July 19th, 2017, 07:54 pm war_machine_rox TURN: Washington's Spies: Next on: 'Quarry' Ep. 407 Source 1 2 Is2g if they don't start listening to Mary... Tagged: jamie bell, television - amc, television promo / stills
Tallboy better see the light that is Superior Mama Bear Woodhull
P.S. Almost forgot - congrats to Jamie on tying the knot with Kate a few days ago, may their marriage be the opposite of the movie they've met on lol
Hey, LJ told me you mentioned me! When did it go back to doing that?
I love your Caleb icon.
Tallboy needs to get with the program and recognize the superior women around him, in this case Mary.
Congrats to them both, may the marriage last longer than his previous one and be superior to Fant4stic.
Wooooah nice! LJ is getting its shit together
Thanks )) If we're finishing Rome rewatch in foreseeable future, I'm offering to replace that icon with Ben icon so that you'd get with the program lol
I'll wait a bit before I pat LJ on the back.
LOL, for the remaining 3 or so episodes it'll be relevant for? What Ben icons you got up for grabs and haven't used? I think I can delete an icon for it.
This and last season have been so damn good. I am so sad this show never got the praise it deserved. Sad to see it go :(
I'm so sad this show is ending and that I won't be able to talk about it since i have to wait. Same thing happened with Salem. *sigh* i still miss that show. Thanks OP for making these posts! I come back and read the comments after i watch. Same with ivy_b posts of Salem.
