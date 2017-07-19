Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: GOP failure to kill millions, Donny and the gang to testify





Edited at 2017-07-20 12:33 am (UTC) mccain has brain cancereta updated link

Very sad. Hope he recovers. Reply

He should retire. I know he's in AZ so it's unlikely but maybe his seat can be flipped? Reply

Per AZ law, Gov picks someone to replace him, and he can only pick someone of the same party as the person being replaced. Reply

I think someone said that the governor would pick McCain's replacement instead of a special election. Reply

Probably explains why he was so confused at that hearing a few weeks ago. :/ Reply

D': this explains his weird line of questioning in that hearing and how he seems so off sometimes. dude pisses me off but i wish him well, hope he's able to take a lot of time off Reply

I know it would be par for the course to post something rude/snide but cancer isn't something I wouldn't really wish upon someone, though I do have a few minor exceptions. Reply

I heard about this as breaking news. Anyone going through any type of cancer is a rough ordeal and a process. :( Hopefully he recovers well. Reply

Good thing he had health insurance with good coverage! Sucks for those uninsured and at risk... Reply

My mom had a friend who died from that form of cancer :( it's horrible. Reply

there was a time when i liked him. when he seemed like his own man and had promise. then came the weird GOP tea party machine and Palin. Then came his bitterness at losing to obama and his unwillingness to work with him. I will never forget the night Jon Stewart did a breakdown on the Daily Show and looked straight in the camera and said, "Senator I expected better of you." Because so did i.



I'm not a repub. never have been. but there were times he talked a lot of sense. but it's been a lot of years since he did that. Reply

Now I feel bad for laughing at his wacky ass questions at the comey hearing 😞 Reply

This explains his questions at the Comey hearing Reply

dude's been a complicit coward throughout this entire administration from hell. cancer sucks but i have a hard time feeling sympathetic. Reply

Ohhh, that's what he was in the hospital for. Reply

My uncle has the same type of brain cancer, only he couldn't get it all removed due to its location. His prognosis is bleak as fuck - they have done everything they can, he probably only has a few months left. So yeah, I am thinking it doesn't look good for McCain. :/ Reply

Shit. Sucks for him. Reply

This explains a lot Reply

hope he dies Reply

Holy shit. I'm no fan of the man, but I wouldn't wish that on anyone. Reply

glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive cancers there is. he ain't recovering y'all, especially at his age. Reply

Everyone hoping he recovers doesn't understand the type of cancer he has plus his age. He isn't going to recover. Let's just hope his replacement is decent. Reply

Parent

McCain's behaviors during the Comey hearing make so much sense now. He's so lucky to have such good insurance. If only he would want other people to have insurance like his. Reply

That was the first thing I said when I read that headline -- now his bizarre behavior during those Senate testimony hearings makes sense! Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

what was his behavior like? i can barely keep track on what's happening with hearings Reply

A lot of word salad, aka saying things that didn't make sense. He also called Trump "President Comey." Reply

He was just nonsensical... his line of questioning made no sense. Something didn't seem right. Reply

He seemed confused and incoherent, everyone was like "wtf?" at his questioning. Reply

A bizarre, nonsensical line of questioning asking Comey why the investigation into Clinton's emails ended at a different time and arrived at a different conclusion than the Trump-Russia investigation.



He also addressed Comey as "President" more than once. Reply

That's what I thought about when I heard about the blood clot. This makes even more sense. Reply

the way my dad acted before it was discovered that the cancer had spread to his brain was so, so scary. i'll never forget how terrified i was when he almost ran us off the road because he forgot where we were going. cancer fucking sucks. Reply

yep

Yep.



I immediately thought both of these things. Reply

yeah, ia Reply

mccain will probably die from his cancer...it is very sad. He's been in the public eye for so long Reply

and while he's had shitty stances, he's served this country and overcame a lot. wish him the best. Reply

On the one hand I don't want him to die because he's one of the few Repubs to actually question things. On the other hand he always just falls back in line and never does shit about any of his ~~~concerns~~~ sooo Reply

Doesn't mean he deserves to die. Reply

Yeah that's why I'm torn. He's not as evil as Ryan and McConnell tho so I don't wish death on him after what he went through serving our country. Reply

he has his issues but as far as Repugs go, he's one of the few I think are relatively ethical and patriotic, and I don't want him to suffer or die. Why couldn't it be AynRyan, McTurtle, or Dump??? Reply

I really don't care one way or another!!! He's old, had a full life, survived worse, and has great health insurance so I can't feel too bad. On the other hand he brought Palin and that breed of politics into full swing and I firmly believe that opened up a portal to hell that helped get T***p where he is today. Reply

I dunno, he's beat it before! He's pretty damn tough Reply

Yeah this is a very aggressive cancer. He probably only has two, maybe three years, at the most (and that's being generous)



Edited at 2017-07-20 12:40 am (UTC)

He beat it before, but he was younger then. :/ Reply

Yeah he's already 80. Things are looking bleak. Reply

my BF's mom was diagnosed with a glioblastoma and lasted almost exactly 12 months w/ treatment. and she was only in her early 60s, not 80 like McCain. Reply

I'm sad for him. He served his country with honor and survived being a pow. I don't want to talk about him like he's already gone. Cancer sucks. Jimmy carter had brain cancer and his tumor was removed and treated using a new cutting edge approach that I had just seen on 60 minutes a short time before carters diagnosis. Idk if McCain is the same. Reply

i love how Dump is calling the Republicans who voted no on the wealthcare bill "disloyal". i mean i doubt they did it because they actually gaf about the American people but sorry that not everyone is licking your ass dude. keep trying to kill all those poor people though.



