the South co-opted it, as they were wont to do, replacing "darkey" with "soldier." I just learned this last year and it blew my effin' mind. Truth tea for saleAlso, did you know that "The Yellow Rose of Texas" was about a "high yellow" woman named Rose? The original lyrics are crazy.Then the South co-opted it, as they were wont to do, replacing "darkey" with "soldier." I just learned this last year and it blew my effin' mind. Reply

Yeah. In university I took a class about the history of minstrelsy and it was even more fucked up than I imagined.



But why I am not surprised it was recorded by Elvis and Willie Nelson? Reply

😱😱😱 omg what?! In 3rd grade my school's art department would do a program for 3rd graders usually about America or Texas and my year we sang the most Texas songs ever. And since my sister's name is Rosalie she got the yellow rose of Texas solo😵 Reply

OOP Reply

wow Reply

Where's that's gif that's like Am i supposed to feel sorry for that's bitch?? Reply

Oh boo hoo. Poor guy. :'( Reply

