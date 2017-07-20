lmao at the synopsis like...Jane you already have feelings for this guy, what even are you on about....



So Sutton wants to be a stylist? Okay...

there wasn't enough Sam Page in the ep lol.



If the only male co-worker hooks up with Sutton imma rage



The show is fun, the characters are all cute, even the boss lady that reminds me of my uni professor that I hate............... Reply

Honestly it's a cute show...and Katie Stevens liked my tweet last night...I was happy lol Reply

what was the tweet aw Reply

I said, "this is becoming one of my fav shows! Dope cast!"



Lolol I know it's nothing profound Reply

aww that's still cute <3 Reply

Lol <3 Reply

hahaha thats sweet of her Reply

Lol yes! Reply

how many times per week does this show air? didn't we get a promo for 1x03 like 2 days ago? Gonna check it out tho Reply

lmaooo that was me just getting into the show and seeing the promo wasn't posted



it's once a week lol Reply

lol i legit thought it was on like 2x a week or something. It looks cute, I just downloaded the pilot. Reply

lmao noo (i wish it were though, i miss the days of shows being on every day lol), it's really cute and fun, it has a similar feel like Younger which i like Reply

LMAO Reply

lol irl Reply

it's cute. i'll keep watching. Reply

It's such a good summer show that I'd rather binge watch it than wait every week. Reply

I'm behind but I started watching this and it's cute. I'll probably let episodes add up on the DVR rather than watching weekly Reply

Yeah it's great! Glad the boss isn't mean and actually cares about her employees Reply

every plot line and its resolution this week was so predictable, but I don't even care! it's such a good, cheesy, fun, summer show. I'm glad Kat tamed her eyebrows this week. in the last episode they were out of control overdrawn. and I get the vibe they're trying to set up Sutton and Alex but idk I don't hate Sutton and Richard either so I wonder what's gonna happen there. Reply

i was so sad the last ep with the abuse and harassment that kat was getting from those losers online. but i'm glad the boss woman helped her she's so supportive of all the girls its really endearing and wonderful imo. but i was disappointed with no adena but i'm glad she's in this episode 😊 Reply

I'm enjoying this show. It's fun Reply

This show is so basic and generic but it's the kind of summer trash I love so *shrug emoji* Reply

I am so enjoying this show! :D



(Also, what is Jane talking about? She clearly likes Ryan (pinstripe) as the second episode showed!) Reply

So she dyed her hair right? Cuz in one of the episodes it was red.. Reply

That actress hair use to change every other episode on Faking It as well. Reply

What's up with that???

I secretly liked that show lol..but secretly.

