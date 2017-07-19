Another Woman Comes Forward With Information On R. Kelly's Cult Of Women



SOURCE

-Jezebel spoke to a source who had inside information about R. Kelly's cult and who went on to confirm details reported by Buzzfeed earlier this week. If you're unfamiliar with the story - catch up here on ONTD

-The source provides receipts - including a photo of R. Kelly sleeping on a hotel room couch.

-There are apparently around 6 women with R. Kelly who are subjected to behavioural and dress restrictions, who engage in filmed sexual acts with the singer, and who are victims of physical and psychological control at the hands of the musician.

-The source claims that the women are all of legal age (the youngest being 18) but that what they're going through is like "Stockholm Syndrome"

-The original story was broken by veteran reporter, Jim DeRogatis, who has been reporting on R. Kelly's troubled criminal past for decades.

-TMZ has been R. Kelly's media choice to launch his defence to the public (similar to Johnny Depp and Trump using TMZ to their advantage).

-I suggest checking out the source for full details as OP predicts this becoming a huge running news story in the near future.
Tagged: , ,