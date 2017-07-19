Raven Symoné Explains Devon & Divorce on Upcoming Raven's Home

Alana was 3LW right? I still randomly watching Loca's boys in motion reaction and laugh when I'm depressed. lmao Reply

Thread

Link





Loca was my fave.



And yes, 3LW/The Cheetah Girls. I wonder what happened between Adrienne Bailon and Raven to have Alana be replaced with Bianca and Raven not being in the third Cheetahs movie.



Edited at 2017-07-20 05:10 am (UTC) Loca was my fave.And yes, 3LW/The Cheetah Girls. I wonder what happened between Adrienne Bailon and Raven to have Alana be replaced with Bianca and Raven not being in the third Cheetahs movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Do they also answer why/if they pushed back her age? Will she have her own fashion house after interning for Donna? Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao that hair... Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna know about her career!!! Reply

Thread

Link

...Interesting hairdo Reply

Thread

Link

How did she age 10 years in 3 years Reply

Thread

Link

Someone over at Disney failed math big time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her hair is consistently tragic...... Reply

Thread

Link

What uh



What's goin' on up there Reply

Thread

Link

It's inspired by Poot Lovato. Newest trend. She's bringing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she lighten her skin or just stay out of the sun? Reply

Thread

Link

she's naturally light, they made her tan during that's so raven Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That hair, Raven, is a choice. Reply

Thread

Link

had to google Jonathan. He kind of cute.



aaaaa....... dat hair..... asdfghjkl halp Reply

Thread

Link

She like a damn Shiny Oddish Reply

Thread

Link

Does she explain that hair tho



I don't recall Devon the only non-Orlando boy I remember is the cute maybe Asian dude who was a famous singer in a band



call me if they establish that Raven and Chelsea are together/'life partners' otherwise idc Reply

Thread

Link





I predict this will flop Reply

Thread

Link

Unfortunately you're right. I feel like Disney shows aren't as huge as they were I mean the last set of mega popular were Hannah Montana wizards and Sonny etc. Plus Girl Meets World flopped. Saying that Fuller House is a hit but I guess Netflix is different Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was sonny a hit???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That hair is...really something. Reply

Thread

Link

while i don't think raven's style is necessarily pretty... i enjoy her spirit and creativity. she does not play it safe with her looks.



Edited at 2017-07-20 06:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link