I mean, she is still a republican so she can't be all that great, but Collins does seem to give a shit about her constituents. She has been the republican senator most willing to oppose Trump and the party line. Reply

Very sad about McCain. I can't help but wonder about how long he will be out now and how it affects healthcare Reply

I hope McCain realizes how important healthcare is for everyone.







LMAO at tramp being scared of what Mueller will find in his finances.

That's how I saw it. Trump raised even more red flags lmao. Reply

lol he's such a dumbass Reply

He's as predictable as rain in the springtime. Every time he's made aware of some new portion of his past getting the squeeze, he publicly rants about it. He might as well go ahead and start straight up confessing to shit for all the good it does him in the name of plausible deniability. Reply

I was just getting around to reading about that. He issued a red line or some shit with Mueller? Reply

Trump is going to fire everyone who is in anyway tied to keeping Mueller. Trump only cares about his money, he isn't letting Mueller anywhere near his finances without a fight. Reply

It's so sad that our healthcare system is shitty. Healthcare should not be a good. Reply

Trump threatening Mueller over non-Russia finances. Guess we now know there's a lot hidden there.



Trump's words he said the voter commission make even more sense now. He was definitely deflecting when he said that.



Edited at 2017-07-20 12:38 am (UTC)

McCain's brain cancer explains his recent behavior during the hearing. Hope he recovers. Reply

glioblastoma is what Ted Kennedy had. Reply

Ohhhh

he won't Reply

I wonder how long till tramp tweets something sick and revolting about McCain's condition. Reply

"I like senators who don't have cancer." - tramp, soon Reply

+ Pathetic! or Sad! And bingo. Reply

lol i wish













lol i wish Reply

I wouldn't be surprised. I honestly wouldn't be surprised. Reply

I'm horrible for loling but w/e Reply

McCain is a RINO -- has brain tumors like Kennedy and Carter! Reply

i never understoom why back in 2015 trump said cain wasn't a war hero or something , like mention he was capture and he isn't a hero was he trying to piss off macain Reply

Bc trump has no respect for those who serve or have served in the military. He's a draft dodger himself. Reply

His motive was/is to say ridiculous shit to get headlines. Also I think he just straight up doesn't like the dude. Reply

its a draft dodger mentality i mean at least bush joined the air national guard and clinton was a conscientious objector sorta Reply

what's a draft dodger? someone who was in the army but kicked out? Reply

Because Trump is an asshole. I do not like McCain, but to mock his war service is repugnant. Reply

You have got to stop with trying to make sense of Trump's actions. The man is evil, That's all. Trust me, it's not worth it trying to understand him. Reply

45's probably foolish enough to think had he been in war, it would've been like an action movie where 45 singlehandedly takes out everyone against the US. Reply

Trump is a piece of shit Reply

Because he's a pathetic bully. Reply

I can't @ Tr*mp threatening Mueller, I hope he brings the hammer down hard on this entire administration Reply

He needs to Mjolnir his ass tbh Reply

lol same, hope they get a hold of the pee tapes too Reply

They might already have them. Reply

He is so public about it, at least with Comey he met with him in private to tell him to back off the investigation. This is a sign that Mueller is getting fired, Trump is not going to let Mueller anywhere near his finances! Reply

that entire family is just so stupid, it is funny how they flaunt their eduction as if that means jack shit about their actual ~real world~ smarts. "don't look too deep into my finances"... gee why not just ask somebody with literally all access to whatever information they want to start with your finances then. Ugh I just hope Mueller really dives head first into this investigation and leaves no ruble unturned. Reply

I hope he fucks them up so badly future generations of those fleabags feel the impact Reply

McCain has brain cancer huh? Well. ...let me just not.





Glad to hear Trumpcare is still failing at every turn! Reply

I'll be in the corner, just-notting with you lol Reply

I told my husband and we exchanged the longest, blankest looks then turned back to our respective computers, and I feel that sums up my feelings/all I can say, lol.



lol mte



but then again I kind of feel like just-whynotting instead Reply

I'll join y'all Reply

mccains doctors said he wasn't showing symptoms and ik ik correlation doesn't imply causation but holy shit



hopefully he can call up jimmy carter and get on that keytruda Reply

Cancer is crazy. My mom went in for a backache, and was told she had stage 4 cancer! Reply

Good lord 😢 I'm sorry to hear that Reply

Oh man, I'm so sorry :( Yeah, cancer is the worst. Especially the cancers where people are pretty much asymptomatic till the final stages :( Reply

Sorry to hear about your mom
=(

Immunotherapy can work wonders if they start it early enough Reply

Yeah I was just wondering upthread if it was the same kinda carters I haven't been able to determine from the news about both, yet



Someone else said it was the same cancer that took ted Kennedy ☹️ Reply

louise mensch spent the day tweeting that bannon and trump were facing the death penalty. she said she took no pleasure in reporting it but kept @ing bannon and trump in her tweets lol. who let this woman happen?? Reply

best not to give her the attention she so desperately craves Reply

i can't stand her anymore. she was bearable at the beginning of the year. Reply

i fucking love her! Reply

I legit worry about her mental health sometimes. She is paranoid and delusional Reply

"mensch" is such an ironic name for that looney bitch Reply

Someone needs to take her computer away. Reply

