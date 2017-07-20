Jesse Williams’ fling with Minka Kelly not built to last




A source close to Williams says :
“They’re just getting to know each other. I don’t think it’s that serious, and it probably won’t last. He’s been so busy working and trying to figure out the divorce.”

“He hasn’t been able to read his kids to bed because he can’t keep them overnight. It’s been the most frustrating thing . . . The end of his marriage really is devastating.”

source
Tagged: ,