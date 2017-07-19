Yes! Supernatural is doing promo! - Moose Padalecki's Bday Keg Stand
- The Supernatural cast was doing some promotion for Comic-con and stopped by Conan.
- Today's also Moose's bday and they made him do a keg stand.
Yes this show is still alive. I'll keep watching cause i've invested 13 freaking years, i can't give up now.
same.
proud of you, OP! I only lasted about 11 years, shame on me :(
🙄🙄
Pretty much. Season 12 was pretty rough, though.
tbh, i don't think they get that big of a salary bump over the years cause it's a Cw show, they get more money from conventions, and they rather have a steady gig now that they have families.
I haven't watched SPN is yeaaaaars and I just want it to be done with so Jensen can move on to movies.
My guess is the CW gives it 15 seasons.
