I like Sam, I hope they don't kill him :| (don't spoil it for me if you know!) Reply

I feel like I'm the only person who liked the Sam montage lol. It was a nice break of pace tbh and funny! Reply

This is my peak desperation. I am weak.



If Arya is not reunited with Nymeria and they do not have a happy ending, I will be so so sad. I started reading the books expressly so I could find out when they were reunited (lol I'm a fool). It's six years later and so much time spent obsessing over these books. Reading theories, rereading the books countless times, associating every freaking song I heard with characters from the books, coordinating my underwear to be various house colors(!!!), I was full fledged obsessed. I remember the Sansa TWOW chapter was released by GRRM on my birthday and I felt so #blessed . I know the books may never be finished. I know this show is going to (continue to) severely fuck up some characters that I love. But, god, I fucking need this. Reunite this girl and her puppy and do it right.This is my peak desperation. I am weak. Reply

It's been a year since he released that Euron chapter, right? That thing shook me. I do not like Aeron, but he doesn't deserve what's happening to him on that boat



I want the Brienne cliffhanger with Jaime resolved which is especially frustrating since her show story went in a different direction with no similar scenarios in site. Reply

I mean in the book I'm sure GRRM will make you happy. Now D&D...you might want to start investing some time at the SPCA with the dogs to fill in the void. Reply

https://www.reddit.com/r/freefolk/comme nts/6nkzns/stormborn_episode_702_details _and_breakdowns/ That reddit leaker has supposedly seen the episode and provided a breakdown/synopsis Reply

I was just about to post this. The level of leaks we've gotten this season is crazy. I feel like I could reenact the whole season. Reply

Right!? What gets me is how early they happened. I can't believe each year sees the leaks kicking up a notch. I heard something about D&D sharing the premiere draft script for next year with some musician on an airplane??? I need to follow up on that though Reply

I've accepted that I'm going to learn the ending of asoiaf (at least for the main characters) from a reddit comment. It just sucks that I may never learn what happens to everybody else in the books. Reply

Damn, I didn't actually think about how I'd learn about the ending of the series via reddit. I need to process this...



And yeah, I'm a sucker for minor characters and several people's plots have gone in much seemingly different directions Reply

Some people on reddit were speculating that the later leakers of this season are actually people doing the dubbing/subbing because apparently because of the leak that one time where like five episodes were out, HBO doesn't do promo early releases to the press anymore. One of the leakers though, definitely had access to the script because his shit came out like a year ago, like while they were still filming. Reply

That's an interesting theory about the dubbers/subbers. What's the speculation on the early leaker because I'm super interested in that Reply

I think dany will not be the Prince that was promised, somehow I feel, dany greatest irony will be, how she thought she was destined to be queen, ruler, etc, but she might turn out to be not someone special at all, as per the prophecies (she's great in her own right though, because of what she has achieved) Reply

I can't wait to see Littlefinger get choked the fuck out Reply

Me too. Me. Fucking. Too. Reply

Arya better be on her way to Winterfell Reply

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz zzzz Reply

I just want to see Lyanna savagely kill someone. Like it would be amazing if she was the one to take down the mountain.



Also I really hope Olenna doesn't die but considering that GoT is known for "your fav dies in this one" I am not getting my hopes up. Reply

your fav dies in this one



100% believe tormund will die. Reply

Just gotta say that people thinking that Sansa "admires" Cersei and her hair is braided similar to her is dumb.

Sansa admitted she learned from Cersei, NOT that she admired her. They are two different things. Reply

The people who work on hair and costume said her hair this year is meant to resemble Cersei so.... Reply

I do think she admires cersei, but I don't think Sansa will betray Jon. Especially, not at the behest of LF, she knows the guy is toxic af.



Reply

Please let arya and Jon survive. I restarted watching this season,, went back and watched season 6 too. Now I'm hooked again Reply

That's all I care about at this point && for the love of God reunite Arya and Jon!!!!!!!! I was relieved to see bran made it to the wall.. Reply

