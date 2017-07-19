Yes! Supernatural is doing promo! - Moose Padalecki's Bday Keg Stand



- The Supernatural cast was doing some promotion for Comic-con and stopped by Conan.
- Today's also Moose's bday and they made him do a keg stand.

Source

Yes this show is still alive. I'll keep watching cause i've invested 13 freaking years, i can't give up now.
