ONTD Original: Lainey Blinds Revealed, Part 2!

I'm sorry I don't believe Baffleck and Gal.

Idk either, but he did help get Emily Ratajkowski cast in Gone Girl just to nuzzle her titties, so maybe he helped get Gal cast to fuck her.

Feminist Queen Emily Ratajkowski got that 12 minute cameo role on her own merit, thank you.

Me neither

Well technically Live by Night is more recent, and Sienna Miller so would.

ffffffffffffff, OP!!!! Why!



My mum (the one in the last post who is in love with Roger Federer and can't believe he'd ever fuck Gavin Rossdale because of Mirka and the kids) is coming to visit tomorrow and it's like 1am here rn and i'm meant to be cleaning my house before she gets here!!



I was all "right, time to clean, cleaning playlist on, i'll just quickly check ONTD then off I go".



My house is so dirty rn and I have two loads of dishes to wash. Help. I am parked in this post now and so doomed.

OMG sis, I need details of your mum's reaction to that BI like I need air.

Should we make a post about McCain?

It went exactly like I predicted it would!



I called her and she was in the garden, pruning her rose bushes in her fancy gardening gloves, and she was trying to keep the phone against her ear but she's not good at doing modern day things so it was like slipping everywhere so she sounded like she was at the end of a wind tunnel and I was like "MUMSY PUT THE PHONE TO YOUR FACE I CAN'T HEAR YOU." screaming down the phone at her.



Then I told her that some "reliable news had come out from sources in the know that Roger Federer has had affairs with his friend, musician Gavin Rossdale, who used to be married to that punk lady singer Gwen Stefani, you know the one. The one who is now with that country man who sings that song you like about Old Red the dog. BUT don't be alarmed because it hasn't impacted his marriage and i'm sure Mirka probably knows about it, so there's nothing to worry about."



And she was like "darling but I don't understand, this doesn't seem very plausible, so is he gay now?"



"No mumsy, he could be bisexual, like me, you know how we're everywhere."



"Oh... well I suppose... but I don't know why he'd do that, he has four lovely children. Men are such animals, even Swiss ones!!! So Mirka hasn't left him?"



"Mumsy I don't know if she even knows, it's just some information leaked online, like that doesn't mean she's aware or that she'd leave him."



"Well she should. If he would rather throw his life away and be with this awful man then that's his prerogative. But she doesn't need to be tangled up in that mess. Men are just sex mad!!!!! I don't know how she puts up with it, even if he's got 19 Grand Slams."



.....



And that was almost word for word exactly how the conversation went before she moved on to asking me how my hot personal trainer is.

I will never stop loving Roger and Mirka together, and you can't make me!



Now why the hell are you still up? That house better be clean. Reply

That Tom-Jennifer meeting was setup by Spielberg? I thought she was just one of Tom's many blind dates when he was searching for a new Sci-wife like he did with Scarlett and Jessica Alba

Edited at 2017-07-20 12:11 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-20 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

I mean, it's not mutually exclusive. She could have been a Xenu-approved candidate and Tom got Spielberg to make the introduction or something.

HIS BIGGEST PROBLEM Blind fits more with Sienna Miller than Gal.

I disagree. Sienna has been famous since 2005. Gal is JUST getting big now thanks to Wonder Women.

the subtle dragging of affleck in this post! i live.

Oh, Olga, no. Didn't she have some pass messiness with Danny Huston, too? Sis.

Danny Huston really? lmfao sis indeed

i love danny houston <3

DANNY HUSTON! 😂😂😂

lmaoo. i love the wonder woman theme here. like, wasn't olga one of the three finalists for diana? and danny was in the WW solo movie. DCEU messiness 🙏🏽

why are baso all these about affleck i already know he's a cheating addict lol

why are people so quick to believe all of this shit lmao

lol mte

mte but most of these BI posts are fun/interesting

lol right? These posts are fun, but take with a massive grain of salt.

Also no to Ben and Gal. Just no.

Also no to Ben and Gal. Just no. Reply

bc not all blinds are created equal...Lainey's are detailed and have often called out specific things happening before the fact. She and Ausiello are the two that have credibility imo.

Lainey has a stellar track record when it comes to blind items. She posted about Bieber/Miranda Kerr months before Orlando took a swing at him.

I also like that Lainey is becoming a very public figure. If she's calling someone out, it's because she probably has shit to back herself up. She's not an anonymous internet troll.

why must you hate fun bb?

I mean, a lot of these right here are well known.

lol ok



(anyway john mccain has brain cancer so know we know why hes senate hearings have been so out there.) Reply

That's sad, but he lived a full life. I hope his children/grandchildren/grandnth-children are able to cope.

Edited at 2017-07-20 12:22 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-20 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

Very troubling

The Senate hearings definitely make sense now.

Wowww

that's sad and i feel for his family



he's still a piece of shit Reply

If true she probably just has one person in his camp feeding her stuff. None of these are surprising and I was hoping to find out any of these were someone else cause how many Ben blinds are needed.

i think ben is too messy to keep his shit on lockdown

I thought the filler one was about Tom Cruise.

He seems like an annoying shit to work for, so I would definitely passive aggressively leak the tea if I was in charge of his bumbling ass.

Get it together Benjamin.

ben affleck is not that funny, smart or cute to be getting this much pussy - and pussy who can't get over him

Yeah I have a hard time believe you would need to enroll in University classes to keep up with him lol

Link

i swore someone from ONTD knew someone from his high school somehow and said he and his brother and mom were really insufferable, like they thought they were intellectuals.

he's just charming, flirts everything and anything until something sticks.

so ben affleck is a shithead is the main takeaway point from these posts

Affleck is a POS, we knew this already. Jen G deserved so much better anyways.

