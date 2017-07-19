TWD has a premiere date, and no longer No. 1?

i know producers have said the show will go on for 15 seasons more but i'm praying it gets cancelled soon because it's turned to shit a la true blood imo. jumped the shark~ and all that Reply

Thread

Link

i can't imagine watching this repetitive show for 15 seasons. tbh i can't believe it's still such a big deal 8 years in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After TWD's S7 premiere however, they began to lose viewers, 5 million of them. They haven't gotten them back since



fucking good, fuck this mess of a show! Reply

Thread

Link

At least the past season, a lot happened on GoT especially towards the end. You can't say that about TWD, especially with the road trip to nowhere...oh, did something happen after that?



Edited at 2017-07-20 03:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. As much as GoT does stuff that irritates fans, I don't ever feel like I've wasted an hour of my time like TWD has made me feel.



Like I wait to watch TWD until the whole season is out because even though the episodes are still just as bad, I can at least find out what happens next immediately. And I'm someone that likes to take breaks in between episodes of shows to really think about them. There's no point in doing that with a lot of TWD episodes, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, GOT has an end goal = who will win?



TWD = survive until ???. its too open ended. i understand its AMC's biggest show ever but it got so boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unsurprising. twd is feeling stale for a number of reasons and got is on it's last bunch of episodes so i'm sure a lot of ppl are tuning in for that reason alone if nothing else. Reply

Thread

Link

good, it doesn't deserve to be #1 , i used to defend this show till the end but its so shit now. and one or two occasional good episodes per season don't redeem that Reply

Thread

Link

lmao good i love the walking dead but last season was blah and they deserved the lowered ratings and viewership. plus im pretty spiteful, oddly enough, due to that season 6 cliffhanger shit like OMG





but im kinda sad that the only press theyre doing at comic con is the main panel, so only friday. no interviews or any other press tour stuff :'( i get why but still Reply

Thread

Link

I can't even remember if I watched the TWD season finale. This show is so unmemorable that I couldn't describe the plot or highlights of the last 3-4 seasons if I tried. Reply

Thread

Link

The finale was a big fat flop. The show is verging on soap opera territory. Lots of shit happens, while nothing actually happens at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still enjoy watching TWD, but almost every episode pisses me off. There's a threshold for when being angry with a show all the time is no longer fun. Like Big Brother. I used to watch that show religiously, and then they had two unforgivable seasons back to back: a season of racists, and a season of Frankie Grande. I think that Negan might be Frankie Grande. Negan and his dumbass fans. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly watch out of a feeling of obligation now tbh. Like, I made it this far and now I need to see this series properly end one day (hopefully soon). Although in my mind the series ends with Rick being the lone survivor out of the group and then just offing himself. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad the viewership went on a decline. How's their demo though? I feel like that didn't get touched at all Reply

Thread

Link

Number one in the 18-39 demo on tv, still, which means they still charge the most for ad slots and it's hugely profitable. It's not going anywhere soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. And honestly, I'm glad about it. People are wishing it gets cancelled in here but it's not happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get the comparisons though, they're two different shows. I still like twd, I find it easier to watch then got but maybe it's because I like the atmosphere better.



I blame AMC though for wanting to drag out every little thing so they can stretch seasons to make that cash. I wish twd was on a bigger cable network.



I have hopes for season 8, but tbh it's a good show...when commercials aren't involved.



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:09 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'll start watching again when they kill Negan. I know it ain't gonna happen though. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know how anyone sits through TWD tbh Reply

Thread

Link

This last season was tediously slow, but I don't think they can help but have learned something from the five million viewers who deserted over the course of the season. You just cannot spend an entire season building up to something that you don't get around to doing until the last 20 minutes of the finale.



Having said that, it's hilarious how people think the show is going to be canceled now. Even without those five million viewers, it's bringing in waaaaay more ad money than any other show on tv, lol. 12 million viewers is HUGE, and that's just in the US - people forget that The Walking Dead airs in 150 countries, and in many of those countries (like the UK) the ratings are in fact still climbing, not falling.



The show earns over a billion dollars in revenue for AMC and is their ONLY real ratings hit. It supports their entire network, including the $37 million dollar salary the greedy CEO, Josh Sapan, paid himself just for last year. It's not going anywhere.



Edited at 2017-07-20 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

TWD definitely isn't going anywhere in the realm of cancellation, but it will be teetering on soap opera territory by the time the show finally ends. its def not heading anywhere good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, twd will end with the show wants to end, not a second sooner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GoT isn't perfect, it has been shitty, but we have a clear end date in sight and stuff is finally moving forward- the starks are reuniting, cersei is a queen and ruling on unstable grounds, dany is finally home and has an army and ships, the story is coming to an end.



The Walking Dead has none of that. There will never be a cure, humanity will never be able to rid the world of walkers. The zombies are a setting, which is fine, but that means the show has to survive based on its characters. And that isn't working out that well, since the characters exist as canon fodder. Deaths, deaths, and more deaths, the fakeout with Glenn only to subsequently kill him off angered a lot of people, and everyone is finally tired of the show aimlessly going nowhere.



Game of Thrones kills of characters too, but there are still the white walkers, and the dragons to keep people inspired to tune in- no matter how many characters die (and despite the shows reputation, there are always some who are guaranteed safe no matter what) the viewers still have an entertaining spectacle to keep them engaged. but the zombies in walking dead are hardly even a factor anymore, just an annoying plot convenience. Reply

Thread

Link