Raven Symoné Explains Devon & Divorce on Upcoming Raven's Home


-Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel) returns to the TSR continuation in "Raven's Home."
-Raven and Devon got married, had twins and then got divorced but still have a good relationship.
-Disney is trying to show that there are different types of divorced parents in that regard.
-"That's So Raven's Home" "Raven's Home" premieres this Friday, July 21st on Disney Channel after "HSM2" Descendants Dos.

