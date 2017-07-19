Another Woman Comes Forward With Information On R. Kelly's Cult Of Women

“He never makes threats,” she said. “But the girls are so eager to do whatever he wants. He’ll wake us out of a dead sleep and say to this girl, ‘Suck my dick,’ or to these two girls, ‘Kiss on each other,’ and immediately without thought they jump right to it. It’s just bizarre. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before honestly.”



Seriously - go read it!



Kim said that she and the girl were instructed by Kelly to “take off your clothes and act like you miss each other.” He got out his iPad and started filming, she said, but was dissatisfied by the 19-year-old’s performance. He told Kim to sit on the couch and took the 19-year-old into another room. Twenty minutes later, he called Kim in. Kim knocked in the proper way, then walked in to find the younger girl nude except for one of Kelly’s bigger pieces of jewelry, a heavy chain.



“He had his iPad recording and she was naked except for a big chain and she was running laps from one end of the room to the other,” Kim remembers. “She was running laps around the room and apologizing. She kept saying, ‘I’ve been bad, I’m sorry Daddy,’ shit like that. And I’m standing there and she starts apologizing to me.” Reply

I read through it all, it's so gross Reply

what the fuuuuuuuck Reply

@god do something pls Reply

God, this whole thing sounds so scary. I hope those girls are saved Reply

What kind of criminal minds episode. Reply

Lmao Reply

#RKelly's alleged hostage says she's not being held captive but won't speak on where she's at or who she's with - vid @tmz pic.twitter.com/NNNRN49vzv — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 18, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-20 03:59 am (UTC) was this posted? look at the shadow on her shirt at the end! Reply

omg I see that! Clearly someone doing the hand across the throat sign or waving their hand no to tell her not to answer! Jesus Christ. I knew there was something off about that video.



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:03 am (UTC) Reply

Jesus :( Reply

Holy fuck, I see it, too. O_O Reply

Holy shit that's scary. Reply

took me a while to notice it, but I see it now, that's so creepy Reply

this gave me chills.. so sad Reply

wtf at her not answering if she's free to go or where she is Reply

"I won't speak on that"



omg :( Reply

I've been typing comments and deleting them for 5 minutes now. I don't even know what to say other than he's a piece of shit and I hope he dies slowly, and I hope the girls get all the help they need, and an amazing lawyer steps up to help them.

I'm sorry but men are fucking WEAK TRASH. Women (and any victim of trash like this) are strong. It's them that take the beatings and rape and have to brush themselves off and get on with their lives. Much love to fellow victims out there <3 Reply

I think about how we're so conditioned to see abuse as normal on the daily.



Like growing up my mom, who was constantly abused by her family growing up and by the men she married, basically told me, "It's life. Men hurt you. You get over it." (But ofc she didn't want that happening to me... so like...) She was fiercely protective of me because of the shit she endured but at the same time that was her advice to me. "Well, if it does happen to you, you just find ways to get over it."



lo and behold I got emotionally abused to hell and back in college and spent the rest of my 20s thinking about my mom's words a lot. Except I think I'm coming out of it with a DRASTICALLY different point of view. (Basically, fuck men.) Reply

I agree, I remember my Nan saying to me when I was 18 "never 100% trust a man. You never know." and I said to her "don't be silly X is fine he wouldn't hurt anyone" and she said "I know, but he's still a man." I didn't really understand what she meant and was a bit offended tbh, but now I look back and she was right and I wish I could tell her that.



I think another problem is men live in the now a lot, and they tend to think once the pain is over there's no lasting impact. They can't fathom the emotional damage a lot of time because they spend so long burying their own to appease their toxic masculinity. Reply

R Kelly is so inhumanly disgusting. Reply

imagine if someone leaked the music video Gaga did with him right now..... Reply

Every day I'm grateful that video hasn't made the rounds. Reply

I wonder how much she regrets doing that song tbh. Like what is the fucking back story there? Did her label force that collab to happen? Reply

I didn't know about this until recently (I haven't followed Gaga in a while). I'm curious about this, as well. Hopefully she DOES regret working with him. Reply

The label forced her to do it OR she didn't care then and doesn't care now because there's no way she didn't know and if she didn't care about his previous sex crimes why would that change now? Reply

i mean, hasn't she regularly worked with uncle terry before? i doubt she was forced. tbh, most celebrities support fucked up people, look at that polanski petition



Edited at 2017-07-20 05:40 am (UTC) Reply

I mean she loves working with Terry. She doesn't give a shit. Reply

Is that pic recent? He looks like Fire Marshall Bill. Reply

nearly kill him. keep him alive with lidocaine. and then kill him. i have zero sympathy or understanding for scum like him.



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:10 am (UTC) Reply

This is so disturbing. Those poor women :'( Reply

He's been doing this for so long that he has it down to a science at this point. Reply

