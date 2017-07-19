Another Woman Comes Forward With Information On R. Kelly's Cult Of Women
A woman in R. Kelly's inner circle describes sexual coercion and control: "It's like Stockholm Syndrome" https://t.co/MBPRzmU8gD pic.twitter.com/RERFhZf42f— Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 19, 2017
-Jezebel spoke to a source who had inside information about R. Kelly's cult and who went on to confirm details reported by Buzzfeed earlier this week. If you're unfamiliar with the story - catch up here on ONTD
-The source provides receipts - including a photo of R. Kelly sleeping on a hotel room couch.
-There are apparently around 6 women with R. Kelly who are subjected to behavioural and dress restrictions, who engage in filmed sexual acts with the singer, and who are victims of physical and psychological control at the hands of the musician.
-The source claims that the women are all of legal age (the youngest being 18) but that what they're going through is like "Stockholm Syndrome"
-The original story was broken by veteran reporter, Jim DeRogatis, who has been reporting on R. Kelly's troubled criminal past for decades.
-TMZ has been R. Kelly's media choice to launch his defence to the public (similar to Johnny Depp and Trump using TMZ to their advantage).
-I suggest checking out the source for full details as OP predicts this becoming a huge running news story in the near future.
Seriously - go read it!
“He had his iPad recording and she was naked except for a big chain and she was running laps from one end of the room to the other,” Kim remembers. “She was running laps around the room and apologizing. She kept saying, ‘I’ve been bad, I’m sorry Daddy,’ shit like that. And I’m standing there and she starts apologizing to me.”
omg :(
I'm sorry but men are fucking WEAK TRASH. Women (and any victim of trash like this) are strong. It's them that take the beatings and rape and have to brush themselves off and get on with their lives. Much love to fellow victims out there <3
Like growing up my mom, who was constantly abused by her family growing up and by the men she married, basically told me, "It's life. Men hurt you. You get over it." (But ofc she didn't want that happening to me... so like...) She was fiercely protective of me because of the shit she endured but at the same time that was her advice to me. "Well, if it does happen to you, you just find ways to get over it."
lo and behold I got emotionally abused to hell and back in college and spent the rest of my 20s thinking about my mom's words a lot. Except I think I'm coming out of it with a DRASTICALLY different point of view. (Basically, fuck men.)
I think another problem is men live in the now a lot, and they tend to think once the pain is over there's no lasting impact. They can't fathom the emotional damage a lot of time because they spend so long burying their own to appease their toxic masculinity.
