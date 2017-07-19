July 19th, 2017, 10:06 pm TheReinventions TWD has a premiere date, and no longer No. 1? Season 8 premieres Oct. 22.The premiere will be the show's 100th episode.AMC is expected to release a trailer of the upcoming season at Comic Con.New poster is revealed at the source. Comparing TWD's S7 and GoT's S7 season premieres, TWD has a slight edge over the HBO fantasy show.After TWD's S7 premiere however, they began to lose viewers, 5 million of them. They haven't gotten them back since.TWD's overnight ratings are misleading, though. They have 15.5 with DVR and live viewings combined.Nevertheless, still less than GoT.FTWD is third in the most watch series. A far third.Source Tagged: game of thrones (hbo), television - hbo, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
fucking good, fuck this mess of a show!
Like I wait to watch TWD until the whole season is out because even though the episodes are still just as bad, I can at least find out what happens next immediately. And I'm someone that likes to take breaks in between episodes of shows to really think about them. There's no point in doing that with a lot of TWD episodes, imo.
TWD = survive until ???. its too open ended. i understand its AMC's biggest show ever but it got so boring
but im kinda sad that the only press theyre doing at comic con is the main panel, so only friday. no interviews or any other press tour stuff :'( i get why but still
I blame AMC though for wanting to drag out every little thing so they can stretch seasons to make that cash. I wish twd was on a bigger cable network.
I have hopes for season 8, but tbh it's a good show...when commercials aren't involved.
Having said that, it's hilarious how people think the show is going to be canceled now. Even without those five million viewers, it's bringing in waaaaay more ad money than any other show on tv, lol. 12 million viewers is HUGE, and that's just in the US - people forget that The Walking Dead airs in 150 countries, and in many of those countries (like the UK) the ratings are in fact still climbing, not falling.
The show earns over a billion dollars in revenue for AMC and is their ONLY real ratings hit. It supports their entire network, including the $37 million dollar salary the greedy CEO, Josh Sapan, paid himself just for last year. It's not going anywhere.
The Walking Dead has none of that. There will never be a cure, humanity will never be able to rid the world of walkers. The zombies are a setting, which is fine, but that means the show has to survive based on its characters. And that isn't working out that well, since the characters exist as canon fodder. Deaths, deaths, and more deaths, the fakeout with Glenn only to subsequently kill him off angered a lot of people, and everyone is finally tired of the show aimlessly going nowhere.
Game of Thrones kills of characters too, but there are still the white walkers, and the dragons to keep people inspired to tune in- no matter how many characters die (and despite the shows reputation, there are always some who are guaranteed safe no matter what) the viewers still have an entertaining spectacle to keep them engaged. but the zombies in walking dead are hardly even a factor anymore, just an annoying plot convenience.