I literally started binge watching this an hour ago. I didn't expect to like the pilot as much as I did. Reply

Yess! Are you still liking it? Reply

season 1 and 2 (except one episode.... you'll know when you get to it) are so good Reply

I dont remember which episode it is and now it's killing me. Which episode? Reply

I just got back into the show (binged all 3 seasons in like 2 days)/don't really keep up with the BTS stuff. So, what's the endgame people are hoping for? Please say it's nit a Liza and immature ass Josh union. I was totally pro their relationship the first few episodes, but very quickly got over it. Reply

I think most people here are for Liza and Charles as endgame Reply

From what I've seen here and on FB/Instagram, it seems most people lean Charles and Liza. I am SO OVER the Josh and Liza storyline and sick of Josh tbh. Reply

i stan thiccary to myself at this point Reply

i'm mad that hot ass man liza banged turned out to be a douche 😔 Reply

LMAO @ them having the entire cast breathlessly try to defend liza's behavior: "I MEAN WHEN YOU HAVE A KID, YOU DO CRAZY THINGS"





Is Liza not the most sociopathic character in TV history? It's so hard to find sympathy at this point. Reply

