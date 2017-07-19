sixties:

Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: GOP failure to kill millions, Donny and the gang to testify



- With some Republicans are already coming out against repealing Obamacare, the CBO has announced that repealing would leave 17 million more uninsured by 2018.
- Donny Jr is basically miserable and can't wait for these four years to be over.
- Trump is warning Mueller to not investigate non Russia related financial matters involving his family and called it a "violation". Also, he wouldn't have nominated Jeff Sessions if he knew that he would end up recusing himself from #Trussia.
- Manafort, Kompromat Kush, and Donny Jr are all going to testify in front of SIC.
- John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and had it removed.

