Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: GOP failure to kill millions, Donny and the gang to testify
Neither can we, Donny, neither can we. https://t.co/LzEfKjexIq— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 19, 2017
- With some Republicans are already coming out against repealing Obamacare, the CBO has announced that repealing would leave 17 million more uninsured by 2018.
- Donny Jr is basically miserable and can't wait for these four years to be over.
- Trump is warning Mueller to not investigate non Russia related financial matters involving his family and called it a "violation". Also, he wouldn't have nominated Jeff Sessions if he knew that he would end up recusing himself from #Trussia.
- Manafort, Kompromat Kush, and Donny Jr are all going to testify in front of SIC.
- John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and had it removed.
Thank you for your leadership @senrobportman and putting country before party. #PatriotNotPartisan— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 19, 2017
July 19, 2017
Sessions needs to get back under oath and asked more about his Russian contacts and if he knew about Russian stolen Clinton emails.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 19, 2017
WHAT? My look for next week's testimony before Congress from Donny jr, Kush and Manafort. Too much fierceness? #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/HCtX7om0ni— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 19, 2017
I'm not a repub. never have been. but there were times he talked a lot of sense. but it's been a lot of years since he did that.
He also addressed Comey as "President" more than once.
I immediately thought both of these things.
LMAO at tramp being scared of what Mueller will find in his finances.
Trump's words he said the voter commission make even more sense now. He was definitely deflecting when he said that.
Shit
lol i wish
McCain is a RINO -- has brain tumors like Kennedy and Carter!
Glad to hear Trumpcare is still failing at every turn!
but then again I kind of feel like just-whynotting instead
hopefully he can call up jimmy carter and get on that keytruda
=(
Someone else said it was the same cancer that took ted Kennedy ☹️