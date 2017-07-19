Katy on Taylor: "I mean, I love her, I always have."



- On Australia's Today show (which seemingly is not viewable in the U.S.), Katy apparently commented on Taylor by saying: "I mean, I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

- Countless more unoriginal "bad blood" headlines rise from the ashes



source
Tagged: , , ,