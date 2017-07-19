ivy_b



Tallboy better see the light that is Superior Mama Bear Woodhull



P.S. Almost forgot - congrats to Jamie on tying the knot with Kate a few days ago, may their marriage be the opposite of the movie they've met on lol



Edited at 2017-07-20 01:11 am (UTC) Have you guys seen synopses for the rest of the season? Good sis linked me and i think we had a little meltdownTallboy better see the light that is Superior Mama Bear WoodhullP.S. Almost forgot - congrats to Jamie on tying the knot with Kate a few days ago, may their marriage be the opposite of the movie they've met on lol Reply

Thread

Link

Only a little one.



Hey, LJ told me you mentioned me! When did it go back to doing that?



I love your Caleb icon.



Tallboy needs to get with the program and recognize the superior women around him, in this case Mary.



Congrats to them both, may the marriage last longer than his previous one and be superior to Fant4stic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely had a medium one towards the end, with Ben and George riding off into the sunset lol



Wooooah nice! LJ is getting its shit together



Thanks )) If we're finishing Rome rewatch in foreseeable future, I'm offering to replace that icon with Ben icon so that you'd get with the program lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey, that was a beautiful dream and I fully support it!



I'll wait a bit before I pat LJ on the back.



LOL, for the remaining 3 or so episodes it'll be relevant for? What Ben icons you got up for grabs and haven't used? I think I can delete an icon for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am loving this season. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'm like three episodes behind on this, oops. Reply

Thread

Link

This and last season have been so damn good. I am so sad this show never got the praise it deserved. Sad to see it go :( Reply

Thread

Link