Reign

TWD has a premiere date, and no longer No. 1?



  • Season 8 premieres Oct. 22.
  • The premiere will be the show's 100th episode.
  • AMC is expected to release a trailer of the upcoming season at Comic Con.
  • New poster is revealed at the source.





  • Comparing TWD's S7 and GoT's S7 season premieres, TWD has a slight edge over the HBO fantasy show.
  • After TWD's S7 premiere however, they began to lose viewers, 5 million of them. They haven't gotten them back since.
  • TWD's overnight ratings are misleading, though. They have 15.5 with DVR and live viewings combined.
  • Nevertheless, still less than GoT.
  • FTWD is third in the most watch series. A far third.

    Source
    • Tagged: , ,