Yes! Supernatural is doing promo! - Moose Padalecki's Bday Keg Stand

"I'll keep watching cause i've invested 13 freaking years, i can't give up now."









what i would give for a jensen BJ. Reply

That'd be heaven. What's more heavenly? Prolly giving him one. Reply

this gif will forever sustain me Reply

Remember when Jared was the relaxed one and Jensen was always tense during interviews?



Edited at 2017-07-20 05:19 am (UTC)

Ya rly, now Jensen is doing mini concerts at cons n shit. Reply

imagine wanting to be a rockstar but your crowd is full of nothing but ugly convention geeks Reply

Yes this show is still alive. I'll keep watching cause i've invested 13 freaking years, i can't give up now.



proud of you, OP! I only lasted about 11 years, shame on me :( Reply

do you plan to get back on it? Reply

I stay watching this shit-storm for the same reason, but going from being a Jared Padalecki stan to feeling disgusted at the mere mention of his name, much less looking at his dumb ass ...ugh

I truly believe Jensen has the range to be in a lot of movies and it sucks that he isnt. I remember he said something about doing that Valentine movie and then had a two week break and did Supernatural and he never wanted to do that again. Reply

I think he's got the ability, too. Hopefully he has some better opportunities if SPN ever ends. Probably Marvel or a police procedural lol Reply

mte. i hope he joins the MCU when the show is done....that's if there's still an MCU in 2095. Reply

Same. He probably makes more than enough money on Supernatural and those fan conventions though, it's hard to go back to auditions and all the bs Hollywood meetings you have to take. He has a family and lives in Texas now. Probably doesn't want to go back. Reply

I kinda feel that his range has narrowed significantly as the show progressed. he was terrific up until season 6, and then kept going less and less impressive. it doesn't help that these days he only gets to portray angry scared, angry worried and angry angry :/ same with jared, actually. i'm rewatching season 4 and boy, did i miss the nuance in their acting. Reply

I agree, I only watched until season 7 but caught a recent episode while on a plane, and I was underwhelmed by everyone's acting. I think the writing really didn't help them to grow too. Reply

Why is this a thing to do? Isn't it better to lift the keg over your head Reply

Ugh, Jensen is still so handsome. Reply

i love that he just gets better with age. Reply

Lordy that jawline 🙌🏼 Reply

Mte Reply

Pretty much. Season 12 was pretty rough, though. Reply

All I gotta add to this is Jared's bro is a big a jerk as he is. Boy didn't know how to work a chip reader to save his life. Reply

oh. tell me more! Reply

his brother? Reply

The orthopedic surgeon didn't know how to work a chip reader? Reply

How much do they make per episode after all these years of being able to re-negotiate they must be doing well. And is there merch they can make money off or is that why they run the convention circuit Reply

Google says Jared makes $125K/episode and Jensen $175K/episode.



tbh, i don't think they get that big of a salary bump over the years cause it's a Cw show, they get more money from conventions, and they rather have a steady gig now that they have families.

so work the circuit and make the big money, then have the 9 to 5, that makes sense. Reply

I'm willing to bet they get the same $ each, whatever that may be. Reply

They make the same per episode. Jensen might show a higher salary because of his directing. Reply

Those lights must be intense because all I could notice during this interview was how freaking sweaty everyone was. Minus Jensen however, because perfect specimens apparently don't sweat.



I haven't watched SPN is yeaaaaars and I just want it to be done with so Jensen can move on to movies.

My guess is the CW gives it 15 seasons. Reply

When this is done you'll be lucky to see Jensen on your screen ever again Reply

I was hoping 13 because of the spooky number. Reply

I don't think CW will ever cancel it unless the guys want to leave. Aren't they doing another spinoff? Reply

Jared is just one of those people who sweats all the time, and in copious amounts, even if he hasn't been doing anything strenuous.



*slightly ashamed that I know this* Reply

Wow, imagine interviewing the cast of GoT and then getting these two.

Imagine Conan still having a show, despite no one ever talking about it.



Edited at 2017-07-20 06:52 am (UTC)

Conan is an institution and his show is his company's property. He'll still have it when JJ finally get tired of phoning it in. Reply

Conan had the cast of The Flash last year, he's not above this Reply

Bless you. Reply

