The Bold Type 1x04 Promo "If You Can't Do It With Feeling"
Sutton is flustered when someone at Scarlet has the wrong impression of her professional background. Jane is determined to prove she can have a friends with benefits relationship without feelings getting in the way. And Kat and Adena continue growing closer.
So Sutton wants to be a stylist? Okay...
there wasn't enough Sam Page in the ep lol.
If the only male co-worker hooks up with Sutton imma rage
The show is fun, the characters are all cute, even the boss lady that reminds me of my uni professor that I hate...............
Lolol I know it's nothing profound
it's once a week lol
every plot line and its resolution this week was so predictable, but I don't even care! it's such a good, cheesy, fun, summer show. I'm glad Kat tamed her eyebrows this week. in the last episode they were out of control overdrawn. and I get the vibe they're trying to set up Sutton and Alex but idk I don't hate Sutton and Richard either so I wonder what's gonna happen there.
(Also, what is Jane talking about? She clearly likes Ryan (pinstripe) as the second episode showed!)
I secretly liked that show lol..but secretly.