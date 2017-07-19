Raven Symoné Explains Devon & Divorce on Upcoming Raven's Home
💖 @ravensymone explains what happened to Raven and Devon in between That's So Raven and #RavensHome pic.twitter.com/nmbgQPnexF— MTV (@MTV) July 19, 2017
-Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel) returns to the TSR continuation in "Raven's Home."
-Raven and Devon got married, had twins and then got divorced but still have a good relationship.
-Disney is trying to show that there are different types of divorced parents in that regard.
And yes, 3LW/The Cheetah Girls. I wonder what happened between Adrienne Bailon and Raven to have Alana be replaced with Bianca and Raven not being in the third Cheetahs movie.
I don't recall Devon the only non-Orlando boy I remember is the cute maybe Asian dude who was a famous singer in a band
call me if they establish that Raven and Chelsea are together/'life partners' otherwise idc
