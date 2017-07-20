Jesse Williams’ fling with Minka Kelly not built to last
A source close to Williams says :
“They’re just getting to know each other. I don’t think it’s that serious, and it probably won’t last. He’s been so busy working and trying to figure out the divorce.”
“He hasn’t been able to read his kids to bed because he can’t keep them overnight. It’s been the most frustrating thing . . . The end of his marriage really is devastating.”
I do find it strange that this hi yella fella is now posting his kids on his social media when they were barely ever seen.
Okay, bruh.
Also, did you know that "The Yellow Rose of Texas" was about a "high yellow" woman named Rose? The original lyrics are crazy.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Yel
Then the South co-opted it, as they were wont to do, replacing "darkey" with "soldier." I just learned this last year and it blew my effin' mind.
But why I am not surprised it was recorded by Elvis and Willie Nelson?